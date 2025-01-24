Shall Not Be Infringed: Thomas Massie Introduces National Constitutional Carry Act in the House

We can understand if Donald Trump's writing hand is cramping up a little bit with all of the outstanding executive orders, pardons, and other executive actions he has been signing in his first few days in office. His most recent order to declassify all files related to the killings of John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr. sent shockwaves around Twitter, not to mention Washington, D.C.

Advertisement

Many Americans have been waiting decades for that declassification, not the least of whom is Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Trump set a timetable to have the files released by the spring so, hopefully, the son of the former Attorney General won't have to wait much longer.

If and when those files ARE released, that cannot be undone. However, the same cannot be said for other executive orders signed by the president. Real change in Washington can only happen if Congress passes legislation to enshrine Trump's orders into law. With Republicans now in control of the House and Senate, there is reason to hope for some progress on that front, such as the recent passage of The Laken Riley Act, which is now ready for Trump's signature.

Seeing this window of opportunity, which might only last for two years, it is not surprising that other representatives in Congress are taking advantage of it to craft legislation that conservatives have been demanding for years.

One such Congressman is Kentucky's Thomas Massie, who proudly announced on Twitter yesterday that he has introduced HR 645, The National Constitutional Carry Act.

Today, I introduced HR 645, the National Constitutional Carry Act.



No one should have to beg the government to exercise a constitutionally protected right anywhere in the country. pic.twitter.com/OUtznAG52d — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 23, 2025

If passed, this law would supersede any lower, more restrictive laws in many states and guarantee Americans' Second Amendment rights. The full text of the bill is available here.

Naturally, advocates of the Second Amendment overwhelmingly applauded Massie for this action. The National Association for Gun Rights issued a strong statement of support:

'Your right to self-defense shouldn’t be contingent on government permission, bureaucratic red tape, or arbitrary state boundaries,' declared Dudley Brown, President of the National Association for Gun Rights. 'This legislation guarantees that constitutional carry is recognized nationwide, so Americans can exercise their God-given right to keep and bear arms without begging for permission.

The association also put out a petition on Twitter:

Get in losers, we are shutting down gun control nationwide.



Sign your petition below, urging your Reps to co-sponsor ⤵️ https://t.co/8dcLBdcS17 pic.twitter.com/n6t23QQEPT — National Association for Gun Rights (@NatlGunRights) January 23, 2025

The American Firearms Association supports Thomas Massie's H.R. 645, the National Constitutional Carry Act:



"For the past 15 years, anti-gun liberals have told everyone that states passing constitutional carry would experience violence like we haven't seen since the 'wild west'… — American Firearms Association (@2A_Freedom) January 23, 2025

Advertisement

HUGE



Any Republican that doesn't support this should be fiercely primaried. — Texas Gun Rights (@TXGunRights) January 23, 2025

Outside of these and other Second Amendment organizations, many individuals on Twitter were equally effusive.

The right of the people to keep and bear arms

Shall not be infringed! https://t.co/6Z8MEYRsdS — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) January 24, 2025

Yep. The Constitution is pretty clear on that point.

ENDOWED BY OUR CREATOR CARRY. Someday maybe everyone will use the correct term. https://t.co/LuhafeGxBN — 2A Patriot 🇺🇲 🌎 ☄️ (@2A_Patriot_) January 23, 2025

We have to admit, that would have been an AMAZING name for the bill.

It captures what conservatives already know. The Constitution does not give us any rights. The Constitution only protects the rights granted by God.

Any time you need to ask the government’s permission to practice a right, your right to freely practice it is already being denied. https://t.co/NOM4SBD62G — 📿🏴Gunpowder&Vanilla🔫☘️ (@Autumn__Fox) January 24, 2025

This. Exactly and 100 percent this.

BOOMITY, even.

Massie is known for being that, even if he sometimes angers other Republicans for strictly adhering to his principles.

Advertisement

Smells like freedom, doesn't it?

We love that meme so much.

There were, of course, many other based memes of support.

Thank you! pic.twitter.com/SnpK2lhOXO — Cooking With Sal Minella (@SalMinellaUtube) January 23, 2025

💯 Amen!

We will Not Give up an Inch of our Rights, Because the Action of Lawless Criminal!



"If you let the Government Take your Rights during an Emergency, The Government will Create Emergencies In Order to Take your Rights" 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/RzHWdTcB5h — 𝕊𝕥𝕖𝕧𝕖𝕟 𝕄. 𝕃𝕖𝕘𝕒𝕔𝕪 🇺🇸 (@StevenLegacy411) January 23, 2025

Other memes pointed out the history of what can happen (and has happened) when governments confiscate guns from citizens.

Massie himself received a lot of applause.

This is why real Patriots love Massie. — ĐⱤØ₲Ø🇺🇸 (@KAGdrogo) January 23, 2025

Thomas Massie is right again. We need more politicians just like him! A+++ 💯🇺🇸 https://t.co/vPWv622ACr — Annie Oakley1 (@oakley1_annie) January 23, 2025

Advertisement

Unfortunately, we don't have enough like him ... yet.

Massie's bill will obviously receive outraged, screaming opposition from Democrats. That's a given.

If HR 645 is going to be successful, all Republicans will have to be on board, including ones like Texas Senator John Cornyn who are far too squishy on the Second Amendment.

But President Trump supports Massie on this bill and he is coming into Washington like a whirlwind -- and with a LOT of political capital among Republicans -- given the mandate voters provided him on November 5.

It will be a tough fight in both houses of Congress, but if it goes through, it would be a huge win for all Americans, not just gun owners.