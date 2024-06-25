Massachusetts Governor Sends Officials to the Border to Let Immigrants Know 'Our Shelters Are Full'

Last August, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey declared a state of emergency over illegal immigrants flooding the state. Massachusetts is a sanctuary state — they should be welcoming these newcomers.

Advertisement

Apparently, things haven't improved, and the illegal immigrant shelters in the state are full. That's the message state officials are taking with them to the border.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey sent state officials this week to the U.S.-Mexico border with a message for migrant families: "Our shelters are full." https://t.co/OGYgKOT2Ki pic.twitter.com/706v9UgSod — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) June 25, 2024

WCBV reports:

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey sent state officials this week to the U.S.-Mexico border with a message for migrant families that may be planning to come to Boston. They plan to tell families, "Our shelters are full," according to a statement from Mass. Emergency Assistance Director General Scott Rice. … “This trip is an important opportunity to meet with families arriving in the U.S. and the organizations that work with them at the border to make sure they have accurate information about the lack of shelter space in Massachusetts,” said Rice. While the state emergency shelter system is at full capacity, Healey's administration said that record numbers of immigrant families continue to arrive in Boston. "It is essential that we get the word out that our shelters are full so that families can plan accordingly to make sure they have a safe place to go," Rice said.

"Families." How many families are they going to encounter as opposed to single military-aged men?

A new 9-month limit on how long families can stay in emergency shelters was recently approved by the legislature, WCBV adds.

Gee, that sounds bad. SEND MOAR. https://t.co/R2f4hNYs3m — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) June 25, 2024

The leaders of deep blue areas nowhere near the border were awfully smug making pronouncements like "We welcome all undocumented people" b/c they thought they'd never have to deal with it. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) June 25, 2024

MSNBC hosts ridiculed states that weren't on the border for worrying about illegal immigration.

Oh, that’s too bad. Send more @GovAbbott — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) June 25, 2024

But we still have a right to shelter law — Riley (@pathforward327) June 25, 2024

Maybe the state legislature should’ve revoked the right to shelter law because now we have seen it is a Trojan horse. — AnneByTheBeach (@AnneByTheBeach) June 25, 2024

Seems like that could’ve been an email. — Traeger (@TraegerDuratti) June 25, 2024

Sorry, Massachusetts is full. The state is closed. Go somewhere else.

We get what we elect. — Patrick Madden (@kiddynamite42) June 25, 2024

Now imagine how difficult the situation is in Texas. Yet you Yankees only care when you are directly affected. Perhaps you owe us an apology? — Littlelarrysellers (@Littlelarr33343) June 25, 2024

Every state is a border state. And you know Healey will vote for Joe Biden so 10 million more illegal immigrants can cross the border during his second term.

***