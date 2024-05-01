VP Kamala Harris Posts About Trusting Women and It Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

Kamala Harris is famous for that nervous laugh and for being the most unproductive Vice President to ever hold the office, including Joe Biden. She also tends to stick her foot in her mouth.

Advertisement

Well, she must have thought she was being super cute with a post on X about trusting women but it went hilariously wrong and we are here to point and laugh. Please join us.

Trust women. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 1, 2024

Aww. So cute. We guess she did not have room for ' trust women who agree with the Left on every single issue but destroy anyone who thinks a conservative thought' but we digress, let us get to the hilariousness!

What is a woman? https://t.co/wvpGJKVRdv — Leslie ن 🇺🇸☦️ (@LADowd) May 1, 2024

YUP! You guessed it. It was a popular theme. We would love it if Kamala decided to define that for us all.

What is a woman, Kamala? — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 1, 2024

I want to but how can we identify those who are women? — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) May 1, 2024

WE LOVE IT!

I want to but I don't know what a woman is because I'm not a biologist. — Meghan Maureen (@Keggs719) May 1, 2024

Nice callback! These comments are great! Sometimes we can not believe X is free, well maybe it is 8 bucks but still mostly free!

You don’t even trust women enough to define one. Sit down 🤡 — 🔥🇺🇸 KC 🇺🇸🔥 (@KCPayTreeIt) May 1, 2024

Bwahahaha!!! She does not even trust herself. Not that any of us trust Kamala but the facts are the facts. She is a woman and she can not be trusted.

Hey everyone, we're officially back to trusting all women. https://t.co/1A9xDBG7Ce — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) May 1, 2024

Nope, not ALL women, just Leftist women. It is unspoken but it IS the rule.

Like these women ? https://t.co/bSPiPD02gZ — the truth is hard (@truthishard__) May 1, 2024

NOT THOSE WOMEN!!! Do not be absurd.

Unless you are Tara Reade — BoiseFreedom (@BoiseFreedom) May 1, 2024

ESPECIALLY NOT THAT WOMAN!

*including Israeli women — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) May 1, 2024

OUCH! We can not have people out here believing Israeli women when there are a bunch of Leftists all over college campuses trying to protest everything they might say. Come on Aviva, you may as well be telling her to believe in the tooth fairy!

...no more than you would trust any man.



There, fixed it for you. — Nan "MAGA Republican" Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) May 1, 2024

FACTS!!! The thing people like Kamala never seem to grasp is you should not trust anyone just because of their sex any more than you should trust them because of the color of their hair. People EARN trust. You trust people who give you a reason to trust them. It is not some automatic card granted to a person for having a uterus.

Advertisement

Next time maybe Kamala should say she believes in unicorns, we feel like it would go over better.

=======================================================================================

Related: VIP: Where Are All The Feminists?

British MP Andrew Bridgen Compares COVID Vaccine Deaths to the Holocaust

College Protesters Do NOT Want the Participation Trophy As They Seek Amnesty From Their Actions

Russel Brand: From Raunchy to Redeemed

VIP: Being Conservative Is the NEW Punk Rock and Biden's Interview With Stern Proves It

=======================================================================================