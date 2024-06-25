Prosecutor Trying to Jail Texas Children's Whistleblower Hadn't Reviewed the Evidence
Nickelodeon Employs Drag Queen to Help Children Celebrate Pride Month
AOC FAIL! Squad Favorite Goes Down BIG TIME in NYC Dem Primary
Security Cameras Turned Off During Mar-a-Lago Raid 'For Agent Safety'
SCOOP: Sixteen Nobel Prize-Winning Economists Raise Alarms Over Donald Trump's Reelection
'Far-Right' Activist Arrested for 'Immigration Offenses' After Giving a Speech in Calgary
How the Mouse Has Fallen: Disney Puts Woke Ideology Before Wellness of Its...
LIVE! Follow Primary Results Here on Twitchy Including Utah, Colorado, New York and...
Biden Spokeswoman Assures Us We'll See a 'Very Energized' President Thursday Night
We Don't Believe You: Attitude Magazine Says Trans People Just Want to 'Live...
Karine Jean-Pierre Tells MSNBC Grocery and Gas Prices Have Gone Down
Washington Mom: 'I Could Cry' As Daughter Loses State Track Spot to Trans...
OH, SHUT UP: Georgetown Professor Says Photo of U.S. Olympic Swim Team Is...
Update on Maui Residents Trying to Rebuild Is Heartbreaking (But Biden Promised to...

Massachusetts Governor Sends Officials to the Border to Let Immigrants Know 'Our Shelters Are Full'

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on June 25, 2024
Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool, File

Last August, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey declared a state of emergency over illegal immigrants flooding the state. Massachusetts is a sanctuary state — they should be welcoming these newcomers.

Advertisement

Apparently, things haven't improved, and the illegal immigrant shelters in the state are full. That's the message state officials are taking with them to the border.

WCBV reports:

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey sent state officials this week to the U.S.-Mexico border with a message for migrant families that may be planning to come to Boston.

They plan to tell families, "Our shelters are full," according to a statement from Mass. Emergency Assistance Director General Scott Rice.

“This trip is an important opportunity to meet with families arriving in the U.S. and the organizations that work with them at the border to make sure they have accurate information about the lack of shelter space in Massachusetts,” said Rice.

While the state emergency shelter system is at full capacity, Healey's administration said that record numbers of immigrant families continue to arrive in Boston.

"It is essential that we get the word out that our shelters are full so that families can plan accordingly to make sure they have a safe place to go," Rice said.

"Families." How many families are they going to encounter as opposed to single military-aged men?

A new 9-month limit on how long families can stay in emergency shelters was recently approved by the legislature, WCBV adds.

Recommended

AOC FAIL! Squad Favorite Goes Down BIG TIME in NYC Dem Primary
Doug P.
Advertisement

MSNBC hosts ridiculed states that weren't on the border for worrying about illegal immigration.

Sorry, Massachusetts is full. The state is closed. Go somewhere else.

Every state is a border state. And you know Healey will vote for Joe Biden so 10 million more illegal immigrants can cross the border during his second term.

***

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS MASSACHUSETTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

AOC FAIL! Squad Favorite Goes Down BIG TIME in NYC Dem Primary
Doug P.
Security Cameras Turned Off During Mar-a-Lago Raid 'For Agent Safety'
Brett T.
SCOOP: Sixteen Nobel Prize-Winning Economists Raise Alarms Over Donald Trump's Reelection
Brett T.
Anderson Cooper Fails to Check Himself on Politics in Schools Before Megyn Kelly SPECTACULARLY Wrecks Him
Sam J.
OH, SHUT UP: Georgetown Professor Says Photo of U.S. Olympic Swim Team Is Evidence of 'Jim Crow'
Grateful Calvin
Prosecutor Trying to Jail Texas Children's Whistleblower Hadn't Reviewed the Evidence
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
AOC FAIL! Squad Favorite Goes Down BIG TIME in NYC Dem Primary Doug P.
Advertisement