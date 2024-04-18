RIPUncleBosey: Biden's 'Uncle Bosey' Being Eaten by Cannibals Lie Inspires Hilarious Hashtag

Twitter changed its name to X and some things seem to get better but there is nothing in this world that will ever beat old-school Twitter Hashtag games and we found one that was that kind of old-school funny. We legitimately laughed out loud, full belly laughs and a snort. We hope you do as well.

To read about the story that inspired the tag you can click here.

Let's Go! #RIPUncleBosey

We think this hashtag started with a simple comment to someone talking about the insane story.

It went on from there and it is GLORIOUS!

This is why they have to script everything he does. When they set him free, he goes off telling old man stories.#RIPUncleBosey — Don'tBeAJagoff (@Eponine1973) April 17, 2024

She's not wrong. Being a known plagiarist and liar, he tends to 'embellish' things, and the legacy media likes to ignore that.

Joe's uncle died feeding the hungry. #RIPUncleBosey — ʞɹıɯ𝕊 (@FoundersGirl) April 18, 2024

Like any good Leftist, Uncle Bosey was a giver!

Bwahahaha! He seemed to be so happy before the big meal.

Sorry Uncle Bosey, need to tenderize you a little first. #RIPUncleBosey pic.twitter.com/HMINzFMeba — #Nats Fan Carla (@LibertyBelleCJL) April 18, 2024

STOP IT! Stop it right now. We should not be laughing this much. In our defense, Uncle Bosey did not get eaten by cannibals. He did die, which is sad, but he was not eaten by cannibals.

Popular Irish dishes in Papua New Guinea include:



- Bosey and Mash

- Shepherd’s Thigh

- Corned Bosey

- Bread Pudding Brain

- Bosxty#RIPUncleBosey — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) April 18, 2024

Ok, but we do not see Bosey BBQ Beef Jerkey on that list, and beef jerky is a camping staple.:)

Oh good grief, even if you were a Biden supporter you have to admit that hashtag is hilarious!

Found a picture of the cannibal who ate Uncle Bosey.

IYKYK #TheWalkingDead #RIPUncleBosey pic.twitter.com/3Ulgf4hShx — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) April 18, 2024

I heard he was served with fava beans and a nice Chianti.#RIPUncleBosey pic.twitter.com/2z8O2WkQe1 — Mark The Shark (@MRaff57) April 18, 2024

Are there any Walking Dead fans out there? We are sorry for including our own tweet, but it made us laugh and had some good replies.

Our bet is yes. haha

Oooh always nice to add music to a good meal.

Good thing Uncle Bosey was a pilot and not a clown - or else he would have tasted funny. #RIPUncleBosey — (((𝖑𝖎𝖘𝖘𝖆))) (@lissa77) April 18, 2024

*SNORT*

There are reports that Uncle Bosey choked on a piece of Corn Pop. #RIPUncleBosey — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) April 18, 2024

We love that another Joe Biden lie was incorporated. PERFECTION!

In keeping with Joe Biden's example of leadership and how to be a good person, we lied in that cover image. WE ARE LAUGHING and we hope you are too!

