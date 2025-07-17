Patty Murray Is So Upset the Republicans Voted to Defund Public Broadcasting She Has to Lie About It

As the defunding of NPR and PBS becomes a reality -- thank goodness! -- The Left continues to wail and gnash its teeth because its grift is ending.

One of those is Democratic Senator Patty Murray, who thinks Republicans (who have a majority in the House and Senate) voting to defund public broadcasting is somehow an edict from President Trump and Russ Vought.

BREAKING: At 2 AM, Republicans just voted to defund public broadcasting and lifesaving aid because Trump told them to—they wouldn’t even protect rural radio or emergency alerts.



Congress should decide what we spend and what we cut—not Trump and not Russ Vought.



I voted NO. — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) July 17, 2025

What she means is: 'Republicans voted in a way I don't like.'

Emergency Alerts fall under FEMA and weren’t cut. — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 17, 2025

So she's lying, too.

We can protect emergency alerts without funding woke propaganda.



Thank you for your attention to this matter. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) July 17, 2025

Yeah, about needing NPR for emergency alerts:

They all keep saying this but they never show one concrete example.



It should be pretty easy.



Meanwhile, @theMRC has documented the flash floods in Texas where NPR provided no information and instead piped in their DC-based national program https://t.co/HjgMpLbUyo — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) July 16, 2025

Well, look at that.

Um, Congress literally VOTED to pass these cuts. Russ Vought, nor President Trump, were in the room. — 𝔼𝕟𝕕 𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝕋𝔻𝕊 𝕃𝕦𝕟𝕒𝕔𝕪 🇺🇸 (@DerangedLibs2) July 17, 2025

You'd think a Senator would know how this works.

My God, you're an idiot. Rural radio is just fine and emergency alerts will continue to go on just as they always have. You're just upset because taxpayer funds will no longer go to the looney left. — 🎙️🏴‍☠️Doug Wagner🏌️🏼‍♂️🍺 (@DougWagner) July 17, 2025

That's all this is about.

Who wants to tell her?



PBS and NPR do not give out weather alerts. https://t.co/cHGdQ6cb3B — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) July 17, 2025

She doesn't care. She'll keep lying about that.

Even defunding PBS is framed in terms of people possibly dying. This is why we're numb to the constants calls that "millions will die" from every GOP policy. https://t.co/mvFn7jjLIU — Holden (@Holden114) July 17, 2025

Because millions aren't dying.

Just like climate change isn't going to end the planet in 5 years.

Those “rural people” aren’t as ignorant as you claim . . . just like black people really DO know how to get ID’s. You’re all such vile bigots. https://t.co/uIcZbvIIJ2 — Reeve Swainston, Esq. (@ReeveSwainston) July 17, 2025

That's all they are.

As a resident of two of the most rural areas in the US I can tell you NOBODY relies on PBS or NPR for anything.



Nothing.



Not emergency notifications



And certainly not unbiased information



Let their brainwashed listener ship/donros support them. https://t.co/EVLtoOETmi — gurloes (@gurloes_monk) July 17, 2025

The woke rich Leftists who love NPR and PBS can open their wallets.

Media have nothing but contempt for rural Americans, right up until it comes to our tax money. Then they love us.

Well, rural America isn't having any of this anymore.

