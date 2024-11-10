Massachusetts Governor's Just BEGGING Donald Trump to Send More Illegal Immigrants to Martha's Vineyard

'Can You Send Security Up? I Have a Boy Who Has a Trump...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on November 10, 2024
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File

Massachusetts governor Maura Healey wants Americans to know that she'll put the interests of illegal immigrants ahead of the will of the people and federal law. Because ORANGE MAN BAD.

WATCH:

We have to ask, however, if Healey has amnesia. Because a little over a year ago, she declared a state of emergency over illegal immigration. Twitchy told you about it here.

In June of this year, she was telling illegal immigrants MA shelters were full.

And don't forget how Boston shut down a community center in a Black neighborhood to house migrants. Meanwhile, the illegal immigrants Ron DeSantis sent to Martha's Vineyard were given the boot after 24 hours.

But she's going to 'protect' the residents of MA.

Sure, Jan.

No, they're not.

She does. Because she literally declared a state of emergency over it.

It's a bold strategy, Cotton.

Watch how quickly they get deported from the rich enclaves.

The Black community centers, on the other hand? Fair game.

They should cut off all federal funding for any state that is a sanctuary state or has sanctuary cities.

Remember, they flipped out when Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott shipped illegals to blue states and called it 'kidnapping', so yeah.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

And they're so incredibly broken.

Yep. And then the federal government can withhold all federal funding until they comply. Make it hurt.

That's exactly what he should do.

Every illegal gets a free bus ticket to Boston.

Call her bluff.

We guarantee she'd be the first to cry 'Uncle!' and probably lose her job as governor.

