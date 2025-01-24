Gee, What Happened!? Mass. Governor Has Change of Heart About ICE Arrests & Deportations (Guess Why)

Bill Melugin OWNS Lefty Outlets Boo-Hooing Over Illegals With List of Who Trump...
Doug P.  |  9:16 AM on January 24, 2025
Meme screenshot

Shortly after Donald Trump won the election in November and reiterated his promise to deport criminal illegals en masse after taking office, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey was defiant and said she'd use executive power to prevent Trump from removing her state's "residents":

Fast forward to this week, and here are the kinds of people who are being arrested in Healey's state and deported by ICE:

MS-13 gang members, murder and rape suspects, along with a Haitian gang member with 17 previous arrests were among those taken into custody. These are the kinds of people Democrats like Gov. Healey have been trying to protect.

However, Healey seems to be doing a bit of a pivot on the issue. Perhaps a certain somebody knows that providing safe harbor for violent criminal illegals is not only a bad look, but maybe she also realizes that Trump and Homan are serious about holding local officials accountable if they refuse to allow federal laws to be enforced: 

Well, that certainly didn't take long. 

The election made it clear that the majority of Americas have had enough of the Democrat open borders and harboring criminal illegals.

