What Is HILARIOUS for 600? NBC News Digital Editor Is 'BROKEN' Over Jeopardy Game Being Named J6

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  8:52 PM on April 05, 2024
Townhall Media

We probably should not laugh at this, but we are, so we thought you would like to laugh along with us. We ran across this post on X from the Deputy Washington editor for NBC News Digital and the post itself is pretty funny, but the comments are GOLD!

THE HORROR! Can you believe that JEOPARDY.com has the absolute nerve to call a game with 6 questions J!6? They put an exclamation mark in the middle and everything. It is like they are EXCITED ABOUT IT or something.

This game has existed since 2016. That means they not only chose the name before January 6th (aka: the worst and most evil uprising in the history of our nation) happened but never changed the name once it did! *SNORT*

She freaks out? One has a broken brain and the other one is freaking out. Let us remind you this is over the name of a game. A game that was named in 2016.

Lisa says she is the Executive Digital Director for Rolling Stone in her X bio. So these women both have pretty significant positions in media and the ability to figure out the game was named before 'THE GREAT JANUARY 6th UPRISING', but neither seems concerned with figuring it out or even deleting the posts once others tell them about it.

Grace says she covers Congress and politics for The New Republic. A punch in the gut and hit like a truck, over a game name. How are these people even real?

If they are all being sarcastic, they fooled us and this writer considers herself a bit of a sarcasm expert. If they are sarcastic masters, we hope they reach out and allow us to give them a black belt in sarcasm, however, we are pretty certain they are serious which makes the posts MORE hilarious.

Again, we are not sure if Ryan was being sarcastic or not with that one, but we are laughing about it either way. The problem with Leftist media is that they are so ridiculous it could always be a parody post, but 9 times out of 10 it is not. LOL

In her defense ... never mind, there is no defense. It is just lazy and the people agreeing with her just like being part of something stupid.

JB has obviously not been indoctrinated on the Lefty side of the clock app and he has not seen the evil uprising firsthand. The way most everyone just walked cordially through the capital after being waved in and all of that. IT WAS BASICALLY A 9/11 REDO. How dare he not be broken!

There you go. It is hilarious. We will take 'Making fun of Lazy Leftists is Fun' for $1000.

