Outlaw President: Does a Facebook Post Prove Juror Misconduct in Trump’s New York...
Pulitzer Incoming: Spokane Reporter OUTRAGED That Kids Are Riding Their Scooters on the...
'Literally a Household Name': Pat Sajak's Thank You Post Shows How Much People...
Time to Play 'Biden Campaign Press Release or Politico Playbook Headline?'
VIP: Adobe Takes Heat Over New Terms of Service and They Deserve It
Mike Johnson vs Biden's Broken Brain & Democrats' Vote-Buying Schemes!
Someone's NERVOUS: Adam Schiff's Tone-Deaf Post Accusing Trump of Prosecuting His Enemies...
If Biden's Speech Today at Pointe du Hoc Sounded Familiar, Here's Why
President Working to Jail Political Opponent Warns Trump Will Jail People if Elected...
Byron Donalds Launches Counterattack Against Vicious Democrat Media Smear That He's Racist
Oh, Honey... NO! X Just Points and LAUGHS at Alexander Vindman's Nobody Wife...
'The Irony Is Lost': NY Times Shredded for Spin on Why 'Rule of...
Conservatives Need to Watch How Pierre Poilievre Calmly Yet COMPLETELY Dismantles Leftist...
Col. Rob Maness ret. Serves Adam Kinzinger a Nice Glass of STFU Juice...

90 Year Old Apollo 8 Astronaut Will Anders Dies in Plane Crash

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  12:15 AM on June 08, 2024
AngieArtist | William Anders

Apollo 8 astronaut William Anders has passed away in a plane crash at age 90. It seems he was piloting the plane himself and was the only person on board as the aircraft fell into the waters offshore from Jones Island, Washington. The circumstances that caused the crash are still unknown.

Advertisement

Anders is best known for taking the AMAZING photo called 'Earthrising' as the planet Earth looked like a tiny blue marble as Apollo 8 moved further away from Earth. Anders was said to regard that photo as the most significant contribution he made throughout his entire career as an astronaut.

William Anders lived a long and ICONIC life. His family said he was a great pilot and will be missed.

Many on X had condolences. One of the most notable was Arizona Senator Mark Kelly.

Recommended

Outlaw President: Does a Facebook Post Prove Juror Misconduct in Trump’s New York City Trial?
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Beautiful sentiments from a fellow astronaut. Anders indeed changed the perspective of how we viewed the Earth and it is STILL an inspiring photo.

WE LOVED THE LOVE Anders was getting. Scattered throughout the kind and thankful posts were the 'moon deniers' that said the photo was fake. We are not going to include any of those in this piece because it is ridiculous, we only mention it so you will not think we are blind if you go and look at the comments on your own.

What a life indeed! Some people never make it out of the town they grew up in, Anders made it off the planet!

Advertisement

Any death is sad but on the bright side, it seems Anders lived a long and happy life and as one of the posts above stated, died doing something he loved, FLYING! We hope Anders had the chance to see that earth as a tiny blue marble as he went to heaven and said goodbye to this world. We can only hope to live a life of such impact and beauty.

==============================================================
RELATED: Pat Sajak's Thank You Post Shows How Much People Appreciate Him
VIP: Adobe Takes Heat Over New Terms of Service
North Korea Sending Trash Poop Balloons to South Korea Really Stinks
==============================================================

Tags: DIED NASA PLANE PLANE CRASH SPACE FORCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Outlaw President: Does a Facebook Post Prove Juror Misconduct in Trump’s New York City Trial?
Aaron Walker
Pulitzer Incoming: Spokane Reporter OUTRAGED That Kids Are Riding Their Scooters on the Street
Grateful Calvin
Biden Will NOT Like These Highlights From Dr. Phil's Interview With Trump (or the Audience Reaction)
Doug P.
Conservatives Need to Watch How Pierre Poilievre Calmly Yet COMPLETELY Dismantles Leftist Media (Video)
Sam J.
Someone's NERVOUS: Adam Schiff's Tone-Deaf Post Accusing Trump of Prosecuting His Enemies Is VERY Telling
Sam J.
'Literally a Household Name': Pat Sajak's Thank You Post Shows How Much People Appreciate Him
ArtistAngie

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Outlaw President: Does a Facebook Post Prove Juror Misconduct in Trump’s New York City Trial? Aaron Walker
Advertisement