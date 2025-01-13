Rep. Pramila Jayapal DRAMATICALLY Proclaims She'll Fight for Illegals' Rights and WOW Was...
Bill Melugin: Ten Looting Suspects Arrested in Santa Monica Evacuation Zone

Biden-Inspired Vehicle From Trump's Most Viral 2024 Moment Will Have a Role in the Inaugural Parade

Doug P.  |  11:07 AM on January 13, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

In just one week Donald Trump will be inaugurated to his second term as president. Meanwhile, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be leaving office after the longest four years in recent memory and Trump will be reminding both of them about an insult that became symbolic of the Dems' election loss. Biden calling Trump supporters "garbage" shortly before the 2024 election culminated in this classic moment:

While Team Biden will be driving U-Hauls leaving the White House, Trump's making sure everybody remembers Joe's "garbage" remark about Republican voters. This is perfect:

That's a wonderful and fitting addition to the inaugural parade!

Via The Midwesterner

A garbage truck from an Upper Peninsula company will be Michigan’s contribution to President Donald J. Trump’s inaugural parade next week. 

A source with the inaugural committee tells The Midwesterner a truck from Loadmaster, a firm based in Dickinson County, population 25,937, will be one of 39 entries in the parade that runs down Pennsylvania Avenue from the Capitol to the White House. 

The company provided the truck that sparked one of the most viral moments during the 2024 campaign: when a safety vest-wearing Trump climbed into the cabin for a spin around a Green Bay, Wisc. airport tarmac. 

The "taking out the trash" theme is the perfect accompaniment to usher out the Biden administration. 

That would be even better.

In a way Biden will be saluted during Trump's inauguration, and that's the kind of "bipartisanship" we're here for!

