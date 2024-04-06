'What are you by the way? You're sort of brown': Harry Potter's Professor Sprout Continues to 'CONFUNDUS'

Miriam Margoyles is an English and Australian actress known to be blunt and a bit kooky. She has won many awards for her acting in various genres and is probably best known for her role as Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter movie franchise. She has been on a roll in the past few months saying things that continue to confound many of us.

Advertisement

Her 'CONFUNDUS' spell started with an interview with VOGUE UK in June of 2023 where she said ‘Harry Potter’ wasn’t important to her and that she enjoyed playing the part but it was not Charles Dickens. She continued down that track in an interview with New Zealand's News1 in February of this year that got a little more traction.

Actress Miriam Margolyes Tells Adult Fans Of Harry Potter To “Grow Up” https://t.co/hblcxUhRGc — That Park Place (@TPPNewsNetwork) March 18, 2024

In that interview, she said:

'They should be over that by now, You know, I mean, it was 25 years ago, and it’s for children. I think it’s for children.'

She got a lot of pushback on that one but did not care. She even doubled down.

Miriam Margolyes has doubled down on adult Harry Potter fans needing to grow up.



“If your balls have dropped, then it’s time to forget about it.”



(Source: abcnews_au/IG) pic.twitter.com/exuK8xh7pw — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 16, 2024

WOW. The actress, Jessie Cave, who played Lavender Brown in the series spoke up about Miriam's comments at a 'Harry Potter' fan convention in France recently.

Harry Potter star Jessie Cave reacts to what co-star Miriam Margoyles’ recently said about the Harry Potter films’ adult fan base. 🧙‍♀️ https://t.co/soXdfCA0ET https://t.co/soXdfCA0ET — CBR (@CBR) March 29, 2024

Jessie said she really did not like that Miraim said that but did try to paint it in the best light she could stating 'You know how she is, she's just a bit funny. And I think she didn't mean for it to be taken like that, I hope.'

The thing is, people DO know how she is and she is kind of awful. She has made no bones about the fact that she does not 'like' America. She stated she even turned down a role in a Marvel movie because she did not want to be in Georgia for an extended period.

Miriam Margolyes, known for her role as Professor Sprout in ‘Harry Potter,’ reveals she turned down a role for a Marvel film:



“I don’t like America and I didn’t want to be in Georgia for four months.” pic.twitter.com/BMQYL7W7v3 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 16, 2024

OK, we get it, she is blunt and speaks her mind. FINE but it is not just being blunt, it is kind of reminiscent of a 'Joe Biden' behavior where she gets to say awful stuff and people just go oh, that's just how she is.

For example, she was on another Australian show to discuss the Israel-Palestinian conflict, and while adamant in calling for a cease-fire she randomly looked at the host to say:

'What are you by the way? You're sort of brown!'

Is that not a Joe Biden 'clean and articulate storybook moment'? If ANY person even slightly right of center or anyone in SUPPORT of Israel made such a statement this would be plastered ALL OVER the media in a BAD light, and we all know it.

She has also been making some waves on social media with a video saying she is ashamed of Israel.

Miriam Margolyes:



“What Israel is doing is wrong. It is wicked…



Voice your disgust and detestation of the Israeli actions.



Please, you are then doing the right thing and behaving in accordance with Jewish tradition.”pic.twitter.com/HDOlJ04oTo — James Foster (@JamesEFoster) April 6, 2024

Advertisement

We KNOW Margoyles has every right to say what she thinks even if it is awful and we support that, because speech we do not like is some of the most important speech to protect, but we also get to point out that she is kind of awful.

This writer is an adult Harry Potter fan who thinks Israel is perfectly within its rights to obliterate anything that tries to destroy them and we will end it with a Harry Potter quote just because we KNOW Margoyles will love that.

'Dark and difficult times lie ahead. Soon we must all face the choice between what is right and what is easy.'

~ Albus Dumbledore

=======================================================================

Related: NBC News Digital Editor Is 'BROKEN' Over Daily Jeopardy Game Being Named J6

=======================================================================

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!