MORE of This, Please! Subway Restauranteur BUSTED for Massive Immigration Fraud

There are many ways for the Trump administration to enforce immigration law, including using current law to crack down on employers who hire and employ illegal immigrants.

One such business owner is learning that lesson the hard way, as he's just been arrested by the Trump administration for violating immigration law:

🚨 BREAKING: The Trump admin has ARRESTED a Subway restauranteur for mass IMMIGRATION FRAUD



The owner, Chandrakant Patel, helped HUNDREDS of Indians illegally receive visas by paying cops $5K for fake police reports, making the alien eligible for visas reserved for victims of… pic.twitter.com/e7J0q8MDrv — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 17, 2025

The post reads:

The owner, Chandrakant Patel, helped HUNDREDS of Indians illegally receive visas by paying cops $5K for fake police reports, making the alien eligible for visas reserved for victims of crimes. Track down every single one of those illegitimate visa holders and SEND THEM BACK!

Yes. Send them back.

And keep using the law to crack down on employers.

Apparently most of the attackers had rap sheets a footlong. — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 17, 2025

MAZE.

DEPORT!!! And let’s keep these arrests coming! — Hunter Eagleman™ (@Hunter_Eagleman) July 17, 2025

Arrests and hefty fines.

That's evil.

Arrest the police officers too. — VerusChristianus (@VChristianus) July 17, 2025

It abused a system meant for actual victims.

Make an example out of him! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 17, 2025

He and every other employer.

There is zero way of knowing the true population of illegals in America, 1 person can smuggle hundreds into the country through an ethnic desire to bring more of their own there, the real number could be a hundred million and no one would know https://t.co/RYwYqVoY4U — Tan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Not_Me_Not_Ever) July 17, 2025

He's not wrong.

They are arresting those who employ criminal aliens. https://t.co/GFjTX6CoqX — WW (@the_urb) July 17, 2025

Because employing criminal aliens is also a crime.

Going after business owners who have and/or are perpetuating fraud to protect illegal aliens is key. https://t.co/QOZ5zxGE2S — Heavy Rain (@eepauley) July 17, 2025

It's absolutely key.

We definitely gotta fix all these loopholes in our system 🤦‍♂️💯 https://t.co/egCH2GxXzh — PapiMaga (@PapiMAGA) July 17, 2025

Yes, we do.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

