North Korea Sending Trash Poop Balloons to South Korea Really Stinks

If there is one thing you can be sure of, it is that if CRAPPY things happen, we are going to make sure you know about it! Today is no exception. North Korea has taken to the skies to launch an unprecedented trash attack against South Korea and it really stinks!

North Korea accused of sending balloons of trash, poop into the South https://t.co/8GTdCWghYL pic.twitter.com/CFXTpOpeDW — New York Post (@nypost) May 29, 2024

If you read the story there, you see in the past many South Koreans who defected from the North have been sending balloons to North Korea containing things like K-pop music and leaflets. North Korea's Defense Minister is on record calling those dirty and making threats to send back retaliatory balloons. It seems they have done just that.

So we are not promoting North Korea in any way shape or form. We are just saying that in a world where countries are fighting and threatening many things upon one another, this may not be our favorite attack, because it is North Korea, BUT it is a solid Number Two! *wink*



We ran to the comments so fast it left skid marks! Here are some of our favorite responses to this story on X.

Kim Jong Un:



"Well, China used a balloon to basically crap all over the US and Joe Biden. Why can't I do the same thing?" — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) May 29, 2024

Of course, our very own Grateful Calvin got in on the action.

They want to make it look like LA? — AltAzn (@Alt_Azn) May 29, 2024

*SNORT*

The Oracle foretold that one day there would be a great poop war. These aerial incursions may be the fulfillment of suck prophecy. — Cleavage Crumbs (@CleavageCrumbs) May 29, 2024

We feel like she could get a 3 book saga out of that storyline.

Funny, kids used to do that on Halloween. Throwing bags of poo on doorsteps, and toilet papering trees. Even further back the bags of poo were eggs instead. So, sounds like a kiddie prank. — Matthew Doyle (@Matthewthebook) May 29, 2024

All true BUT Throwing it across borders makes it excrement, we mean excellent!

People think this is an act of aggression, but the truth is DPRK toilets stopped working last year and this is the best Kim could do. — Frosty (@FrostyTakes) May 29, 2024

Well, in that case, it could almost be seen as humanitarian.

Why is this funny to me 🤣 — Jon Broster 🇺🇸 (@Broster425) May 29, 2024

It is funny to all of us, well ok, those of us with a sense of humor.

Ngl that’s actually funny. We should prank each other as nations rather than go to war. I say we retaliate by training birds to poop on them. — James Schultz 🌱🪴 (@Jamesschultz365) May 29, 2024

HA! If Russia can train spy dolphins we do not see why spy poop birds can not work!

The most shocking part of this report is that the people of North Korea get enough food to produce any poop. Must take a couple of weeks. https://t.co/hHVXR0ZVsd — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) May 29, 2024

Trolling for likes has officially reached NK. https://t.co/sJWIo15Atp — T.A. Sullivan (@TASullivan8) May 29, 2024

We got a kick out of so many of those!

Sometimes this is a crappy job, finding you all news you can laugh at, but somebody has to doo-doo it. ;)

=======================================================================================

