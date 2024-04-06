MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace Explains Why 'the Whole Story of January 6th' Isn't Necessary
'What are you by the way? You're sort of brown': Harry Potter's Professor Sprout Continues to 'CONFUNDUS'

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  10:30 AM on April 06, 2024
AngieArtist

Miriam Margoyles is an English and Australian actress known to be blunt and a bit kooky. She has won many awards for her acting in various genres and is probably best known for her role as Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter movie franchise. She has been on a roll in the past few months saying things that continue to confound many of us.

Her 'CONFUNDUS' spell started with an interview with VOGUE UK in June of 2023 where she said ‘Harry Potter’ wasn’t important to her and that she enjoyed playing the part but it was not Charles Dickens. She continued down that track in an interview with New Zealand's News1 in February of this year that got a little more traction.

In that interview, she said:

'They should be over that by now, You know, I mean, it was 25 years ago, and it’s for children. I think it’s for children.'

She got a lot of pushback on that one but did not care. She even doubled down.

WOW. The actress, Jessie Cave, who played Lavender Brown in the series spoke up about Miriam's comments at a 'Harry Potter' fan convention in France recently.

Jessie said she really did not like that Miraim said that but did try to paint it in the best light she could stating 'You know how she is, she's just a bit funny. And I think she didn't mean for it to be taken like that, I hope.'

The thing is, people DO know how she is and she is kind of awful. She has made no bones about the fact that she does not 'like' America. She stated she even turned down a role in a Marvel movie because she did not want to be in Georgia for an extended period.

OK, we get it, she is blunt and speaks her mind. FINE but it is not just being blunt, it is kind of reminiscent of a 'Joe Biden' behavior where she gets to say awful stuff and people just go oh, that's just how she is.

For example, she was on another Australian show to discuss the Israel-Palestinian conflict, and while adamant in calling for a cease-fire she randomly looked at the host to say:

'What are you by the way? You're sort of brown!'

Is that not a Joe Biden 'clean and articulate storybook moment'? If ANY person even slightly right of center or anyone in SUPPORT of Israel made such a statement this would be plastered ALL OVER the media in a BAD light, and we all know it.

She has also been making some waves on social media with a video saying she is ashamed of Israel.

We KNOW Margoyles has every right to say what she thinks even if it is awful and we support that, because speech we do not like is some of the most important speech to protect, but we also get to point out that she is kind of awful.

This writer is an adult Harry Potter fan who thinks Israel is perfectly within its rights to obliterate anything that tries to destroy them and we will end it with a Harry Potter quote just because we KNOW Margoyles will love that.

'Dark and difficult times lie ahead. Soon we must all face the choice between what is right and what is easy.' 
~ Albus Dumbledore

