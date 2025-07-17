CBS Cancels 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' and Dem Senator Adam Schiff is Blaming Trump, of Course

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 8:45 PM on July 17, 2025
Townhall Media

That screeching you’re hearing is Democrats learning that Stephen Colbert’s late-night ‘comedy’ show is leaving the airwaves. CBS announced that 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' has been cancelled and will air its last episode next year. Hardest hit is Democrat Senator Adam Schiff, more on that in a bit.

Here's Colbert announcing the cancellation on his show on Thursday night. (READ)

Later, 'Late Show!'

Posters said it’s about time. They say all the late-night network ‘comedy’ programs have not been funny is ages. We agree.

Who could ever forget that abomination?

You might not remember this, but Colbert was once wary of Big Pharma; that all changed with COVID-19. That led to one of the most cringeworthy moments in late-night TV history. (WATCH)

It’s pretty awesome and well-deserved.

Of course, Senator Adam Schiff is already conjuring a conspiracy theory about why Colbert’s show was canceled.

Expect a cavalcade of Democrats paying their respects on Colbert's late-night stage until the show's final episode in May of 2026.

Tags:

ADAM SCHIFF BIG PHARMA CBS NEWS COVID-19 ENTERTAINMENT

