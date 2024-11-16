Lying Hack John Oliver Must Want to Help Republicans Win With His Advice on Addressing Trans Issues

While the economy was the major issue in this election, but it would be negligent to overlook the social issues that likely shifted many Black and Latino voters to the Republican side (and for a major Right-wing shift overall, nationally).

The Democratic Party have pivoted hard to the Left on social issues. HARD.

It's not helping them. Black and Latino voters tend to be socially more conservative than that, especially on the issues with LGBTQ rights and activism.

The smart move would be for Democrats to moderate that ideology to win back some of those voters (in addition to coming up with an economic plan that consists of more than 'PRICE GOUGING!', but that's a topic for another post).

But they don't seem interested in doing that. This writer doesn't quite understand why they're all in on an issue that the vast majority of people disagree with them on, but they are.

And here's John Oliver, telling Leftists to lie about boys playing girls sports, because that'll surely win voters over:

John Oliver explains how Democrats can respond to the trans issue.



All they need to do is tell people there's no evidence that trans girls are at an unfair advantage or pose a threat to safety in athletic competition. pic.twitter.com/ndbpgfVaci — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) November 15, 2024

Party of Science!

Party of Women!

Or something.

Women and girls get hurt playing against boys. John Oliver thinks that magically goes away if you deny biological reality and lie to voters.

Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. — Sall Grover (@salltweets) November 15, 2024

It sure is.

We won't stop them, though.

That has been said over and over again in the media. No one was listening then, and no one will listen now.



In fact, polling shows that if anything, the increased push in the media had an inverse correlation with support for males competing as females. — boysvswomen.com (@boysvswomen) November 15, 2024

Because most people don't want their daughters, nieces, granddaughters getting their faces smashed in by a boy or being forced to change in front of a fully-intact male who merely thinks he's a woman.

Check out the big brain on John. — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) November 15, 2024

Big brain time.

So all they need to do is lie about biological reality?



Richard, they're already doing that. — Christian Heiens 🏛 (@ChristianHeiens) November 16, 2024

Exactly.

And we all know they're lying.

A high school boys' soccer team beat the snot out of a professional women's team.

That says all we need to know.

Democrats are willing to sacrifice millions of votes so a couple dozen trans women athletes can dominate against thousands of biological women. Not only is the policy unpopular but it makes zero sense to force thousands of women athletes to accommodate a dozen or so trans women. — Independent American 🇺🇸 (@MAGAX1776) November 15, 2024

Exactly what we said.

“There’s no evidence there’s an advantage here. So get over yourself little girls” -John Oliver https://t.co/4PYpBs9wX5 pic.twitter.com/LQl3cc5GnT — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 16, 2024

John Oliver has two sons. He doesn't have a daughter who would be hurt be the ideology he supports.

Perfect example of the John Oliver Segment Structure https://t.co/THeloCZmtu pic.twitter.com/hB3vIrXmfC — G ♥️ (@LabelFreeBrands) November 16, 2024

Read the image. It explains so much.

John Oliver went through all 4 steps in record time. https://t.co/oSuThCCxOz pic.twitter.com/KZsqPJQ4qd — Rob Henderson (@robkhenderson) November 15, 2024

Break-neck speed, really.

It’s really sad that John Oliver has ruined liking John Oliver for me.



I wasn’t even athletic as a teen, but I would have rather died than change in front of a boy in the locker room, and I think most of the boys would have felt the same.



You can’t “explain” people out of this. https://t.co/DIjzZMCYhr — Natasha Chart 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🇺🇦 (@heterodoxan) November 15, 2024

By 'explain', John means 'browbeat.'

To believe their ridiculously cultish ideology you have to say to yourself that actual science and biology are just a figment of your imagination



No wonder the left lost handily. Americans are sick to death of this woke nonsense https://t.co/4PYpBs9wX5 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 16, 2024

It's an unsustainable ideology. Biology is real, and fixed, and no matter how much John Oliver screams that it isn't, it won't change.