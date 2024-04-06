Make It Stop: Pennsylvania Biden Voters Attempt to CRINGE People Into Voting Trump...
J.K. Rowling Proves Once Again She's the Word Wizard With Her Epic Post About What Makes a Woman

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  12:00 PM on April 06, 2024
AngieArtist

J.K. Rowling is no stranger to controversy or Twitchy. Since she began speaking out on women's issues related to trans activism she has become UNDESIRABLE NUMBER ONE in the eyes of many on the Left. She is a problem for the Left because she used to be a darling in the entertainment industry and she spoke up about women's rights, fought against abuse, and championed government support programs that helped her survive as a single mother before she was famous.

The problem came when she stood strong to all of those principles including the right of women-only spaces in the face of great pressure from the trans-activist wing of the culture.

People have tried to boycott her books and everything to do with Harry Potter because she dares to not only speak up but to speak up loudly and not back down. She finally took to X and answered the question she keeps getting about her stance on trans-women: WHAT MAKES A WOMAN?

That is why you never mess with a word wizard. She DESTROYED the idea she hates all trans people or thinks any less of someone for how they identify. She has a VERY reasonable stance and to claim she does not is just hysterical. While this writer does not agree that GOD creating a woman from the rib of Adam makes a woman an 'afterthought' we get where she was going.

EXACTLY! Sara has a very unique perspective on the situation and gets it RIGHT. We also wish Sara a happy and prosperous life. People who want women-only spaces and the acknowledgment of the genders are not asking for trans people to be berated, hurt, or harmed just for existing.

Most of us actually want to protect trans people, especially those at a very young age who are confused and trying to figure out life and being destroyed with blockers and surgeries before they are even sure what may be going on.

Trans-Radical-Activists (TRAs) are awful. They do not want to be equal, they want to be special, and they are willing to destroy people's lives and livelihoods to be seen as such.

The reason TRAs hate Rowling so much is she can NOT be destroyed. She is so rich and successful that they can not take her career, they can not take her money, and no matter how much they try they can not destroy her work and the world she created in Harry Potter.

Word Wizard. We honestly have no idea why people on social media still try to fight her. Especially on X. IT IS A WORD PLATFORM!

Apparently, it has to be rehashed every few days, but she is so eloquent in the delivery that we will keep covering it.
Every. Single. Time.

Eventually, history will see where people stood and who REALLY stood up for women and Rowling is going to be owed a giant apology. Until then, we hope those of us who can see the light continue supporting her so she can continue to be unbothered and keep making those magic posts.

Until that time, in the words of Ron Weasley: 'Don't let the muggles get you down.'

