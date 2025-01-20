J.D. and Usha Vance's Adorable Daughter Wins Hearts at Inauguration with Her Charming Band-Aid Fashion

There will be many breakout stars today at the Inauguration, but the youngest one will likely be the daughter of J.D. and Usha Vance.

I think the whole country can come together and agree that JD Vance’s daughter sucking her thumb with those kid bandages on her other fingers is totally adorable. pic.twitter.com/EYTC2xjsdS — Katy M. Clark (@ExperBadMom) January 20, 2025

Advertisement

It's so good to see a child around the White House again. She's a doll!

JD Vance's daughter having band aids on all of her fingers is something any parent can relate to. — Meghan Maureen (@Keggs719) January 20, 2025

It's nice to see even the Vice President has to appease his toddler. We know who is really in charge!

JD Vance’s daughter covering herself with bandaids just ahead of an important event is an iconic toddler move — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) January 20, 2025

Every parent in America can relate.

Vance's daughter is simply adorable.



That's a photo for the ages. — John Danneskjold (@JohnDanneskjold) January 20, 2025

It will become an iconic image from this Inauguration.

The bandaids on JD Vance’s daughter’s fingers are taking me out. You know there are NO cuts under there and they just needed to put them on because she insisted and they needed her to behave. — Adele Scalia (@AdeleScalia) January 20, 2025

She found the package of band-aids and insisted. It's ok, Usha and J.D., we've all been there.

Vance swearing in gives JFK vibes with his wife holding their young daughter. #Inauguration2025 — Tim Cunningham (@tim_TheITGuy) January 20, 2025

That, but even better.

It’s so heartwarming to see Vance’s mom and his young family on stage. The little one is especially sweet. pic.twitter.com/uNEae8OzsM — Helen Raleigh (@HRaleighspeaks) January 20, 2025

It was so heart warming to see J.D.'s Mom shuffle the little ones off after the oath, so they can do kid things and skip all the boring speeches.

Moms everywhere: Vance’s daughter is just like my kid at this age with her three band-aids. pic.twitter.com/fGfTDm8sil — Karin Lips (@klips) January 20, 2025

This Vance family is everything good. Protect them at all cost. Especially that baby with all the bandaids on her fingers except, of course, her thumb she needs to suck on so preciously 🥹 — Tiffany Watkins (@TiffyJene) January 20, 2025

Correct. Her thumb is thankfully unharmed and able to not be bandaged. That's perfect for thumb sucking. That's so convenient. Heh.

JD Vance's daughter wearing a bandaid on every finger. It was easier just to let her have them than to have her pitch a fit on stage. Kids are the same everywhere you go. 🤣 — Formerly Max Fried Stash (@MaxFriedstash) January 20, 2025

Advertisement

They are just like us!

Every parent in America smiling and nodding when they see the band aids all over JD Vance’s daughter’s fingers during the photo op. — Brett Nolan (@brettnolan) January 20, 2025

She is one of us.

The little bandaids on the Vance daughter’s fingers…. bless her little heart! — China Veldhouse Gum (@Ranae_Kamaaina) January 20, 2025

The possibly self-cut bangs make this even more iconic. pic.twitter.com/kzIdYuLrke — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) January 20, 2025

It is all peak toddler and America loves it.