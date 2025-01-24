Gee, What Happened!? Mass. Governor Has Change of Heart About ICE Arrests & Deportations (Guess Why)

Shortly after Donald Trump won the election in November and reiterated his promise to deport criminal illegals en masse after taking office, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey was defiant and said she'd use executive power to prevent Trump from removing her state's "residents":

Massachusetts Governor says she will use ‘executive power’ to stop Trump from deporting criminal aliens



“We want to protect our residents.”pic.twitter.com/eS3jf1f2do — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 7, 2024

Fast forward to this week, and here are the kinds of people who are being arrested in Healey's state and deported by ICE:

SNEAK PEEK: We embedded exclusively w/ ICE Boston today as they targeted egregious criminal aliens. We witnessed 8 arrests, including multiple MS-13, Interpol Red Notices, murder & rape suspects, & a volatile Haitian gang member w/ 18 convictions in recent years who told our… pic.twitter.com/LgerOp8dU8 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 22, 2025

MS-13 gang members, murder and rape suspects, along with a Haitian gang member with 17 previous arrests were among those taken into custody. These are the kinds of people Democrats like Gov. Healey have been trying to protect.

However, Healey seems to be doing a bit of a pivot on the issue. Perhaps a certain somebody knows that providing safe harbor for violent criminal illegals is not only a bad look, but maybe she also realizes that Trump and Homan are serious about holding local officials accountable if they refuse to allow federal laws to be enforced:

NEW: MA Governor Maura Healey reacts to the ICE Boston operation we covered:



“I support the apprehension of criminals” https://t.co/ACQEcFxLUh — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 24, 2025

Well, that certainly didn't take long.

She only did this after consulting with state lawyers and was told she could get arrested if she interfered. — Clara Winslow (@clara_winslow) January 24, 2025

Well, well, well. It’s very interesting to see @MassGovernor come around. Perhaps the threat of local officials being charged with blocking ICE has worked. — Paul O’Brien (@Paul_L_OBrien) January 24, 2025

Don’t need to be a weatherman to know where the wind’s blowing https://t.co/goIF3ygQRi — CTIronman (@CTIronman) January 24, 2025

The election made it clear that the majority of Americas have had enough of the Democrat open borders and harboring criminal illegals.