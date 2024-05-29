Jen Psaki Insists That Campaigns Never Work With Media to Suppress Stories
Former Police Officer 'Who Was Nearly Killed' January 6 Says Donald Trump Has...
San Francisco Quietly Removes 'Appeal to Heaven' Flag Over the Weekend
Biden Loses Battle With the Teleprompter AGAIN, Mumbles His Way Through ANOTHER Speech
Jill Biden Is As Delusional As Joe: She Says the Debates Will Show...
Sinking Pier Architect Tells Voters He's Also Leading a '$60 Zillion-Dollar Bridge' Projec...
Media Malpractice: The Hill Can't Fathom Why People Who Buy Food, Gas Think...
New York Post: 'Trump Deliberations Underway' X Reacts
Justice Alito Responds to the Flag Controversies, Tells Democratic Senators to Pound Sand
Robocop Reality: Denver to Employ Drones to Fight Crime After Police Budgets Cut...
Dennis Quaid vs Biden, Bill Maher vs Hollywood, Doocy vs KJP!
Biden Claims Black Voters Are What Got Him Involved in Politics as a...
Trump's Day vs. What Biden Just Bragged About Is 'Quite a Split Screen...
Read the Polls! Biden Tells Reporter Dems Want Him to Run (and Check...

North Korea Sending Trash Poop Balloons to South Korea Really Stinks

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  8:00 PM on May 29, 2024
AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File

If there is one thing you can be sure of, it is that if CRAPPY things happen, we are going to make sure you know about it! Today is no exception. North Korea has taken to the skies to launch an unprecedented trash attack against South Korea and it really stinks!

Advertisement

If you read the story there, you see in the past many South Koreans who defected from the North have been sending balloons to North Korea containing things like K-pop music and leaflets. North Korea's Defense Minister is on record calling those dirty and making threats to send back retaliatory balloons. It seems they have done just that.

So we are not promoting North Korea in any way shape or form. We are just saying that in a world where countries are fighting and threatening many things upon one another, this may not be our favorite attack, because it is North Korea, BUT it is a solid Number Two! *wink*

We ran to the comments so fast it left skid marks! Here are some of our favorite responses to this story on X.

Of course, our very own Grateful Calvin got in on the action.

*SNORT*

Recommended

Former Police Officer 'Who Was Nearly Killed' January 6 Says Donald Trump Has a Violence Fetish
Brett T.
Advertisement

We feel like she could get a 3 book saga out of that storyline.

All true BUT Throwing it across borders makes it excrement, we mean excellent!

Well, in that case, it could almost be seen as humanitarian.

It is funny to all of us, well ok, those of us with a sense of humor.

HA! If Russia can train spy dolphins we do not see why spy poop birds can not work!

Advertisement

We got a kick out of so many of those!

Sometimes this is a crappy job, finding you all news you can laugh at, but somebody has to doo-doo it. ;)

=======================================================================================
Related: All 80 COVID Counts Against Atilis Gym Have Been Dropped With Prejudice (NSFW Language)
Biden Could Never! Trump Tells Libertarians to Enjoy Their 3% Every Four Years After Getting Booed 
VIP: Trump Hits Back When Booed at the Libertarian Convention and He's Not Wrong
VIP: Bill Maher Once Again Moves Toward the Right and Defends Harrison Butker 
Dem Senator Tries Gaslighting Republicans Rather Than Supporting REAL Border Safety
Biden and Kamala AKA Cheech and Ding Dong Announce Marijuana Reclassification

=======================================================================================

Tags: FUNNY KIM JONG UN NORTH KOREA SOUTH KOREA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Former Police Officer 'Who Was Nearly Killed' January 6 Says Donald Trump Has a Violence Fetish
Brett T.
Jen Psaki Insists That Campaigns Never Work With Media to Suppress Stories
Brett T.
Biden Loses Battle With the Teleprompter AGAIN, Mumbles His Way Through ANOTHER Speech
Amy Curtis
Justice Alito Responds to the Flag Controversies, Tells Democratic Senators to Pound Sand
Aaron Walker
San Francisco Quietly Removes 'Appeal to Heaven' Flag Over the Weekend
Brett T.
Jill Biden Is As Delusional As Joe: She Says the Debates Will Show Trump Can't String a Sentence Together
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Former Police Officer 'Who Was Nearly Killed' January 6 Says Donald Trump Has a Violence Fetish Brett T.
Advertisement