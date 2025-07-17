Sean Davis and Others DROP the NY Times After Triggered Piece About Trump...
In the Face of Druze Genocide, the Left's Silence Is Deafening

Shane Gillis Tricking ESPYS Crowd Into Admitting They Don't Know Any WNBA Players Is PRICELESS (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:10 AM on July 17, 2025
Sarah D.

Not since Ricky Gervais went after Hollywood during his monologue have we enjoyed watching a host 'owning' their audience so much. We suppose if more people in the entertainment industry were honest to begin with, it wouldn't be such a big deal when it happens.

Shane Gillis was every American out there last night when he forced the audience attending the ESPYS to admit they don't know any WNBA players. 

This was brilliant.

Watch:

And there it is.

Norm would be so proud.

HAAAAAAAAAAAAAA

It only makes it funnier in our humble opinion.

That would be the scold-filled, humorless media. Every single time.

