Will Chamberlain Takes So-Called 'Dignity Act' aka AMNESTY Bill APART in Damning, Receipt-Filled Thread

How any Republican could look at what is happening in our country right now and think even for a minute the American people wanted amnesty for illegals is beyond us. However, sadly, that's exactly what is happening with the 'Dignity Act'.

We made the same face.

Will Chamberlain was good enough to decimate the bill in a fact-and-receipt-filled thread:

Under @RepMariaSalazar's bill, the wife-beating illegal alien MS-13 gang banging human trafficker Kilmar Abrego Garcia could be granted citizenship by a future Democrat administration, with no further changes to American law.



A thread with citations explaining how. pic.twitter.com/N9n3vyeG3y — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) July 16, 2025

Chamberlain used wife-beating illegal Abrego-Garcia as an example of why this bill is crap.

Let's start with the basics of his admissibility. Abrego Garcia entered the United States in 2011 at the age of 16.



That makes him eligible for the Dreamer program under the bill. It doesn't matter that he came on his own volition. pic.twitter.com/eRExPtyamg — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) July 16, 2025

Hoo boy.

At this point, you might note that he hasn't been continuously present in the United States because he was removed to El Salvador.



Lucky for Kilmar, there's an exception to the continuous presence requirement if you were previously removed. pic.twitter.com/G74kA9V7CD — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) July 16, 2025

How considerate of these legislators to think about the needs of the undocumented.

Ahem.

You might say - well, wait, isn't he a member of MS-13? Shouldn't that bar him from entering the country.



Well, yeah, it should. The problem is that the bill actively bars law enforcement from using federal or state gang databases to determine whether someone is a gang member. pic.twitter.com/FD8kEtHxck — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) July 16, 2025

Ya' don't say.

Well, surely, you'd say, the wife beating would bar our friend Kilmar from the program.



The problem is allegations of domestic violence aren't enough. He would have had to be convicted of domestic violence. And even then, he could still get by, if he could demonstrate that he… pic.twitter.com/l0qyjsfBLT — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) July 16, 2025

This bill just sucks.

But what about the human trafficking, you might say? Certainly someone involved with bringing illegal migrants from Texas to Maryland can't be eligible for Dreamer status.



Think again. The law gives the DHS secretary the discretion to waive the provision making human smugglers… pic.twitter.com/ss9aqWtnbM — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) July 16, 2025

Grrrr.

All Kilmar would have to do to be eligible for the program is to sign up for an "education program" that assists people in either getting a GED or a technical credential.



Literally nothing. pic.twitter.com/xZEKPwa9pp — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) July 16, 2025

See, he wants to get better! He really does!

Give. Us. A. Break.

If Kilmar got a technical degree, or was employed for three years out of a four-year period, he would get lawful permanent residence, and be eligible to apply for citizenship. pic.twitter.com/NNpnI0jgal — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) July 16, 2025

Yeah no.

Tell me again, @RepMariaSalazar, how this isn't an amnesty bill?



FIN — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) July 16, 2025

It is an amnesty bill.

Just sayin'.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

