Here's the FINAL National Presidential Election Map Now That Nevada and Arizona Have Been Called

To be completely honest, we were expecting the presidential election to drag on perhaps until the end of the week (or longer) before a winner was determined, but things went in Donald Trump's direction so decisively that the matter was settled before the sun rose on Wednesday morning.

Trump had the electoral votes for the win late last night, and also the "popular vote" just to make it more awkward for the Left, but two states were still unsettled.

The other 48 states wondering what’s taking Nevada and Arizona so long to count votes pic.twitter.com/PHFN1lShgx — ScottW (@jswtreeman) November 7, 2024

It took a while, but Arizona and Nevada have now been called, and Trump's margin of victory got even bigger.

Nevada and Arizona have now been called for Trump. He finishes with 312 electoral votes. The most for a Republican presidential candidate since 1988. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 7, 2024

Those two states have been called by Decision Desk HQ:

Decision Desk HQ projects Donald J. Trump wins the Presidential election in Nevada.#DecisionMade: 01:21 AM EDT



Follow live results here:https://t.co/Aa0FffQYgq pic.twitter.com/IP5y89SexG — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 6, 2024

Decision Desk HQ projects Donald J. Trump wins the Presidential election in Arizona.#DecisionMade: 8:59 PM EDT



Follow live results here:https://t.co/i61IF3hUqp pic.twitter.com/9rWgy98yQg — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 7, 2024

And with that, we have the full national presidential election map. Let's just say it was a good day for Donald Trump and many Republicans:

@DecisionDeskHQ has now called the whole country with Donald Trump picking up the final swing states of Arizona and Nevada.

This is the final map in the 2024 presidential election: pic.twitter.com/TCtcDib3hH — Sean DeLancey (@SeanDeLanceyTV) November 7, 2024

Trump wanted "too big to rig" and that's exactly what happened.

This wasn’t just a win. It was a message from the American people. We’ve had enough. https://t.co/UIv18BxQQd — MoJo (@Tennessee_Mojo) November 7, 2024

How's that make Nancy Pelosi feel? 👇 pic.twitter.com/GRajA14yW9 — The Conservative Compass 🧭 (@Keep_USA_Free) November 7, 2024

A bad day for Nancy Pelosi is a good day for the Republic, but worry not, because she'll get some hot stock tips tomorrow which will make up for all the frustration.