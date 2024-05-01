VP Kamala Harris Posts About Trusting Women and It Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

'Glory to All Our Martyrs': Columbia Protesters Take Over Hamilton Hall
ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  5:00 AM on May 01, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Kamala Harris is famous for that nervous laugh and for being the most unproductive Vice President to ever hold the office, including Joe Biden. She also tends to stick her foot in her mouth.

Well, she must have thought she was being super cute with a post on X about trusting women but it went hilariously wrong and we are here to point and laugh. Please join us.

Aww. So cute. We guess she did not have room for ' trust women who agree with the Left on every single issue but destroy anyone who thinks a conservative thought' but we digress, let us get to the hilariousness!

YUP! You guessed it. It was a popular theme. We would love it if Kamala decided to define that for us all.

WE LOVE IT!

Nice callback! These comments are great! Sometimes we can not believe X is free, well maybe it is 8 bucks but still mostly free!

Bwahahaha!!! She does not even trust herself. Not that any of us trust Kamala but the facts are the facts. She is a woman and she can not be trusted.

Nope, not ALL women, just Leftist women. It is unspoken but it IS the rule.

NOT THOSE WOMEN!!! Do not be absurd.

ESPECIALLY NOT THAT WOMAN!

OUCH! We can not have people out here believing Israeli women when there are a bunch of Leftists all over college campuses trying to protest everything they might say. Come on Aviva, you may as well be telling her to believe in the tooth fairy!

FACTS!!! The thing people like Kamala never seem to grasp is you should not trust anyone just because of their sex any more than you should trust them because of the color of their hair. People EARN trust. You trust people who give you a reason to trust them. It is not some automatic card granted to a person for having a uterus.

Advertisement

Next time maybe Kamala should say she believes in unicorns, we feel like it would go over better.

