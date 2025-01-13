Biden-Inspired Vehicle From Trump's Most Viral 2024 Moment Will Have a Role in the Inaugural Parade

In just one week Donald Trump will be inaugurated to his second term as president. Meanwhile, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be leaving office after the longest four years in recent memory and Trump will be reminding both of them about an insult that became symbolic of the Dems' election loss. Biden calling Trump supporters "garbage" shortly before the 2024 election culminated in this classic moment:

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "How do you like my garbage truck? This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden." pic.twitter.com/7UwMZ8syvx — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 30, 2024

While Team Biden will be driving U-Hauls leaving the White House, Trump's making sure everybody remembers Joe's "garbage" remark about Republican voters. This is perfect:

Exclusive: Garbage truck from Michigan company that drove Trump viral campaign moment to appear in inaugural parade https://t.co/RfX5GEOSpk via @Th_Midwesterner — The Midwesterner (@Th_Midwesterner) January 13, 2025

That's a wonderful and fitting addition to the inaugural parade!

Via The Midwesterner:

A garbage truck from an Upper Peninsula company will be Michigan’s contribution to President Donald J. Trump’s inaugural parade next week. A source with the inaugural committee tells The Midwesterner a truck from Loadmaster, a firm based in Dickinson County, population 25,937, will be one of 39 entries in the parade that runs down Pennsylvania Avenue from the Capitol to the White House. The company provided the truck that sparked one of the most viral moments during the 2024 campaign: when a safety vest-wearing Trump climbed into the cabin for a spin around a Green Bay, Wisc. airport tarmac.

The "taking out the trash" theme is the perfect accompaniment to usher out the Biden administration.

Maybe Trump can have Gretchen Whitmer drive the garbage truck in the inaugural parade! That would be fitting. — Donnie Detroit (@DonnieDetroit19) January 13, 2025

That would be even better.

I can't think of a better participant! Pure gold. No middle finger required. — WorriedinMichigan (@Lon_7XA) January 13, 2025

In a way Biden will be saluted during Trump's inauguration, and that's the kind of "bipartisanship" we're here for!