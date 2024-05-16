Biden and Kamala AKA Cheech and Ding Dong Announce Marijuana Reclassification

Biden is trying to make people forget how bad his economy sucks by reclassifying marijuana. Moving the drug from a Schedule 1 drug to Schedule III will bring less severe consequences for possession.

You know and we know that he is pandering BUT what he may not have thought about is the fact that after people smoke weed they tend to get the munchies and those munchies are gonna cost A HECK OF A LOT MORE than they used to so this little trick might backfire on Cheech and Ding Dong. You can let Kamala or Biden be Ding Dong, we do not care either way. :)

President Biden and I vowed to address injustices in marijuana policy.



Today, our Administration takes another major step forward. pic.twitter.com/GxFOFeU0DU — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 16, 2024

People had a lot to say about the announcement. One of our favorites was this post of when Tulsi Gabbard destroyed her on the debate stage regarding her record with Marijauna proving Kamala to be a big giant hypocrite.

Pointing out her history with convictions as well as her claim she smoked it was very POPULAR!

Didn’t you lock up 2,000 people for weed even though you claim you were smoking it? — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_4_Trump) May 16, 2024

Kamala Harris put over 1,500 people behind bars for marijuana offenses when she was a prosecutor in California.



This attempt to now rewrite her story is pathetic.



It’s pure political theater. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 16, 2024

There were a lot of posts about what has happened to Canada since they made pot legal as well.

Trudeau legalized pot in Canada. Now we have problems with legal hard drugs in public areas like hospitals. It's a slippery slope. pic.twitter.com/dSQwZKu4un — James Holden (@jamesholden007) May 16, 2024

People like to point to Canada for all kinds of things like healthcare and legal weed, but when you really dig below the surface neither of those things are working out great for them.

They think we’re stupid.



Schedule III does absolutely nothing for criminal justice reform.



Absolutely nothing and yet that’s all they talk about. https://t.co/UiH0IatcJ2 — The Cannabis Patriot 🌱 🇺🇸 (@PLegalization) May 16, 2024

It changes nothing in the system but the punishment is different. Schedule 1 is a felony and Schedule III is a misdemeanor.

You always appear as if you just smoked a joint and you are confused and can’t stop laughing!

What’s up with that princess? pic.twitter.com/Smw9V0Ed8Q — josette caruso (@josettecaruso) May 16, 2024

We think she is just that goofy, but we would not be surprised if she was smoking a few joints between the cackling.

If a yeast infection was a person, it would be you. 🖕 — Sassy Stephanie 💋 (@TheStephanieOne) May 16, 2024

LOL! That one had nothing to do with anything it just simply made us laugh and if we can not put random posts that mean nothing but make us laugh in a story about weed when can we do it?

You would need to be high to vote for her and Biden again.



Have you seen the prices of groceries?



People can't even afford to get the munchies anymore! #marijuana https://t.co/J2uwt8GjcR — Dr. Liam Schubel (@LiamSchubel) May 16, 2024

AAAAaaaand there you have it. They can try to trick us but even when you are high you should see that the Doritos are almost 10 bucks for the party-size bag and who wants a small bag of Doritos when you have the munchies?

If we have another 4 years of Biden our economy is gonna continue to go up in smoke.

