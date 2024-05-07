Elizabeth Warren Goes Full 'HAMAS Nazi' With Post About 'Netanyahu's War'

Elizabeth Warren is known to be stupid and likes to say inflammatory things to fire up the base. We get it, that is her whole shtick but her post on X regarding the HAMAS terror attack from October 7th made us cringe.

Netanyahu's war in Gaza has forced over a million Palestinians to seek safety in Rafah. An invasion of the city would be catastrophic for civilians with no where else to go. We need a ceasefire, the return of hostages, and massive amount of humanitarian aid. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) May 6, 2024

NETANYAHU'S WAR!?!?! REALLY!!!?? If we recall correctly, there was NO war on October 6 and HAMAS made one and has continued it by not returning hostages. When they return the hostages it can stop but it is never going back to exactly as it was on October 6 because HAMAS has proven they can not be trusted. People should accept and act accordingly. Period.

We were not alone in pointing out that she seems to have forgotten when and how the war began.

When did this war start and how was it started Lizzie? — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) May 7, 2024

Gee, how did that war start? Democrats have shown over and over again that they are pro genocidal Anti-Semitic terrorists — Scottergate (@Scottergate) May 6, 2024

Of course, the acknowledgment that HAMAS started it and Israel is going to end it is not acceptable to most of the Leftist nutters who are pretending that no trigger occurred to start the conflict.

Its Not Netanyahu's War, its Hamas's War bc, they broke the ceasefire when they attacked Israel. They will do so again bc they want to kill every Jew — Powered by the First Amendment (@PartesanJournal) May 6, 2024

Everyone with half a brain cell knows who started the war, even those like Elizabeth who try to pretend they do not understand how it started know the facts, they simply ignore them.

Remember when you said you were Cherokee and Delaware? It wasn't true and you knew that. This is another one of those moments. — Rosebud (@Rosebud01258211) May 6, 2024

YES!!!! EXACTLY! and EL - O - ELLL!!!

Wow. Apparently you've not heard that Hamas drew first blood. But that's to be expected from a faux Indian, I guess. — E. Lee Zimmerman 🇺🇸 (@ELeeZimmerman) May 7, 2024

She heard it, she knows it, she just does not care.

"Netanyahu's war" tells us more about you than I'm sure you'd like. — Toxic Something Podcast - w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) May 6, 2024

The thing is, she is fine with us knowing that she is on the side of the terrorists. She hates America and runs her mouth and votes showing it on a regular basis.

I'll take things a Nazi would say on holocaust remembrance day for $500 Alex. — RGWNCC41 (@SeniorVPofOps) May 6, 2024

*SNORT* That one made us cackle.

You keep calling it "Netanyahu's War" to try to give the impression that he's a rogue PM, acting on his own. This is not correct. The effort to bring Hamas to justice is supported unanimously by a unity war Cabinet, and the overwhelming majority of the Knesset, the Israeli… — Michael Isenberg (@TheMikeIsenberg) May 7, 2024

She likes to paint a picture and having one singular villain in her story is easier for her. If she can have a single entity like Trump to blame the 'bad thing' on it gives her brain-cell-challenged followers something to hold on to and shout and get angry about.

Politics has always been a dirty business and Warren likes to pretend she is above it and for the little guy. If she were really for the little guy she would be speaking in defense of Israel who was just sitting minding its own business on October 7th when some terrorists decided to turn everything upside down.

God, how much do I hate, loathe, and despise Hamas Nazis. https://t.co/qCdeRnc9jz — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) May 7, 2024

We do too. They are gross and we are over it.

This is entirely the fault of Hamas and public officials providing them this cover are deplorable. https://t.co/B55oY0KLTx — Boo (@IzaBooboo) May 7, 2024

Indeed.

Elizabeth, maybe you could think about being honest for once in your political career. We know that is a stretch, but you COULD TRY!

