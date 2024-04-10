Woman Was Given Months to Live & Had 'Aggressive' Cancer Treatments ......
AOC Desperately Tries to Resurrect Debunked Russian Collusion Hoax
VIP: Let's Normalize People Being Normal, Even Celebrities
Sheila Jackson Lee Says Right's 'Lust for Stupidity' to Blame for Mockery of...
MSNBC Seeks Legal Commentary From Michael Avenatti (Speaking From an Interesting Location)
New York Post POUNDED for Haughty Gene Hackman Headline
'Who Knew Poverty Tasted So Good?' Spam and Other Cheap Meat Benefit From...
Mayor of Dearborn Assures Us the Community Stands for Peace After Video Goes...
Rolling Stone: RFK Jr. Says His Top Priority Is Ensuring Joe Biden Loses...
Here's the Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Trying to Shut Down X and Elon...
Amnesty International Memorializes Death of Jailed 'Palestinian Writer', Leaves Out a Few...
CIA Contractor Boasts About How the FBI 'Can Put Anyone in Jail' With...
Some California Reparations Bills Are Facing Opposition and Possible Legal Challenges
Overturning Roe Was the Easy Part: Pro-Life Debate Gets MUCH Tougher in a...

'Another Day, Another W': DeSantis Signs New Laws Targeting Child Sex Abuse

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  1:30 PM on April 10, 2024
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Ron DeSantis has been going full force to win the title of 'BEST GOVERNOR IN THE NATION' since dropping out of the Presidential race and his latest should push him over the top in that fictional contest we just made up. :)

Advertisement

He announced the signing of NEW laws in Florida that target child sexual abusers. We are positive the Left is going to try and spin this somehow like they did with 'Don't Say Gay' which had nothing to do with saying the word gay. We are not sure why the Left thinks putting down things that protect kids is the way to win over hearts and minds but they seem to be on the opposite side of common sense at every turn when it comes to children.

They want to have children read what can only be described as porn in classrooms, they wanted to keep kids out of school despite evidence it was harmful during COVID, they want to keep parents out of the conversation regarding gender at school, and we are positive they will find some way to pretend that harsher penalties for exploitation of children are somehow an attack on some 'marginalized' community.

YES! There needs to be a crack down on ALL things related to child exploitation and child sexual abuse and it needs to be done in EVERY STATE!

Recommended

Woman Was Given Months to Live & Had 'Aggressive' Cancer Treatments ... There's Just ONE Teensy Problem
Laura W.
Advertisement

Say what you like about DeSantis but you can not deny he has been a good and effective governor.

True, unless they are a Democrat and then they can screw things all up so someone has to fix it again.

We agree!! Every state should look at added protections for our children. It would be nice if they all wanted to protect them from harmful medical procedures when they are confused and not gone through puberty as well but that does not seem to be something the Left is interested in.

After DeSantis is done in Florida can he just move from state to state and fix those up as well? Maybe he just becomes AMERICA'S GOVERNOR and we just let him fix all the states at once!

Advertisement

Yup! Now we will just sit and wait and see how the Left tries to make this into something awful ...

=====================================================================================
Related:
'Who Knew Poverty Tasted So Good?' Spam and Other Cheap Meat Benefit From Bidenomics
J.K. Rowling Proves Once Again She's the Word Wizard With Her Epic Post About What Makes a Woman
'What are you by the way? You're sort of brown': Harry Potter's Professor Sprout Continues to 'CONFUNDUS'
What Is HILARIOUS for 600? NBC News Digital Editor Is 'BROKEN' Over Jeopardy Game Being Named J6

=====================================================================================

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CHILD CHILD PORNOGRAPHY CHILDREN FLORIDA LAW LAWS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Woman Was Given Months to Live & Had 'Aggressive' Cancer Treatments ... There's Just ONE Teensy Problem
Laura W.
Sheila Jackson Lee Says Right's 'Lust for Stupidity' to Blame for Mockery of Her Sun/Moon Doozy
Doug P.
New York Post POUNDED for Haughty Gene Hackman Headline
FuzzyChimp
Here's the Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Trying to Shut Down X and Elon Musk
Brett T.
Mayor of Dearborn Assures Us the Community Stands for Peace After Video Goes Viral
Brett T.
MSNBC Seeks Legal Commentary From Michael Avenatti (Speaking From an Interesting Location)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Woman Was Given Months to Live & Had 'Aggressive' Cancer Treatments ... There's Just ONE Teensy Problem Laura W.
Advertisement