'So Broken It's Finally Funny': Stephen Colbert Upset Majority of Americans Voted Against Democracy

Yesterday the final two states that had yet to call their presidential votes made it official: Donald Trump also took Arizona and Nevada and this election was a rout. Donald Trump even took the vaunted "popular vote" that the Democrats liked to use as a reason to scrap the Electoral College:

Advertisement

Still, he is set to enter the White House on Jan. 20, 2025, from an undisputed position of strength. With votes still being counted, he could become the first Republican in two decades to win the popular vote. The results left Democrats facing an urgent and immediate reckoning, with no obvious leader to unite the anti-Trump coalition and no clear plan to rebuild as an emboldened Trump prepares to re-take Washington.

Now that Trump has taken the "popular vote," the Left can stop hyperventilating about "saving democracy," right?

Wrong!

That was demonstrated on the Stephen Colbert show, which joined "The View" in turning into a prog therapy group. The host was down in the dumps about the election reality check:

Colbert, also despondent:



"The majority has spoken and they said they don’t care that much about democracy. And I want to take a moment to congratulate Kamala Harris & Tim Walz on running an amazing 107-day campaign." pic.twitter.com/cIksZv1jUm — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 7, 2024

The majority of voters don't care that much about "democracy"? That's a big ol' *chef's kiss* pile of irony right there.

He’s so broken it’s finally funny to watch him — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 7, 2024

At long last!

Seems to me that the guy dismissing the opinion of the majority is the one who doesn't care about democracy. — Ornery (@OrneryThe8th) November 7, 2024

Wild, isn't it? The fact that they don't see it makes it even funnier.

"The majority has spoken and they said they don’t care that much about democracy”



🤡🤡🤡🤡



Do these people even hear themselves?



The majority expressing their will at the ballot box is literally the definition of democracy



pic.twitter.com/ItDu27T7dB — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) November 7, 2024

That's a real Hall of Famer take from Colbert. If anything this is helpful in explaining that, no, the Left doesn't care about "democracy," only maintaining power. They've lost a lot of it, which is why they're losing their minds.