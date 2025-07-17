Sebastian Gorka UNLOADS on 'Propagandist WaPo SCUM' Who Attacked Trump for Years NOW...
LMFAO, INCREDIBLE! Cory Booker Goes Straight-Up DRAMA QUEEN but Repubs Ignore Him, Vote Anyway (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:45 AM on July 17, 2025
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Democrats are having a rough year.

And you can tell from their behavior that it's not getting any better. We suppose going from being in complete control to having no control would be hard for any authoritarian, but still, they've lost any semblance of integrity they may have had. 

Advertisement

Ain't it great?

Case in point, Democrats did not want to advance the nomination of Emil Bove to the Court of Appeals SO they stormed out and Cory Booker went on some tirade that Republicans completely ignored as they voted anyway.

No, really.

Watch:

Incredible.

Wild.

Dissarray.

All good words for what happened here.

This works too.

The fact that they kept voting as he raged makes this even funnier. 

Take them all, in fact.

