'Everything Will Be Revealed': Trump EO Declassifies JFK, RFK, MLK Jr. Files (Here's the Timetable)

Doug P.  |  4:47 PM on January 23, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Just a few days into Donald Trump's second term the new administration's slogan can be "promises made, promises kept."

That now includes Trump's pledge to declassify the government's files on the assassinations of JFK, RFK and MLK Jr.

Trump signed that EO today:

Trump said "everything will be revealed":

Did anybody think this would ever actually happen?

Trump gave the pen to RFK Jr.

When will we see "everything" revealed? There's a clue as to the timetable for the release of the now declassified documents on the White House website:

I have now determined that the continued redaction and withholding of information from records pertaining to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy is not consistent with the public interest and the release of these records is long overdue.  And although no Act of Congress directs the release of information pertaining to the assassinations of Senator Robert F. Kennedy and the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., I have determined that the release of all records in the Federal Government’s possession pertaining to each of those assassinations is also in the public interest.

     Sec. 2.  Declassification and Disclosure.  (a)  Within 15 days of the date of this order, the Director of National Intelligence and the Attorney General shall, in coordination with the Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs and the Counsel to the President, present a plan to the President for the full and complete release of records relating to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

     (b)  Within 45 days of the date of this order, the Director of National Intelligence and the Attorney General shall, in coordination with the Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs and the Counsel to the President, review records related to the assassinations of Senator Robert F. Kennedy and the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and present a plan to the President for the full and complete release of these records.

It sounds like we should see the documents around springtime if the above timetable holds up.

Stay tuned!

