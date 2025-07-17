Paging CNN's Donie O'Sullivan! Here's More of That Left-Wing Eco Terrorism He Can't Seem to Find

Leftists are inherently violent. They are Bolsheviks who use violence for political gain and have zero qualms about doing so.

For years, they have engaged in riots, vandalism, looting, and other acts of terrorism (including shootings and vehicle attacks) to advance their agenda.

In Canada, one Leftist environmental lunatic hijacked a plane, claiming he had to do so in order to save the world from climate change:

🚨 A man charged on Wednesday with allegedly hijacking a plane in Canada also appeared to post on Facebook that he is the “messiah sent to save humanity from climate change,” according to local reports and police. pic.twitter.com/DLtrZiDtvY — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 17, 2025

The Daily Caller reports:

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) charged 39-year-old Shaheer Cassim with one count of hijacking after he 'acted with an ideological motive,' allegedly threatened a flight instructor and hijacked a plane before landing at Victoria International Airport (YVR), according to the RCMP website. The former commercial pilot allegedly posted on his social media and personal blog that the “angel Gabriel” gave him a 'message from Allah' that the Arctic Sea ice is melting and will soon 'turn Earth into Venus.' 'Investigators have determined the suspect acted with an ideological motive to disrupt airspace,' Sergeant Tammy Lobb, media relations officer with the Canadian Federal Policing Pacific Region said. 'Thankfully, no one was injured during this incident.'

Will Canada lock up this nut job and throw away the key?

He seems stable, no wonder everyone missed the tons of red flags he has probably been running up like flares. — Maga Puppy (@Maga_Pup) July 17, 2025

He's as stable as a house of cards.

Has “the look”. — C Dub 817🍸🇺🇸 (@Cdub470) July 17, 2025

It's always in the crazy eyes.

Behold, the Climate Messiah hijacks a plane to save Earth—because - because nothing screams green like a sky-high carbon tantrum! — Kelly Holmes (@kell71191) July 17, 2025

Right?

What's the carbon footprint of crashing a plane again?

Democracy’s largest export is sheer insanity. — Summer (@SummerELight) July 17, 2025

It sure is.

I would say he needs mental help, but then so do all the climate alarmists. The system would be overloaded. Then the rest of us would have to deal with all the crazy leftist women on our own somehow. pic.twitter.com/3YIuXBLkgB — Greg Robins (@inDpendntVoter) July 17, 2025

Make Asylums Great Again.

I can understand his concerns, but Earth will not be turned into a Venus. It'll just become uninhabitable by humans, who will then die of, and the Earth will heal.



Maybe the next intelligent species will be smarter than us. — Noah Wayman (@SoCalAtheist) July 17, 2025

That won't happen, either.

Heh.

Pity Greta has a boyfriend now.

She and Climate Jihadi here would make a cute couple.

the left's "science," be it for transgenderism or climatology, is fueling terrorism! https://t.co/sp1U7xpzcp — The Kosher Red Pill (@KosherRedPill) July 17, 2025

By design.

Environmentalist whackos, as the great Rush Limbaugh used to say. I miss him. https://t.co/VuvnOZR8ps — János Hunyadi 📟 (@Hunyadi_at_Noon) July 17, 2025

Limbaugh correctly predicted communism didn't fall in the late 1980s -- it was simply rebranded as the environmentalist movement.

Endless propaganda enhances mental disorders and leads to desperate actions. https://t.co/plXKF18QBj — The Chad Adams Perspective (@Chad_Adams) July 17, 2025

The Left wants desperate actions because it helps their agenda.

