Lying Hack John Oliver Must Want to Help Republicans Win With His Advice on Addressing Trans Issues

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on November 16, 2024
Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File

While the economy was the major issue in this election, but it would be negligent to overlook the social issues that likely shifted many Black and Latino voters to the Republican side (and for a major Right-wing shift overall, nationally).

The Democratic Party have pivoted hard to the Left on social issues. HARD.

It's not helping them. Black and Latino voters tend to be socially more conservative than that, especially on the issues with LGBTQ rights and activism.

The smart move would be for Democrats to moderate that ideology to win back some of those voters (in addition to coming up with an economic plan that consists of more than 'PRICE GOUGING!', but that's a topic for another post).

But they don't seem interested in doing that. This writer doesn't quite understand why they're all in on an issue that the vast majority of people disagree with them on, but they are.

And here's John Oliver, telling Leftists to lie about boys playing girls sports, because that'll surely win voters over:

Party of Science!

Party of Women!

Or something.

Women and girls get hurt playing against boys. John Oliver thinks that magically goes away if you deny biological reality and lie to voters.

It sure is.

We won't stop them, though.

Because most people don't want their daughters, nieces, granddaughters getting their faces smashed in by a boy or being forced to change in front of a fully-intact male who merely thinks he's a woman.

Big brain time.

Exactly.

And we all know they're lying.

A high school boys' soccer team beat the snot out of a professional women's team.

That says all we need to know.

Exactly what we said.

John Oliver has two sons. He doesn't have a daughter who would be hurt be the ideology he supports.

Read the image. It explains so much.

Advertisement

Break-neck speed, really.

By 'explain', John means 'browbeat.'

It's an unsustainable ideology. Biology is real, and fixed, and no matter how much John Oliver screams that it isn't, it won't change.

Tags: GIRL JOHN OLIVER SPORTS WOMEN'S RIGHTS TRANS WOMEN TRANS KIDS

