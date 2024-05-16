Comcast Would Like to Remind You That Mother Nature Is Gender Fluid
House Judiciary Committee Holds Merrick Garland in Contempt for Not Turning Over Audio...
Jeremy Clarkson IS the UK's Sexiest Man and Everyone Knows It
Guess Who the BBC Suggests to Fill Train Driver Shortage After Lamenting They're...
WATCH: Anderson Cooper Says ‘Michael Cohen Was Cornered in What Appeared to Be...
Karine Jean-Pierre Has No Comment on Potential Terror Attack at Marine Corps Base
Keith Olbermann Shockingly Calls Out His Ex Katy Tur in a MESSY...
Our Gender Is NOT Fluid: U of Wyoming Sorority Won't Define 'Woman' in...
NFL Officially Distances Itself From Harrison Butker’s Commencement Speech
Incensed Missouri AG Demands Accountability for Official Kansas City Account Doxing of Har...
Hillary Clinton Trips All Over Herself With Trump-Related Request for Battleground State V...
FAFO: Sonoma State President on Leave for INSUBORDINATION After Anti-Israel Email
Despicable Secretary of Navy Has 'No Regrets' About Firing Service Members Over Vaccine...
Here's Just 1 of the MANY Reasons the Biden WH/AG Want to Keep...

Biden and Kamala AKA Cheech and Ding Dong Announce Marijuana Reclassification

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  7:55 PM on May 16, 2024
AP Photo/Hans Pennink

Biden is trying to make people forget how bad his economy sucks by reclassifying marijuana. Moving the drug from a Schedule 1 drug to Schedule III will bring less severe consequences for possession.

Advertisement

You know and we know that he is pandering BUT what he may not have thought about is the fact that after people smoke weed they tend to get the munchies and those munchies are gonna cost A HECK OF A LOT MORE than they used to so this little trick might backfire on Cheech and Ding Dong. You can let Kamala or Biden be Ding Dong, we do not care either way. :)

People had a lot to say about the announcement. One of our favorites was this post of when Tulsi Gabbard destroyed her on the debate stage regarding her record with Marijauna proving Kamala to be a big giant hypocrite.

Pointing out her history with convictions as well as her claim she smoked it was very POPULAR!

Recommended

WATCH: Anderson Cooper Says ‘Michael Cohen Was Cornered in What Appeared to Be a Lie’
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

There were a lot of posts about what has happened to Canada since they made pot legal as well.

People like to point to Canada for all kinds of things like healthcare and legal weed, but when you really dig below the surface neither of those things are working out great for them.

It changes nothing in the system but the punishment is different. Schedule 1 is a felony and Schedule III is a misdemeanor.

We think she is just that goofy, but we would not be surprised if she was smoking a few joints between the cackling.

LOL! That one had nothing to do with anything it just simply made us laugh and if we can not put random posts that mean nothing but make us laugh in a story about weed when can we do it?

Advertisement

AAAAaaaand there you have it. They can try to trick us but even when you are high you should see that the Doritos are almost 10 bucks for the party-size bag and who wants a small bag of Doritos when you have the munchies?

If we have another 4 years of Biden our economy is gonna continue to go up in smoke.

=======================================================================================
Related: Jeremy Clarkson IS the UK's Sexiest Man and Everyone Knows It
Is Bidenomics Bringing Back the Hamburglar?
South Park Tells the Future AGAIN: Boy Scouts Announce Name Change to Scouting America
Elizabeth Warren Goes Full 'HAMAS Nazi' With Post About 'Netanyahu's War'
Almost Snakes on a Plane? Miami TSSSsssSSSA Snags a Bag of Snakes From Passenger's Pants

=======================================================================================


Tags: DOJ DRUGS FUNNY MARIJUANA POT WEED

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: Anderson Cooper Says ‘Michael Cohen Was Cornered in What Appeared to Be a Lie’
Aaron Walker
Keith Olbermann Shockingly Calls Out His Ex Katy Tur in a MESSY Kiss and Tell Tweet
justmindy
Guess Who the BBC Suggests to Fill Train Driver Shortage After Lamenting They're 'Overwhelmingly White'
Amy Curtis
Comcast Would Like to Remind You That Mother Nature Is Gender Fluid
Gordon K
Karine Jean-Pierre Has No Comment on Potential Terror Attack at Marine Corps Base
Brett T.
Jeremy Clarkson IS the UK's Sexiest Man and Everyone Knows It
ArtistAngie

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH: Anderson Cooper Says ‘Michael Cohen Was Cornered in What Appeared to Be a Lie’ Aaron Walker
Advertisement