Shane Gillis Tricking ESPYS Crowd Into Admitting They Don't Know Any WNBA Players Is PRICELESS (Watch)

Not since Ricky Gervais went after Hollywood during his monologue have we enjoyed watching a host 'owning' their audience so much. We suppose if more people in the entertainment industry were honest to begin with, it wouldn't be such a big deal when it happens.

Advertisement

Shane Gillis was every American out there last night when he forced the audience attending the ESPYS to admit they don't know any WNBA players.

This was brilliant.

Watch:

Shane Gillis tricked the ESPYS crowd into believing his friend’s wife was a WNBA star 😭



“4x WNBA All-Star Brittany Hicks is here. Give it up for Brittany, everybody. I'm just joking around; that's my friend's wife, I knew none of you knew WNBA players.” pic.twitter.com/uC5Ta7v7u1 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) July 17, 2025

And there it is.

Norm Macdonald looking down from Heaven with approval during the Shane Gillis monologue. #espys pic.twitter.com/nnorW45lMx — Brandon (@Trash_Man84) July 17, 2025

Norm would be so proud.

ESPN executives watching Shane Gillis monologue knowing they are the ones who hired him. #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/O7kHHT0OtZ — Austin (@AustinPlanet) July 17, 2025

HAAAAAAAAAAAAAA

everyone in the audience while shane gillis delivers the funniest ESPYs opening of all time pic.twitter.com/dJFJrEGbOq — greg (@gandalf_thegreg) July 17, 2025

It only makes it funnier in our humble opinion.

Love seeing #ESPYAwards pan to a combination of pissed off crowd shots & other people simply not understanding the jokes. Shane Gillis slingin it pic.twitter.com/LvoZ46Egeq — Megs (@Rad_Megss) July 17, 2025

Who coordinates this s**t? Shane Gillis did the best monologue in a long time pic.twitter.com/dI3DyLimwi — LC Sign (@buymysigns) July 17, 2025

That would be the scold-filled, humorless media. Every single time.

============================================================

Related:

CNN Asks Pramila Jayapal WHY She Didn't Push for Epstein Files Release Under Biden and LOL HER FACE (Vid)

Congressional Republicans Introduce Bill to NUKE Largest Teachers' Union and There Is Great Rejoicing

Sen. John Kennedy Retells ABSURD, Biased NPR Stories Mocking CEO Katherine Maher in Thread As Only HE Can

James Woods Answers UK Man's Question About Why Americans Need Such BIG Guns and OH HELL YEAH

OMG, PHRASING! Accidentally(?) NSFW Marketing Post for The Fantastic Four Has X Pointing and CACKLING

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.