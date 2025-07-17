Sebastian Gorka UNLOADS on 'Propagandist WaPo SCUM' Who Attacked Trump for Years NOW Asking for Interview

Over the years, we have had many an opportunity to write about Sebastian Gorka leveling various members of the 'gutter media,' as he calls them. To this day, our favorite remains his interaction with Playboy wannabe-journo Brian Karem in the Rose Garden, BUT this one is pretty good as well.

Especially since the propagandist scum was some mouthy woman from the Washington Post.

From Gorka's perspective, even:

Was in the @WhiteHouse Press Office yesterday when a young reporter barreled in and then came straight up to me.



She said “My name’s XX and I’m with the @washingtonpost.



Can we interview you on your work for President @realDonaldTrump?”



My reply?



“You mean the man you’ve… pic.twitter.com/78cxiAFrI2 — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) July 17, 2025

Post continues:

... lied about for 8 years, that President Trump? Absolutely not. You are all propagandist scum working for the DNC.” My NSC colleague had to walk out because he started laughing so badly. I wish more Americans treated the gutter press in the manner they deserve. They are not journalists. Treat them as you would anyone subverting the Truth on a daily basis. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

Absolutely not. OH, to have seen the look on her face.

HAAAAA.

We, too, would have had to leave the room.

There's just something very entertaining in watching Gorka nuke the mainstream media with zero sympathy for them because he knows just how relentless and unfair they've been to President Trump.

Brava!

