Conservatives Should Laud President Trump's Historic Pardon of Pro-Life Heroes
Trump Tells WEF America Will Stop Censoring Its Citizens Under the Guise of...

What a Lovely Crowd ... For Him to POOP ON! Triumph the Insult Comic Dog Roasts D.C. Protesters

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on January 24, 2025
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

One of the casualties of the first Trump administration was the demise of late-night comedy shows. And it has only gotten even worse with Trump's re-election. With the possible exception of Jimmy Fallon, who seems happy to leave politics out of his shows (for the most part), the rest of the mainstream late-night comedy shows abandoned being funny long ago in favor of becoming -- in the words of Stephen Miller -- 'late-night group therapy sessions for the left.'

We've seen unhinged tirades from Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel actually crying on camera, and John Oliver pretending that simply gaslighting any issue with a British accent somehow equals hilarity (to him, anyway). 

Over at Comedy Central, it got so bad at The Daily Show that Trevor Noah disappeared off the face of the Earth and the network had to bring in a rotating platoon of hosts (including former host Jon Stewart) to air their nightly cringe-fests.

But maybe there is hope for Comedy Central's flagship program, in the form of a crude puppet dog who doesn't hold back in making fun of anyone. 

Last weekend, The Daily Show sent Robert Smigel's Triumph the Insult Comic Dog out to attend 'The People's March,' which was once known as 'The Women's March,' but was rebranded this year under new corporate sponsorship (so much for being grassroots). 

Smigel is also on the political left, but he seems to get something (or at least Triumph does) that Colbert, Kimmel, and the rest do not: the fact that the left in America is eminently mockable and we all can and should laugh at them. 

Watch: 

It kind of petered out at the end with the 'storming' of the coffee shop (done in cooperation with the store, of course), but the first five minutes or so are comedy gold. Because every one of Triumph's jokes hit home. 

'People for the legalization of medicinal bath salts,' 'pube hats,' 'unemployable Gen Zers,' they were all funny. 

But we nearly spit out our drink at 'Keith Olber-monkey' and the 'How did Jimmy Carter die?' conspiracy theory. 

As Triumph said himself, coincidence? We don't THINK so! LOL. 

He most assuredly is not, but at least he still has some recognition of what makes for good comedy. The pink hats alone should have been material for comedians for YEARS. 

That was a good one too. 

None of the regular hosts would have thought to create this on-location bit, but credit to Smigel for doing it, and probably to Stewart as well for demanding The Daily Show run it (sometimes he still remembers what it means to be a comedian). 

We don't expect it to last, but it was great for what it was. 

The left will never have a mascot as awesome as Pepe, but we're going to start making Keith Olber-monkey jokes at every opportunity. 

HA. And they even come in 'landing strip' designs. 

Triumph showed no mercy to that guy wearing the weird shark hat stuffed with money. 

And he was scary. Kash Patel's FBI should probably take a close look at him. 

We're going to give Trump credit for that too, if only because it will probably make Kimmel cry again and Colbert go on another profane rant. 

LOL. 

Let's not get our hopes up too much. It was a great comedy segment, but most of the people in this crowd are permanently broken. 

Right? 

But even SNL aired a funny skit last weekend, absolutely tearing down Rachel Maddow, Chris Hayes, and everyone at MSNBC. 

Sorry to break it to Olbermann, but he just gained a new nickname to go along with 'Urine Tears.'

The whole segment was worth it just for that alone. 

We're sure most of The Daily Show's programming will go back to being humorless leftist scolds soon enough, but for one brief, shining moment, Comedy Central made comedy great again. 

And all it took was a dog with a cigar who likes to poop on everything. 

