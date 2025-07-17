LMFAO, INCREDIBLE! Cory Booker Goes Straight-Up DRAMA QUEEN but Repubs Ignore Him, Vote Anyway (Watch)

Democrats are having a rough year.

And you can tell from their behavior that it's not getting any better. We suppose going from being in complete control to having no control would be hard for any authoritarian, but still, they've lost any semblance of integrity they may have had.

Advertisement

Ain't it great?

Case in point, Democrats did not want to advance the nomination of Emil Bove to the Court of Appeals SO they stormed out and Cory Booker went on some tirade that Republicans completely ignored as they voted anyway.

No, really.

Watch:

Lmfao this is incredible. Democrats just stormed out of the Senate Judiciary Committee and Cory Booker spends 5 minutes whining as Republicans ignore him and vote to advance the nomination of Emil Bove to the Court of Appeals.pic.twitter.com/zgTdJHRc1T — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 17, 2025

Incredible.

Wild video.



Behind the performative (out of order) whining from Spartacus Booker you quietly hear Grassley take the vote and the committee advances judicial nominees. https://t.co/hsj0wkMsXa — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 17, 2025

Wild.

BREAKING: Senate Judiciary Committee in DISARRAY! Democrats childishly STORM OUT as Cory Booker SHOUTS at Chuck Grassley. Total chaos unfolds!pic.twitter.com/TYYlZVm5dd — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) July 17, 2025

Dissarray.

All good words for what happened here.

Drama queens. — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) July 17, 2025

This works too.

Democrats are sooooo dramatic but when they did it it was totally okay and they wouldn’t let republicans even speak. — Bryan McNally (@BryanDMcNally) July 17, 2025

Apparently, Booker has not been recognized by the chair, and isn't that a prior condition to be heard in a hearing? So, isn't it Booker who is violating the so-called "decourum" of the committee? — Lee Havis (@patriotvoting) July 17, 2025

The fact that they kept voting as he raged makes this even funnier.

Take a seat Cory Booker — Accountability Warrior 💪💥💪 (@BeAccountable4u) July 17, 2025

Take them all, in fact.

============================================================

Related:

Sebastian Gorka UNLOADS on 'Propagandist WaPo SCUM' Who Attacked Trump for Years NOW Asking for Interview

Shane Gillis Tricking ESPYS Crowd Into Admitting They Don't Know Any WNBA Players Is PRICELESS (Watch)

CNN Asks Pramila Jayapal WHY She Didn't Push for Epstein Files Release Under Biden and LOL HER FACE (Vid)

Congressional Republicans Introduce Bill to NUKE Largest Teachers' Union and There Is Great Rejoicing

Sen. John Kennedy Retells ABSURD, Biased NPR Stories Mocking CEO Katherine Maher in Thread As Only HE Can

============================================================