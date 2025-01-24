The AP Insinuates President Trump Is Trying to be a Dictator and Takes a Brutal Ratio

Trump Trauma: Kamala Harris Sought Hillary Clinton’s Advice for Dealing with Being a...
Eric V.
Eric V.  |  6:00 AM on January 24, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The left and their legacy media lapdogs have learned nothing, and a recent article by The Associated Press is a perfect example.

'Breaching the traditional boundaries of presidential power'

It's a hell of a headline. What they are referring to are Donald Trump's executive orders. Most of which were signed on the evening of January 20th, shortly after he was inaugurated. They fail to mention that a significant portion of those EOs were reversals of EOs that Joe Biden had previously issued. Probably even a few Joe remembered signing.

The 20th was a tough day for the left. They watched the inauguration's pomp and circumstance as Donald Trump returned to power. Then watched him sit behind the Resolute Desk and sign EO after EO while casually taking questions from members of the press that had gathered in the Oval Office. The globalist ideals and policies of the Biden Administration disappeared with each signature.

A great disturbance was felt in the force that night as if a million blue-haired statists cried out at once.

America is back, and the left isn't coping very well.

President Donald Trump is swiftly breaching the traditional boundaries of presidential power as he returns to the White House, bringing to bear a lifetime of bending the limits in courthouses, boardrooms and politics to forge an expansive view of his authority. 

He’s already unleashed an unprecedented wave of executive orders, daring anyone to stop him, with actions intended to clamp down on border crossings, limit the constitutional guarantee of birthright citizenship and keep the popular Chinese-owned TikTok operational despite a law shutting down the social media platform.

Democrats and civil rights organizations are rallying to fight Trump in court, but legal battles could drag on before slowing the president down. Meanwhile, Trump is drafting a new blueprint for the presidency, one that demonstrates the primacy of blunt force in a democratic system predicated on checks and balances between the branches of government.

This isn't a new blueprint for Trump. The administration expects court challenges, especially over birthright citizenship. What's new is that he is bringing the experience from his first administration with him. He has experienced the depth of the swamp firsthand and knows how to play this game.

The left, as the AP demonstrates here, is relying on the same old lame name-calling tactics to try and discredit the President.

It’s the kind of scenario that Democrats warned about during last year’s campaign, when they claimed that Trump would govern as a dictator if elected to another term.

The legacy media has failed to understand that this just doesn't work anymore. The American people have seen through the charade and rejected it. The ridiculousness of claims like this has left the Forth Estate a dilapidated shell of what it once was.

It's Different when Dems do it.

The whole post:

He definitely is.  He pardoned/commuted 8046 CRIMINALS  Released a terrorist from prison for murdering 2 FBI agents.  Pardoned another piece of shlt for murdering a family with two kids.  Pardoned a bunch of sex traffickers.  Pardoned the bastard judges who ran a “kids for cash” scheme by accepting money in return for imposing harsh adjudications on teenagers to increase occupancy in private prisons. Oh sorry, wrong president. That was 

@JoeBiden

There was a time when legacy media claims of presidential overreach and abuse of power would have been taken very seriously. People actually believed THEY were looking out for us.

That time has passed.

If they were smarter, they'd come up with a better shtick.

The 'Pseudo journalists' of the legacy media either don't know or don't care, and we expect the propaganda is going to be laid on thicker as we go.

The legacy media has learned nothing. They've shown us who they are, and we believed them.

Those poor dears. It's going to be four very long years for them. 

Tags: AP DICTATOR DONALD TRUMP EXECUTIVE ACTION EXECUTIVE ORDER JOE BIDEN

