Oh, Get a Life! The Left Wants ABC to Cancel Carrie Underwood for Singing at Trump's Inauguration

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:30 AM on January 24, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, Pool

When the background music would not play for singer Carrie Underwood at Donald Trump's inauguration, it was a moment that may have unnerved a lesser performer. Underwood, however, took the opportunity to absolutely bring the house down (or the Capitol Rotunda, in this case) with a stunning a cappella performance of 'America the Beautiful.' And she made it even better by asking everyone in attendance to join in and sing along with her. 

As if to prove the point that the left in America hates anything beautiful, Underwood's performance now has her under fire as she prepares to make her debut as a judge on the popular ABC talent show American Idol

This week, according to The Daily Mail, ABC executives are in 'crisis mode' because of leftists protesting Underwood joining the show. 

Yeah, these people are permanently broken.

Apparently, according to the cancel culture left, Underwood is now 'anti-LGBTQ' because she appeared with Trump to sing a song. Never mind the fact that Trump is unquestionably a supporter of the gay community and always has been. 

The country star, 41, was invited to sing America The Beautiful as President Donald Trump, 78, was sworn in for a second term in office on Monday.

Her decision to perform for the Republican was polarising and prompted calls to boycott her upcoming debut as a judge on the popular ABC show.

Now, insiders have claimed there are concerns that contestants may feel 'uncomfortable' which could prove problematic for the show's 'values' and ratings.

'Idol contestants come from a wide range of diverse backgrounds, and so do the people who work on the show,' a source told DailyMail.com exclusively. 

'There are concerns that her apparent political stance might make some contestants feel uncomfortable.'

Are you freaking kidding? How fragile can you be? 

Complaints also came in that Lionel Ritchie, another judge on the show, wouldn't want to work with her because he is very liberal and pro-LGBTQ. 

'Lionel Richie, who is very liberal, may not see eye to eye with Carrie's views which could create some tension,' the source continued. 'He has never and will never support Trump.'

For the record, Underwood came out publicly in support of gay marriage ... in 2012. 

And Ritchie has had nothing but positive things to say about Underwood joining him as a judge. Unless he is a petulant child, one outstanding performance of 'America the Beautiful' is not going to change that (or should not, anyway). 

We would hope that Ritchie is a bigger man than, say, John Pavlovitz

Their news division already is. But this would tank their entertainment division as well.

The left has never been about 'inclusion,' only rigid conformity with their ever-changing narratives. 

They're not very good at the whole 'self-awareness' thing.

At least a couple of liberals called this 'crisis' stupid. Because it is. 

But many on the left continued to show America exactly who they are and why they will only keep losing. 

Yeah, Trump is not that. And that tweet is textbook defamation. Just ask George Stephanopoulos

If ABC is concerned about a boycott from the left if Underwood remains a judge, they should be FAR more worried about the backlash and the number of people who will stop watching American Idol if they fire her. 

ABC should think long and hard about whether they want to play this particular game of FAFO. 

HA. At least Biden was mumbling and messing up the words because he is senile. What was Harris's excuse? 

Leftists make The Babylon Bee's job very easy ... but also very difficult, since they are walking, talking parodies. 

This is almost certainly true. And that would be a huge new fan base who might want to tune in to American Idol

If nothing else, we hope ABC would make the smart business decision when it comes to Underwood being a judge. 

Or they can make the woke decision and suffer the consequences.

