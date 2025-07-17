MORE of This, Please! Subway Restauranteur BUSTED for Massive Immigration Fraud
Patty Murray Is So Upset the Republicans Voted to Defund Public Broadcasting She Has to Lie About It

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on July 17, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

As the defunding of NPR and PBS becomes a reality -- thank goodness! -- The Left continues to wail and gnash its teeth because its grift is ending.

One of those is Democratic Senator Patty Murray, who thinks Republicans (who have a majority in the House and Senate) voting to defund public broadcasting is somehow an edict from President Trump and Russ Vought.

What she means is: 'Republicans voted in a way I don't like.'

So she's lying, too.

Yeah, about needing NPR for emergency alerts:

Well, look at that.

You'd think a Senator would know how this works.

That's all this is about.

She doesn't care. She'll keep lying about that.

Because millions aren't dying.

Just like climate change isn't going to end the planet in 5 years.

That's all they are.

The woke rich Leftists who love NPR and PBS can open their wallets.

Media have nothing but contempt for rural Americans, right up until it comes to our tax money. Then they love us.

Well, rural America isn't having any of this anymore.

