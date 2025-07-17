MORE of This, Please! Subway Restauranteur BUSTED for Massive Immigration Fraud

Patty Murray Is So Upset the Republicans Voted to Defund Public Broadcasting She...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:30 PM on July 17, 2025
Twitchy Meme

There are many ways for the Trump administration to enforce immigration law, including using current law to crack down on employers who hire and employ illegal immigrants.

One such business owner is learning that lesson the hard way, as he's just been arrested by the Trump administration for violating immigration law:

The post reads:

The owner, Chandrakant Patel, helped HUNDREDS of Indians illegally receive visas by paying cops $5K for fake police reports, making the alien eligible for visas reserved for victims of crimes.

Track down every single one of those illegitimate visa holders and SEND THEM BACK!

Yes. Send them back.

And keep using the law to crack down on employers.

MAZE.

Arrests and hefty fines.

It abused a system meant for actual victims.

He and every other employer.

He's not wrong.

Because employing criminal aliens is also a crime.

It's absolutely key.

Yes, we do.

