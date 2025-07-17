Adam Schiff Did the Meme By Trying to Post a Meme and It Went Even More HILARIOUSLY Wrong Than You Think

Adam Schiff just proved every single person on the Right correct.

The Left cannot meme.

Not even a little bit.

Perhaps the stress of possibly being charged with mortgage fraud is getting to Pencil Neck:

Advertisement

Awww, ain't that cute.

Guess how it went, though:

Neither did mortgage fraud https://t.co/MiUpNff7lj — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 17, 2025

Not only did he do the meme, Schiff for Brains became the meme.

For which crime(s) did you accept a presidential pardon? — Patriotic G (@TCC_Grouchy) July 17, 2025

So why do you hate it so much? — Jordan, President Trump Supporter, Vegan Patriot (@JordanBrace8) July 17, 2025

Fair question.

Deporting criminals isn’t a demonstration of hate. — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@WaywardGreg) July 17, 2025

Neither did making up and spreading the Russian Collusion Hoax



OR



Doing Mortage Fraud pic.twitter.com/J42eMvj9rz — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) July 17, 2025

Guess who lives in your head, rent free? pic.twitter.com/mv0qbigNbZ — PaPa Le Pew (@JoelReid12) July 17, 2025

Ooh, ooh ... we know!

Did you snap this in Maryland or California? https://t.co/ziYs2KZog3 — Sara Miller-Woods (@Millerita) July 17, 2025

Well than stop with your hate https://t.co/cXVOcxkFU1 — Dr. Mark Young (@MarkYoungTruth) July 17, 2025

Right, seems like an easy problem to solve.

Adam Schiff is posting like a teenage girl on Tumblr https://t.co/44RNuMd1pR — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) July 17, 2025

HAAAAAAA

It's tough to lecture the people who our last 'president' openly hated, ya' know?

Even Adam admits Democrats can never make America great. https://t.co/ZQhYBKy6GT — 🇺🇸 Vin 🇺🇸 (@VinceGottalotta) July 17, 2025

And fin.

============================================================

Related:

'God Will Have His Vengeance': Yashar Ali Triggers Candace Owens to Get Real Specific in Her Antisemitism

HA! Jamie Raskin Did NOT Mean to Get THIS Honest When Joe Scarborough Asked Him About the Epstein Files

Will Chamberlain Takes So-Called 'Dignity Act' aka AMNESTY Bill APART in Damning, Receipt-Filled Thread

LMFAO, INCREDIBLE! Cory Booker Goes Straight-Up DRAMA QUEEN but Repubs Ignore Him, Vote Anyway (Watch)

Sebastian Gorka UNLOADS on 'Propagandist WaPo SCUM' Who Attacked Trump for Years, NOW Asking for Interview

Sen. John Kennedy Retells ABSURD, Biased NPR Stories Mocking CEO Katherine Maher in Thread As Only HE Can

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.