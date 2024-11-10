Massachusetts Governor's Just BEGGING Donald Trump to Send More Illegal Immigrants to Martha's Vineyard

Massachusetts governor Maura Healey wants Americans to know that she'll put the interests of illegal immigrants ahead of the will of the people and federal law. Because ORANGE MAN BAD.

Massachusetts Governor says she will use ‘executive power’ to stop Trump from deporting criminal aliens



“We want to protect our residents.”pic.twitter.com/eS3jf1f2do — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 7, 2024

We have to ask, however, if Healey has amnesia. Because a little over a year ago, she declared a state of emergency over illegal immigration. Twitchy told you about it here.

In June of this year, she was telling illegal immigrants MA shelters were full.

And don't forget how Boston shut down a community center in a Black neighborhood to house migrants. Meanwhile, the illegal immigrants Ron DeSantis sent to Martha's Vineyard were given the boot after 24 hours.

But she's going to 'protect' the residents of MA.

Sure, Jan.

THEY ARE NOT YOUR RESIDENTS — Mike Sperrazza (@MikeASperrazza) November 7, 2024

No, they're not.

lol. She can make it more inconvenient but she’s powerless to stop it. And she knows it. — BKactual (@BravoKiloActual) November 7, 2024

She does. Because she literally declared a state of emergency over it.

Cool, good luck with stopping the Federal Government from enforcing the law. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) November 7, 2024

It's a bold strategy, Cotton.

Unless they go to the Vineyard, amirite? — Samurai Apocalypse (@HeatherIsUnsane) November 7, 2024

Watch how quickly they get deported from the rich enclaves.

The Black community centers, on the other hand? Fair game.

Have fun paying for all the highway repairs, you moistened bint. — SGT Mortis Von Gobbleshanks (@WitchyDruss) November 7, 2024

They should cut off all federal funding for any state that is a sanctuary state or has sanctuary cities.

How is this not aiding and abetting in the trafficking of illegal aliens? Is this not an organized crime? https://t.co/WpKsdrKn7n — The Blue Collar Intellectual Podcast (Julian) (@JulianAcciard1) November 7, 2024

Remember, they flipped out when Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott shipped illegals to blue states and called it 'kidnapping', so yeah.

So Texas trying to enforce laws when the federal government won’t is bad, but states actively opposing enforcement of those laws is good.



These people are broken. https://t.co/ncOom7oDSq — John Cooper (@thejcoop) November 7, 2024

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

And they're so incredibly broken.

Hey all the red state governors could save money and just start bussing every illegal to Massachusetts and any other states that want to go this route. https://t.co/mmppJV8avz — Silence and Frost with a side of Bloodbath (@secjr112) November 7, 2024

Yep. And then the federal government can withhold all federal funding until they comply. Make it hurt.

If Trump had any brains he’d say, “Ok Karen, you won’t let me deport the criminal illegals from your state? Fine. Instead, I’m moving EVERY SINGLE ONE onto Martha’s Vineyard.”



That would be the power move of the century. https://t.co/g6jH0D1HgR — avsterbone (@avsterbone) November 7, 2024

That's exactly what he should do.

Every illegal gets a free bus ticket to Boston.

Call her bluff.

We guarantee she'd be the first to cry 'Uncle!' and probably lose her job as governor.