Oh, Get a Life! The Left Wants ABC to Cancel Carrie Underwood for Singing at Trump's Inauguration

When the background music would not play for singer Carrie Underwood at Donald Trump's inauguration, it was a moment that may have unnerved a lesser performer. Underwood, however, took the opportunity to absolutely bring the house down (or the Capitol Rotunda, in this case) with a stunning a cappella performance of 'America the Beautiful.' And she made it even better by asking everyone in attendance to join in and sing along with her.

As if to prove the point that the left in America hates anything beautiful, Underwood's performance now has her under fire as she prepares to make her debut as a judge on the popular ABC talent show American Idol.

This week, according to The Daily Mail, ABC executives are in 'crisis mode' because of leftists protesting Underwood joining the show.

Yeah, these people are permanently broken.

American Idol in Carrie Underwood 'crisis talks' after her performance at Donald Trump's inauguration https://t.co/kAiQ7tThZp pic.twitter.com/geiuyTNRNc — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) January 23, 2025

Apparently, according to the cancel culture left, Underwood is now 'anti-LGBTQ' because she appeared with Trump to sing a song. Never mind the fact that Trump is unquestionably a supporter of the gay community and always has been.

The country star, 41, was invited to sing America The Beautiful as President Donald Trump, 78, was sworn in for a second term in office on Monday. Her decision to perform for the Republican was polarising and prompted calls to boycott her upcoming debut as a judge on the popular ABC show. Now, insiders have claimed there are concerns that contestants may feel 'uncomfortable' which could prove problematic for the show's 'values' and ratings. 'Idol contestants come from a wide range of diverse backgrounds, and so do the people who work on the show,' a source told DailyMail.com exclusively. 'There are concerns that her apparent political stance might make some contestants feel uncomfortable.'

Are you freaking kidding? How fragile can you be?

Complaints also came in that Lionel Ritchie, another judge on the show, wouldn't want to work with her because he is very liberal and pro-LGBTQ.

'Lionel Richie, who is very liberal, may not see eye to eye with Carrie's views which could create some tension,' the source continued. 'He has never and will never support Trump.'

For the record, Underwood came out publicly in support of gay marriage ... in 2012.

And Ritchie has had nothing but positive things to say about Underwood joining him as a judge. Unless he is a petulant child, one outstanding performance of 'America the Beautiful' is not going to change that (or should not, anyway).

We would hope that Ritchie is a bigger man than, say, John Pavlovitz.

If @ABCNetwork cancels Carrie Underwood they’re done for https://t.co/r4NWhAvs1I — jerry maga 🇺🇸 (@_jerrymaga) January 23, 2025

Their news division already is. But this would tank their entertainment division as well.

Another instance of "the party of inclusion" canceling someone due to their political beliefs and justifying and normalizing it.

‘American Idol’ Reportedly In ‘Crisis Talks’ Over Carrie Underwood’s Debut As Judge After Inaugurationhttps://t.co/JgRrAd7lRW — Nicole Michaelson (@MerrickEve) January 24, 2025

The left has never been about 'inclusion,' only rigid conformity with their ever-changing narratives.

How ironic that they preach tolerance by being intolerant. They can’t even see how fu king stupid they are. — ReginaPhilangie (@iamatabby) January 23, 2025

They're not very good at the whole 'self-awareness' thing.

At least a couple of liberals called this 'crisis' stupid. Because it is.

This is what's wrong with society! If Carrie Underwood loses her spot as a judge, then American Idol needs to be cancelled! For the love of God and Country, she sang at Trump's Inauguration.. Big f*cking deal!! Get a life people! https://t.co/kDrPECLhbv — Clay (@ClayJParker) January 23, 2025

But many on the left continued to show America exactly who they are and why they will only keep losing.

Ain't nobody watch that, with that rapist lover as a judge. — Kent Howard 🌊🏳️‍🌈 🇺🇦 (@HowardJkent81) January 23, 2025

Yeah, Trump is not that. And that tweet is textbook defamation. Just ask George Stephanopoulos.

If ABC is concerned about a boycott from the left if Underwood remains a judge, they should be FAR more worried about the backlash and the number of people who will stop watching American Idol if they fire her.

I will boycott American Idol if Carrie Underwood is pulled from the show — Larry (@Lbs122955) January 23, 2025

Go ahead and dump her and we will boycott you!! There are more of us than there are of you. You sick pansies . Maybe you should take a look at that RED map that voted for Donald Trump!! — Carolyn Stansbury (@serpoint15) January 24, 2025

If they pull her, every sane person should boycott the show — FFB (@FFB547476383241) January 24, 2025

ABC should think long and hard about whether they want to play this particular game of FAFO.

Carrie showed great poise and sang beautifully at the inauguration.



What is the crisis? Is it that Kamala didn’t know the words? — America First (@honstdemocrat) January 23, 2025

HA. At least Biden was mumbling and messing up the words because he is senile. What was Harris's excuse?

"Her apparent support for Trump doesn't align with the show's values of inclusivity and diversity."



Put this in the "the Babylon Bee couldn't have written it better" file. — The Legalsaur (@legalsaur) January 23, 2025

Leftists make The Babylon Bee's job very easy ... but also very difficult, since they are walking, talking parodies.

This is ridiculous. Carrie Underwood did an amazing job singing a cappella on a moment's notice. I think Carrie gained a whole new fan base because of her performance. — Lee Lee (@LeeMitchko) January 23, 2025

This is almost certainly true. And that would be a huge new fan base who might want to tune in to American Idol.

If nothing else, we hope ABC would make the smart business decision when it comes to Underwood being a judge.

Or they can make the woke decision and suffer the consequences.