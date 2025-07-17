LMFAO, INCREDIBLE! Cory Booker Goes Straight-Up DRAMA QUEEN but Repubs Ignore Him, Vote...
Sorry, NOT SORRY, Haters! SHOCKED CNN Reports Trump's Approval Has Gone UP Since Epstein Saga Began (Vid)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:40 AM on July 17, 2025
AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez

It's fun watching CNN learn about how the majority of Americans aren't actually online and don't really pay attention to or care about the things they think they do. Especially when they have to report an increase in Trump's approval ratings ON THE AIR.

These are the things that warm our cold, dead hearts.

Watch this:

They're SHOCKED.

How could this be? Then again, this is the same mainstream media that thought Kamala Harris would beat Trump ... we suppose reality is only going to get tougher for them to accept as the years go on. That's right, we're not even through Trump's first year yet.

Yeah. They might want to eat their Wheaties.

Guess not.

Although, if we're being fair, the majority of the rag posting we're seeing is aimed more at Pam Bondi than at Trump himself. 

Just sayin'.

We have frozen the video on a shocked face more than once just so we can point and laugh at them.

Hey, you have your hobbies, we have ours.

LMFAO, INCREDIBLE! Cory Booker Goes Straight-Up DRAMA QUEEN but Repubs Ignore Him, Vote Anyway (Watch)
Sam J.
Trump has truly had an exceptional first six months of his presidency, delivering on promise after promise to the American people, so of course, his approval rating only continues to go up.

