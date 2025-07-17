Sen. John Kennedy Comes Up with New Nickname for the Socialist Wing of...
Steve Miller Band Cancels U.S. Tour Citing 'Climate Change' As the Reason (and...
AP Reports ICE Will Gain Access to Medicaid Enrollee Info and Rep. Jayapal...
Gavin Newsom Failed to Change the Subject After Sean Duffy Hammered His High...
'God Will Have His Vengeance': Yashar Ali Triggers Candace Owens to Get Real...
HA! Jamie Raskin Did NOT Mean to Get THIS Honest When Joe Scarborough...
Will Chamberlain Takes So-Called 'Dignity Act' aka AMNESTY Bill APART in Damning, Receipt-...
VIP
CBS Journo Who Still Has PTSD From Butler, Pa. Reminds Us About the...
LMFAO, INCREDIBLE! Cory Booker Goes Straight-Up DRAMA QUEEN but Repubs Ignore Him, Vote...
Sebastian Gorka UNLOADS on 'Propagandist WaPo SCUM' Who Attacked Trump for Years NOW...
Self-Awareness FAIL: Ex NIH Director Francis Collins Tells Stephen Colbert There's a 'Trus...
'Where the Boys Are' Singer Connie Francis Dead at 87
Sorry, NOT SORRY, Haters! SHOCKED CNN Reports Trump's Approval Has Gone UP Since...
Shane Gillis Tricking ESPYS Crowd Into Admitting They Don't Know Any WNBA Players...

Adam Schiff Did the Meme By Trying to Post a Meme and It Went Even More HILARIOUSLY Wrong Than You Think

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:20 PM on July 17, 2025

Adam Schiff just proved every single person on the Right correct.

The Left cannot meme.

Not even a little bit. 

Perhaps the stress of possibly being charged with mortgage fraud is getting to Pencil Neck:

Advertisement

Awww, ain't that cute.

Guess how it went, though:

Not only did he do the meme, Schiff for Brains became the meme.

Fair question.

Ooh, ooh ... we know!

Right, seems like an easy problem to solve.

HAAAAAAA

Recommended

HA! Jamie Raskin Did NOT Mean to Get THIS Honest When Joe Scarborough Asked Him About the Epstein Files
Sam J.
Advertisement

It's tough to lecture the people who our last 'president' openly hated, ya' know?

And fin.

============================================================

Related:

'God Will Have His Vengeance': Yashar Ali Triggers Candace Owens to Get Real Specific in Her Antisemitism

HA! Jamie Raskin Did NOT Mean to Get THIS Honest When Joe Scarborough Asked Him About the Epstein Files

Will Chamberlain Takes So-Called 'Dignity Act' aka AMNESTY Bill APART in Damning, Receipt-Filled Thread

LMFAO, INCREDIBLE! Cory Booker Goes Straight-Up DRAMA QUEEN but Repubs Ignore Him, Vote Anyway (Watch)

Sebastian Gorka UNLOADS on 'Propagandist WaPo SCUM' Who Attacked Trump for Years, NOW Asking for Interview

Sen. John Kennedy Retells ABSURD, Biased NPR Stories Mocking CEO Katherine Maher in Thread As Only HE Can

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ADAM SCHIFF JEFFREY EPSTEIN KURT SCHLICHTER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HA! Jamie Raskin Did NOT Mean to Get THIS Honest When Joe Scarborough Asked Him About the Epstein Files
Sam J.
AP Reports ICE Will Gain Access to Medicaid Enrollee Info and Rep. Jayapal Is Triggered for SOME Reason
Doug P.
Steve Miller Band Cancels U.S. Tour Citing 'Climate Change' As the Reason (and Not Bad Ticket Sales)
Amy Curtis
'God Will Have His Vengeance': Yashar Ali Triggers Candace Owens to Get Real Specific in Her Antisemitism
Sam J.
Gavin Newsom Failed to Change the Subject After Sean Duffy Hammered His High Speed Rail Boondoggle
Doug P.
LMFAO, INCREDIBLE! Cory Booker Goes Straight-Up DRAMA QUEEN but Repubs Ignore Him, Vote Anyway (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

HA! Jamie Raskin Did NOT Mean to Get THIS Honest When Joe Scarborough Asked Him About the Epstein Files Sam J.
Advertisement