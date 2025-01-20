America the Beautiful: Carrie Underwood Took One of Today's Few Glitches and Used It to SHINE

In a YUGE Inauguration Day Victory, Pete Hegseth Advances from Committee Towards Confirmat...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  4:40 PM on January 20, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, Pool

There were some amazing moments at today's inauguration of Donald Trump, and some of the best of them had nothing at all to do with politics. 

We saw First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Usha Vance absolutely GLOW with elegance and class in their outfits for the day, not to mention through their affection for their husbands. And then there was Vance's impossibly adorable daughter Mirabel, who completely stole the show as she sat in her mother's arms and watched her daddy take the oath of office. 

Overall, the ceremony went off ALMOST without a hitch. And even one moment of 'technical difficulties' quickly became one of the most memorable happy accidents we have ever heard. 

Country star Carrie Underwood was tapped to sing at the inauguration (and, of course, the broken left tried to shame her for that), but when it came time for her to give her rendition of 'America The Beautiful,' there was a problem with the PA system providing her with the background music for the song. 

Fortunately, her microphone still worked so, after an uncomfortable moment or two, Underwood simply said, 'I'll just sing it,' meaning that she would perform the song a cappella

What followed was perfect and stunning. Watch and listen: 

'I'll just sing it'? You bet your butt she did. America the Beautiful indeed. 

The unique acoustics of the Capitol Rotunda only added to the performance, making her already powerful voice reverberate even more wonderfully throughout the room.

We especially LOVE how she encouraged everyone to sing along with her. 'You know the words.'

(She may have been assuming too much of Joe Biden there, but he did mumble along and give it a shot at least.)

It was DEFINITELY better this way. And that's a credit to Underwood and her talent. 

She probably could have done it even without the microphone, but that would have made it harder for everyone watching on TV to hear, so we're glad the mic worked. 

It is NOT an easy song to sing well. Maybe not as difficult as 'The Star-Spangled Banner,' but it's not far behind. 

We'll refrain from digging too much at the left here, but we do have to wonder how many of the celebrity musicians who showed up to campaign for Kamala Harris could have pulled this off. 

Not too many, we don't think.

Politically, the day will be remembered for Trump's fiery, 'Golden Age of America' speech. But outside of politics, we have a feeling that Underwood's performance will be long remembered. 

You weren't alone there. Looking at the side-by-side camera view of the sold-out Capital One Arena, where Trump supporters were watching the inauguration on the big screens, everyone there was singing along loudly as well. 

As were many people at home (who may or may not have included this writer). 

Oh, it got a little 'dusty' alright. Must be allergies or something. 

Very well said. And spot on. 

There were so many great moments from the inauguration, it's difficult to pick a favorite. But Underwood's singing was certainly among them. 

It gave us all the good goosebumps and we have no problem saying so. 

If Carrie Underwood taking a moment of adversity and turning it into an absolute rock-star performance of one of our country's most iconic songs doesn't scream, 'America is back!', then we don't know what will. 

Congratulations to her for an amazing rendition. And congratulations to Donald Trump and J.D. Vance for a wonderful inauguration.

