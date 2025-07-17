Will Chamberlain Takes So-Called 'Dignity Act' aka AMNESTY Bill APART in Damning, Receipt-Filled Thread

Gavin Newsom Failed to Change the Subject After Sean Duffy Hammered His High...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:30 PM on July 17, 2025
Meme

How any Republican could look at what is happening in our country right now and think even for a minute the American people wanted amnesty for illegals is beyond us. However, sadly, that's exactly what is happening with the 'Dignity Act'. 

We made the same face.

Will Chamberlain was good enough to decimate the bill in a fact-and-receipt-filled thread:

Chamberlain used wife-beating illegal Abrego-Garcia as an example of why this bill is crap.

Hoo boy.

How considerate of these legislators to think about the needs of the undocumented.

Ahem.

Ya' don't say.

This bill just sucks.

Grrrr.

See, he wants to get better! He really does!

Give. Us. A. Break.

Yeah no.

It is an amnesty bill.

Just sayin'.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

