Elizabeth Warren Goes Full 'HAMAS Nazi' With Post About 'Netanyahu's War'

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  12:55 PM on May 07, 2024
AP Photo/Steven Senne

Elizabeth Warren is known to be stupid and likes to say inflammatory things to fire up the base. We get it, that is her whole shtick but her post on X regarding the HAMAS terror attack from October 7th made us cringe.

Advertisement

NETANYAHU'S WAR!?!?! REALLY!!!?? If we recall correctly, there was NO war on October 6 and HAMAS made one and has continued it by not returning hostages. When they return the hostages it can stop but it is never going back to exactly as it was on October 6 because HAMAS has proven they can not be trusted. People should accept and act accordingly. Period.

We were not alone in pointing out that she seems to have forgotten when and how the war began.

Of course, the acknowledgment that HAMAS started it and Israel is going to end it is not acceptable to most of the Leftist nutters who are pretending that no trigger occurred to start the conflict.

Everyone with half a brain cell knows who started the war, even those like Elizabeth who try to pretend they do not understand how it started know the facts, they simply ignore them.

YES!!!! EXACTLY! and EL - O - ELLL!!!

She heard it, she knows it, she just does not care.

The thing is, she is fine with us knowing that she is on the side of the terrorists. She hates America and runs her mouth and votes showing it on a regular basis.

*SNORT* That one made us cackle.

She likes to paint a picture and having one singular villain in her story is easier for her. If she can have a single entity like Trump to blame the 'bad thing' on it gives her brain-cell-challenged followers something to hold on to and shout and get angry about.

Politics has always been a dirty business and Warren likes to pretend she is above it and for the little guy. If she were really for the little guy she would be speaking in defense of Israel who was just sitting minding its own business on October 7th when some terrorists decided to turn everything upside down.

Advertisement

We do too. They are gross and we are over it.

Indeed.

Elizabeth, maybe you could think about being honest for once in your political career. We know that is a stretch, but you COULD TRY!

=======================================================================================
Tags: ELIZABETH WARREN GAZA ISLAMIC STATE ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT NETANYAHU

