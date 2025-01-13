The Road to Hell: The Atlantic Excuses L.A.'s Failed Wildfire Policies by Calling...
John Pavlovitz Slams Carrie Underwood for Performing at Rapist’s Inauguration

Brett T.  |  5:20 PM on January 13, 2025
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration is shaping up. As we reported earlier, his Joe Biden-inspired garbage truck will have a place in the parade from the Capitol to the White House. And it seems they've printed the program for the event. We heard a week ago that our hopes of seeing Beyoncé or Cardi B perform at the inauguration were dashed.

So who will perform at Trump's inauguration? Carrie Underwood, who will be singing "America the Beautiful."

We knew there'd be backlash against anyone who dared to perform at the inauguration, but John Pavlovitz managed to surprise us by going even lower than we'd expected.

Well, it looks like Carrie Underwood is canceled. Somehow, though, we think her career will survive.

