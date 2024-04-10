'Another Day, Another W': DeSantis Signs New Laws Targeting Child Sex Abuse

Ron DeSantis has been going full force to win the title of 'BEST GOVERNOR IN THE NATION' since dropping out of the Presidential race and his latest should push him over the top in that fictional contest we just made up. :)

Advertisement

He announced the signing of NEW laws in Florida that target child sexual abusers. We are positive the Left is going to try and spin this somehow like they did with 'Don't Say Gay' which had nothing to do with saying the word gay. We are not sure why the Left thinks putting down things that protect kids is the way to win over hearts and minds but they seem to be on the opposite side of common sense at every turn when it comes to children.

They want to have children read what can only be described as porn in classrooms, they wanted to keep kids out of school despite evidence it was harmful during COVID, they want to keep parents out of the conversation regarding gender at school, and we are positive they will find some way to pretend that harsher penalties for exploitation of children are somehow an attack on some 'marginalized' community.

#BREAKING: Gov. Ron DeSantis signs new laws targeting child sexual abusers, increasing penalties for exploitation, hiking predator reporting requirements, more



"In Florida, we stand for the well-being and the innocence of our children."



"We are gonna crack down on the grooming… pic.twitter.com/wKZMtPL3wm — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) April 10, 2024

YES! There needs to be a crack down on ALL things related to child exploitation and child sexual abuse and it needs to be done in EVERY STATE!

Governor DeSantis actually protects the children of Florida unlike the liberals who expose them to it. ❤️ our Gov! — Tamera Jansen-Martin (@tamera_jansen) April 10, 2024

The guy just can't stop racking up wins — David Simon 🇺🇸 (@Senator_Simon) April 10, 2024

Say what you like about DeSantis but you can not deny he has been a good and effective governor.

The next Florida Governor isn’t going to have anything to do. — JPM77 (@JmraptureR) April 10, 2024

True, unless they are a Democrat and then they can screw things all up so someone has to fix it again.

Every state should have severe penalties for abusers. @GovCox Can Utah please become the best example, like Florida, for consequences for crime and abuse? When consequences are low, abusers continue to abuse. https://t.co/2fjmxV7u9t — romay (@romay) April 10, 2024

GOOD. No mercy for p*dos! Every red state needs to follow suit. https://t.co/GhJAn9a27P — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) April 10, 2024

We agree!! Every state should look at added protections for our children. It would be nice if they all wanted to protect them from harmful medical procedures when they are confused and not gone through puberty as well but that does not seem to be something the Left is interested in.

After DeSantis is done in Florida can he just move from state to state and fix those up as well? Maybe he just becomes AMERICA'S GOVERNOR and we just let him fix all the states at once!

Democrats will complain this unfairly targets them.



Another DeSantis W. https://t.co/mIGFtmqo5f — He Multiplied Us (@hemultiplyus) April 10, 2024

Advertisement

Yup! Now we will just sit and wait and see how the Left tries to make this into something awful ...

=====================================================================================

Related:

'Who Knew Poverty Tasted So Good?' Spam and Other Cheap Meat Benefit From Bidenomics

J.K. Rowling Proves Once Again She's the Word Wizard With Her Epic Post About What Makes a Woman

'What are you by the way? You're sort of brown': Harry Potter's Professor Sprout Continues to 'CONFUNDUS'

What Is HILARIOUS for 600? NBC News Digital Editor Is 'BROKEN' Over Jeopardy Game Being Named J6

=====================================================================================

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!