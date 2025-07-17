CBS Cancels 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' and Dem Senator Adam Schiff is Blaming Trump, of Course

That screeching you’re hearing is Democrats learning that Stephen Colbert’s late-night ‘comedy’ show is leaving the airwaves. CBS announced that 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' has been cancelled and will air its last episode next year. Hardest hit is Democrat Senator Adam Schiff, more on that in a bit.

Here's Colbert announcing the cancellation on his show on Thursday night. (READ)

See yaaaaa. — 🔨Robert The Builder 🇺🇸 (@NobodymrRobert) July 18, 2025

Later, 'Late Show!'

Posters said it’s about time. They say all the late-night network ‘comedy’ programs have not been funny is ages. We agree.

All late night shows have been dying for years, and all because they went far off the deepend to the left. Instead of staying in the middle like the vast majority of the country... — Nick Hachey (@NickHachey1) July 17, 2025

Late Night Network TV is a dead medium. — Roman Stout (@romands1) July 17, 2025

Who could have seen this coming pic.twitter.com/J76YyKC6OB — 🇺🇸FANATIC AMERICAN🇺🇸 (@crusade_enjoyer) July 17, 2025

Who could ever forget that abomination?

You might not remember this, but Colbert was once wary of Big Pharma; that all changed with COVID-19. That led to one of the most cringeworthy moments in late-night TV history. (WATCH)

In the summer of 2020 Stephen Colbert aired a sketch warning people to be skeptical of vaccines and Big Pharma.



Eleven months later Colbert was dancing for the vaccine.



Goodbye shameless shill.pic.twitter.com/uUR5e3klm9 — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 17, 2025

That was one of the most cringe worthy moments in the history of late night television — Keith R Lee (@AlwayzONtour) July 17, 2025

That has to be in the top 5 of most cringe worthy videos! — Kim (@Texasgirlkiwi) July 18, 2025

So glad he's canceled!!! — Kim (@Texasgirlkiwi) July 18, 2025

It’s pretty awesome and well-deserved.

Of course, Senator Adam Schiff is already conjuring a conspiracy theory about why Colbert’s show was canceled.

Just finished taping with Stephen Colbert who announced his show was cancelled.



If Paramount and CBS ended the Late Show for political reasons, the public deserves to know. And deserves better. — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) July 17, 2025

If @SenAdamSchiff used his govt platform to support the Late Show for political reasons, the public deserves to know. And deserves better.https://t.co/1SuFvgOSrI — Pudge (@pudgenet) July 18, 2025

Actually, he was supposed to be funny and just became a mouthpiece for you clowns. Hope this helps. Tell the public. — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) July 17, 2025

Sorry you lost your therapist, Adam. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 17, 2025

How does a late night comedy show get cancelled when it books guests like you?? — Jonofarcadia (@jonofarcadia) July 18, 2025

Expect a cavalcade of Democrats paying their respects on Colbert's late-night stage until the show's final episode in May of 2026.

