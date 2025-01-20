'Today is the Day!' Dana Loesch Speaks Words of Hope and Encouragement on...
J.D. and Usha Vance's Adorable Daughter Wins Hearts at Inauguration with Her Charming Band-Aid Fashion

justmindy
justmindy  |  12:55 PM on January 20, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

There will be many breakout stars today at the Inauguration, but the youngest one will likely be the daughter of J.D. and Usha Vance.

It's so good to see a child around the White House again. She's a doll!

It's nice to see even the Vice President has to appease his toddler. We know who is really in charge!

Every parent in America can relate. 

It will become an iconic image from this Inauguration.

She found the package of band-aids and insisted. It's ok, Usha and J.D., we've all been there. 

That, but even better.

It was so heart warming to see J.D.'s Mom shuffle the little ones off after the oath, so they can do kid things and skip all the boring speeches.

Correct. Her thumb is thankfully unharmed and able to not be bandaged. That's perfect for thumb sucking. That's so convenient. Heh.

They are just like us!

She is one of us.

It is all peak toddler and America loves it.

Tags: INAUGURATION INAUGURATION DAY TRUMP TRUMP ADMINISTRATION J.D. VANCE

