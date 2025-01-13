John Pavlovitz Slams Carrie Underwood for Performing at Rapist’s Inauguration

President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration is shaping up. As we reported earlier, his Joe Biden-inspired garbage truck will have a place in the parade from the Capitol to the White House. And it seems they've printed the program for the event. We heard a week ago that our hopes of seeing Beyoncé or Cardi B perform at the inauguration were dashed.
🚨BREAKING: Beyoncé and Cardi B will refuse to perform at Trump's Inauguration if called.— Donald J. Trump News (@realTrumpNewsX) January 6, 2025
What's your reaction? pic.twitter.com/HYTPoDoDDP
So who will perform at Trump's inauguration? Carrie Underwood, who will be singing "America the Beautiful."
NEWS:@carrieunderwood performing at Donald Trump’s inauguration pic.twitter.com/pek9EdBwkm— Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) January 13, 2025
We knew there'd be backlash against anyone who dared to perform at the inauguration, but John Pavlovitz managed to surprise us by going even lower than we'd expected.
Hey @carrieunderwood have you knowingly played shows for other rapists or will this be a first for you?— John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) January 13, 2025
The “Christian” is at it again. https://t.co/ubt2MY67xU— 🥜🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) January 13, 2025
Oh hon, this bullshit doesn’t work any longer!— KatRozza (@RozzaKat13) January 13, 2025
Bless your heart!
This is a grown adult. 👇 https://t.co/XVdWW3vfI8— The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) January 13, 2025
These tantrums from grown adults gives me daily entertianment 🤣— Sabastian Neece (@Sneece13) January 13, 2025
Miserable people man. https://t.co/vYgOYEXLL3
Well, it looks like Carrie Underwood is canceled. Somehow, though, we think her career will survive.
***
Join the conversation as a VIP Member