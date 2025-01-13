John Pavlovitz Slams Carrie Underwood for Performing at Rapist’s Inauguration

President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration is shaping up. As we reported earlier, his Joe Biden-inspired garbage truck will have a place in the parade from the Capitol to the White House. And it seems they've printed the program for the event. We heard a week ago that our hopes of seeing Beyoncé or Cardi B perform at the inauguration were dashed.

🚨BREAKING: Beyoncé and Cardi B will refuse to perform at Trump's Inauguration if called.



What's your reaction? pic.twitter.com/HYTPoDoDDP — Donald J. Trump News (@realTrumpNewsX) January 6, 2025

So who will perform at Trump's inauguration? Carrie Underwood, who will be singing "America the Beautiful."

We knew there'd be backlash against anyone who dared to perform at the inauguration, but John Pavlovitz managed to surprise us by going even lower than we'd expected.

Hey @carrieunderwood have you knowingly played shows for other rapists or will this be a first for you? — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) January 13, 2025

Oh hon, this bullshit doesn’t work any longer!



Bless your heart! — KatRozza (@RozzaKat13) January 13, 2025

This is a grown adult. 👇 https://t.co/XVdWW3vfI8 — The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) January 13, 2025

These tantrums from grown adults gives me daily entertianment 🤣



Miserable people man. https://t.co/vYgOYEXLL3 — Sabastian Neece (@Sneece13) January 13, 2025

Well, it looks like Carrie Underwood is canceled. Somehow, though, we think her career will survive.

