Finally! Massive Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Columbia Seeking Relief for Jewish Stu...
'Apologist for Trump!' Nancy Pelosi FLIPS After MSNBC's Katy Tur Calls BS on...
HA! Lefties ATTACK Fellow Lefty Cal Poly Student for Planting 'Sacred Olives' on...
Climate Doomsday Alarmists at AP Remind Us Nuclear Power Can 'Come at a...
Biden Wants to Debate, Anti-Woke Comedians, Misgendering Madness!
Yup, We ALL Saw This Coming: Fast Food Chains Get Rid of Workers...
LET'S GO: Independent Women's Forum Files Lawsuit Against Biden's Title IX Rewrite
Forever War: Ukraine, US in Talks to Fix Levels of Support for Next...
New York Lib Vandalizing an Anti-Biden Truck Learns FAFO Means 'Florida Around and...
Not Laughing NOW: WH Correspondents Dinner Made Biden’s Mental Decline a Joke a...
Drew Barrymore Tells Kamala Harris What the Country Needs Her to Be As...
THAT'LL Show 'Em! Columbia Says Students Won't Face Evictions, Lockdowns Over Protests
NYC Firefighter Dies After Being Let Go to Fund Illegal Immigrants, Leaves Family...
THIS Is Punk Rock! Cherie Currie Goes STRAIGHT-FIRE on Taylor Swift and Other...

British MP Andrew Bridgen Compares COVID Vaccine Deaths to the Holocaust

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  5:15 PM on April 29, 2024
AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File

We hear A LOT about COVID lockdowns, and the consequences they had on the world economy and we hear a lot about the vaccine. We do not often hear anyone outside of the United States bringing up the dangers and effects the vaccine may have had on many.

Advertisement

So it SHOCKED us when we saw that British MP (Member of Parliament), Andrew Bridgen, made a bold statement comparing the possible death toll caused by the vaccine to the holocaust.

WOW. This man did not just say the vaccines ARE hurting people he said other MPs are ignoring it bc they have 'their hands in the blood up to their armpits'. Bridgen is not playing.

RIGHT!?!?!? We doubt you will see it on mainstream media news here in the United States.

She is NOT wrong. We are not saying all healthcare providers want people to die, however, the lack of caring about patients and the number of Doctors who just slap a band-aid on almost everything has increased.

Recommended

New York Lib Vandalizing an Anti-Biden Truck Learns FAFO Means 'Florida Around and Find Out'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

We could go into a huge rant about how socialized medicine has not helped protect individuals, but we will not. We will just focus on the fact that EVERYTHING to do with COVID and the lockdowns worldwide was a mess. It was a mess and we hope people do study all the links of the bad things that have happened from the vaccine and that more people say it out loud and stop hiding it.

OUCH.

Double OUCH!

It does take a certain kind of person to stand up to their own party. You can call him crazy if you like, but there is enough evidence that people should be allowed to ask questions without everyone pretending they are insane conspiracy theorists.

Yup. We honestly know nothing about Mr. Bridgen, he may be a total whack-a-doodle across the pond, but we hope people get to start speaking about things and asking questions without being shut down just because they might be asking something unpopular.

Advertisement

Europe has been much quicker to start to look at and limit transition surgeries on minors than the US and maybe they will be quicker to try and take action on these vaccine claims as well. We can only wait and see.

Whether you feel the vaccine was good, bad, or indifferent, we felt like an MP speaking this frankly about the possibility it was bad was worth a shot. ;)

=======================================================================================
Related: College Protesters Do NOT Want the Participation Trophy As They Seek Amnesty From Their Actions
Russel Brand: From Raunchy to Redeemed 
VIP: Being Conservative Is the NEW Punk Rock and Biden's Interview With Stern Proves It
Biden's Campaign Ad About Being Sharp Leads to COMEDY GOLD on X
Biden's 'Uncle Bosey' Being Eaten by Cannibals Lie Inspires Hilarious Hashtag

=======================================================================================

Tags: BRITAIN DEATH DEATHS HOLOCAUST VACCINATION VACCINATIONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New York Lib Vandalizing an Anti-Biden Truck Learns FAFO Means 'Florida Around and Find Out'
Grateful Calvin
'Apologist for Trump!' Nancy Pelosi FLIPS After MSNBC's Katy Tur Calls BS on 'Jobs Created' Claim
Doug P.
HA! Lefties ATTACK Fellow Lefty Cal Poly Student for Planting 'Sacred Olives' on 'Occupied Land'
Amy Curtis
Finally! Massive Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Columbia Seeking Relief for Jewish Students
justmindy
Yup, We ALL Saw This Coming: Fast Food Chains Get Rid of Workers After $20 Minimum Wage Hike
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
New York Lib Vandalizing an Anti-Biden Truck Learns FAFO Means 'Florida Around and Find Out' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement