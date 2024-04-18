Climate Cultists Shut Down Gala Honoring Senator Lisa Murkowski and It Does NOT Look Peaceful

We are so done with the climate cult! They are obnoxious. We don't care what anyone says, even the members themselves know they are annoying.

The various factions must sit around and think of things that will be the most irritating and send them around to each other. Hey guys, let's throw soup on famous art, let's ruin gorgeous fountains, and let's block traffic so people can not get to work and ambulances are slowed down.

Welp, they have decided to shut down a gala honoring Senator Lisa Murkowski and it looks pretty rough. We would not be surprised if there are injuries.

BREAKING: We just shut down a gala honoring U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski. Murkowski is a murderer. She incinerates us to enrich her cronies. As Chevron's top lobbyist gave her an award, we stepped in and stopped the ceremony. Respect us or expect us. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/Q72mHerpdg — Climate Defiance (@ClimateDefiance) April 18, 2024

Even if you hate Murkowski and all she stands for this can not be referred to as a 'peaceful protest'. Climate nutters along with all the other far Left protesting freaks have been allowed to say the stuff they are doing is 'peaceful' and falls under the First Amendment. But is it? If they stand on a street corner or in front of a courthouse and chant, ok it is annoying, but it is peaceful and they are using the rights they have been granted, even if they have stupid ideas.

HOWEVER, once you harm another person or their property you are no longer peaceful and you have violated another person's rights. It would be great if law enforcement and lawmakers started prosecuting this nonsense.

X posts had a lot to say about this little adventure in protesting as well.

Hope you all go straight to jail. Hey @FBI -- fight crime for a change and shut these terrorists down. — Andy Martin (@Dollarlogic) April 18, 2024

Lisa Murkowski is a terrible Senator, but can we please start locking up these environmental terrorists before they hurt someone?https://t.co/sYvAUkXbDq — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) April 18, 2024

EXACTLY. No matter what you think of her or her policies, this kind of behavior is over the top.

I choose arrest "us" — JustNancy (@nancy_incognito) April 18, 2024

Return of the mostly peaceful protest. — Unmoderated Content 🍊🍊🍊 (@HBCampbellJR) April 18, 2024

Mostly peaceful was stupid then and it is stupid now.

You get zero respect for inciting violence. — Douglas Dunklin (@DougDunklin) April 18, 2024

It is not violence if the 'protestors' are protesting something the Left doesn't like Douglas. JEEZ! Get with the program!

You guys should be in prison for domestic terrorism. All of you. — Cartel California (@Cartel_Cal) April 18, 2024

If that grandma who prayed on January 6th got 20 years, these people should get something but they will not. We all know it. It is sad, but our country does seem to have two standards of justice under the Biden administration.

Tolerating this got this. https://t.co/yvkEsnDv82 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 18, 2024

YUP!

Reminder that the Biden admin specifically cited having this organization’s support in an official press release https://t.co/noxmbGipix — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 18, 2024

AAAAaaaand there you have it. What more can we say? The Biden administration not only supports this junk but they celebrate them. There will be no repercussions for the cultists and they will be emboldened to do more of this.

Try to be safe out there.

