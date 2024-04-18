WATCH: Sanctuary City Denver Defunds Police, Fire to Aid Illegal Immigrants
Josh Hawley Catches Jennifer Granholm Lying About Her Stocks
If This Isn't an Example of 'When They Show You Who They Really...
'Incredible': KJP Says Biden Had a 'Proud Moment' Remembering Uncle He Claimed Was...
Pokémon NO: Users FURIOUS Over Avatar Changes to Popular Game
The 'Inclusive' Left Has a Message for Female Republicans
BAHAHA! Gen-Z Activist Asks Adults How They Felt When Trump Won in 2016...
Oh, Honey, NO: NPR Host DRAGGED for Trying to Passive-Aggressively Dunk on Uri...
WOW! Antisemite Doesn't Fall Far From the Tree: Ilhan Omar's 'Psycho Daughter' Suspended...
Sen. Rand Paul Spends Several Minutes Blasting DHS Secretary Mayorkas Over Biden's Open...
NYC Council Woman Goes OFF on Illegals Whining About Their Free Stuff NOT...
NPR CEO Katherine Maher's Anti-White Man Video Makes Her Terrible, Horrible, No-Good Week...
Bill Maher's Audience Goes Silent When He Reveals Vile (but Honest) Abortion Position
Chuck Schumer Whining About Impeachment Inspires HUMILIATING Stroll Down His Twitter/Memor...

Climate Cultists Shut Down Gala Honoring Senator Lisa Murkowski and It Does NOT Look Peaceful

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  2:25 PM on April 18, 2024
AngieArtist

We are so done with the climate cult! They are obnoxious. We don't care what anyone says, even the members themselves know they are annoying.

The various factions must sit around and think of things that will be the most irritating and send them around to each other. Hey guys, let's throw soup on famous art, let's ruin gorgeous fountains, and let's block traffic so people can not get to work and ambulances are slowed down.

Advertisement

Welp, they have decided to shut down a gala honoring Senator Lisa Murkowski and it looks pretty rough. We would not be surprised if there are injuries.

Even if you hate Murkowski and all she stands for this can not be referred to as a 'peaceful protest'. Climate nutters along with all the other far Left protesting freaks have been allowed to say the stuff they are doing is 'peaceful' and falls under the First Amendment. But is it? If they stand on a street corner or in front of a courthouse and chant, ok it is annoying, but it is peaceful and they are using the rights they have been granted, even if they have stupid ideas.

HOWEVER, once you harm another person or their property you are no longer peaceful and you have violated another person's rights. It would be great if law enforcement and lawmakers started prosecuting this nonsense.

X posts had a lot to say about this little adventure in protesting as well.

Recommended

BAHAHA! Gen-Z Activist Asks Adults How They Felt When Trump Won in 2016 and The Responses are Comedy GOLD
Sam J.
Advertisement

EXACTLY. No matter what you think of her or her policies, this kind of behavior is over the top.

Mostly peaceful was stupid then and it is stupid now.

It is not violence if the 'protestors' are protesting something the Left doesn't like Douglas. JEEZ! Get with the program!

If that grandma who prayed on January 6th got 20 years, these people should get something but they will not. We all know it. It is sad, but our country does seem to have two standards of justice under the Biden administration.

YUP!

Advertisement

AAAAaaaand there you have it. What more can we say? The Biden administration not only supports this junk but they celebrate them. There will be no repercussions for the cultists and they will be emboldened to do more of this.

Try to be safe out there.

=======================================================================================
Related: Hamas Lied, the Media Cried, and the Silence Cannot Be Denied
CDC Clears Themselves Reporting COVID Vaccine NOT Responsible for Fatal Heart Problems in Teens
'Another Day, Another W': DeSantis Signs New Laws Targeting Child Sex Abuse
'Who Knew Poverty Tasted So Good?' Spam and Other Cheap Meat Benefit From Bidenomics
J.K. Rowling Proves Once Again She's the Word Wizard With Her Epic Post About What Makes a Woman

=======================================================================================

Tags: CLIMATE CLIMATE CHANGE PROTEST PROTESTER PROTESTERS PROTESTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BAHAHA! Gen-Z Activist Asks Adults How They Felt When Trump Won in 2016 and The Responses are Comedy GOLD
Sam J.
Pokémon NO: Users FURIOUS Over Avatar Changes to Popular Game
Amy Curtis
'Incredible': KJP Says Biden Had a 'Proud Moment' Remembering Uncle He Claimed Was Cannibalized
Doug P.
WOW! Antisemite Doesn't Fall Far From the Tree: Ilhan Omar's 'Psycho Daughter' Suspended From Barnard
Sam J.
NYC Council Woman Goes OFF on Illegals Whining About Their Free Stuff NOT Being Good Enough (Watch)
Sam J.
WHOA: National Guard Captain NUKES J6 Narrative, Accuses Federal Govt. of Straight-Up Lying to Americans
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BAHAHA! Gen-Z Activist Asks Adults How They Felt When Trump Won in 2016 and The Responses are Comedy GOLD Sam J.
Advertisement