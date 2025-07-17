Paging CNN's Donie O'Sullivan! Here's More of That Left-Wing Eco Terrorism He Can't Seem to Find

VIP
Dear Ninth Circuit: America Has Borders, Not a Doorstep
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on July 17, 2025
Meme

Leftists are inherently violent. They are Bolsheviks who use violence for political gain and have zero qualms about doing so.

For years, they have engaged in riots, vandalism, looting, and other acts of terrorism (including shootings and vehicle attacks) to advance their agenda.

In Canada, one Leftist environmental lunatic hijacked a plane, claiming he had to do so in order to save the world from climate change:

The Daily Caller reports:

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) charged 39-year-old Shaheer Cassim with one count of hijacking after he 'acted with an ideological motive,' allegedly threatened a flight instructor and hijacked a plane before landing at Victoria International Airport (YVR), according to the RCMP website. The former commercial pilot allegedly posted on his social media and personal blog that the “angel Gabriel” gave him a 'message from Allah' that the Arctic Sea ice is melting and will soon 'turn Earth into Venus.'

'Investigators have determined the suspect acted with an ideological motive to disrupt airspace,' Sergeant Tammy Lobb, media relations officer with the Canadian Federal Policing Pacific Region said. 'Thankfully, no one was injured during this incident.'

Will Canada lock up this nut job and throw away the key?

He's as stable as a house of cards.

It's always in the crazy eyes.

Right?

What's the carbon footprint of crashing a plane again?

It sure is.

Make Asylums Great Again.

That won't happen, either.

Heh.

Pity Greta has a boyfriend now.

She and Climate Jihadi here would make a cute couple.

By design.

Limbaugh correctly predicted communism didn't fall in the late 1980s -- it was simply rebranded as the environmentalist movement.

The Left wants desperate actions because it helps their agenda.

