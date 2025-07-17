Sorry, NOT SORRY, Haters! SHOCKED CNN Reports Trump's Approval Has Gone UP Since Epstein Saga Began (Vid)

It's fun watching CNN learn about how the majority of Americans aren't actually online and don't really pay attention to or care about the things they think they do. Especially when they have to report an increase in Trump's approval ratings ON THE AIR.

These are the things that warm our cold, dead hearts.

CNN: "Donald Trump's approval rating has gone UP since this whole Epstein saga started!" pic.twitter.com/oRJYuX681R — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 17, 2025

They're SHOCKED.

How could this be? Then again, this is the same mainstream media that thought Kamala Harris would beat Trump ... we suppose reality is only going to get tougher for them to accept as the years go on. That's right, we're not even through Trump's first year yet.

Yeah. They might want to eat their Wheaties.

Guess the rage posting online didn’t do the damage they wanted. — Shaun (@ShaunStromb) July 17, 2025

Guess not.

Although, if we're being fair, the majority of the rag posting we're seeing is aimed more at Pam Bondi than at Trump himself.

Just sayin'.

The shock is hilarious 😂 — Brando Republic (@BrandoRepublic) July 17, 2025

We have frozen the video on a shocked face more than once just so we can point and laugh at them.

Hey, you have your hobbies, we have ours.

Let’s not forget about Trump’s real campaign promises in which he never mentioned Epstein. pic.twitter.com/uWkIoCfJXY — Go Pound Sand4555🇺🇸 (@LewezLouie44236) July 17, 2025

Trump has truly had an exceptional first six months of his presidency, delivering on promise after promise to the American people, so of course, his approval rating only continues to go up.

