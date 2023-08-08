Massachusetts governor declares state of emergency over illegal immigrants

New York City Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency a few months ago over the influx of illegal immigrants being bussed in from border states like Texas. Adams promised during his campaign that New York City would remain a sanctuary city, but he's run out of room and resources.

California is a sanctuary state, but when a busload of illegal immigrants was dropped off in Sacramento, Gov. Gavin Newsom literally accused Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis of kidnapping, despite video of immigrants filling out forms and cheering when they got to California.

Massachusetts is also a sanctuary state, and Gov. Maura Healey has now declared a state of emergency over illegal immigrants.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey (D) just declared a state of emergency over illegal immigration into her state.



Massachusetts is a sanctuary state. pic.twitter.com/8nQCsejZoW — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 8, 2023

Martha’s Vineyard: removed illegal aliens in 2 days



NYC: State of Emergency after 17k aliens



Mass.: State of Emergency after 20k aliens



Border states take in this many aliens in one week.



It’s easy to virtue signal about opening the border until the consequences get to you. https://t.co/XE5mmcON1u — Christian Julio Lasval (@christianlasval) August 8, 2023

Another diversity hire in way over her head. — JWF (@JammieWF) August 8, 2023

Border states to Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey: pic.twitter.com/8yFN13zZRp — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) August 8, 2023

But how can it be an emergency? You’re a sanctuary state. You’re getting exactly what you want. Carry on — The Vulgar Boatman (@Handiman60) August 8, 2023

Illegal immigration is the lowest it has been in years they said. — 🍌Republic (@TheByrdsHouse) August 8, 2023

Rather than declaring a state of emergency it might make more sense to publicly call out the Biden administration for the most destructive open border policy ever dreamed of and vote accordingly in 2024. Oh wait…they all voted for him. — John Ayres (@JohnAyr12294351) August 8, 2023

But but but Mayorkas said the border was secure and closed... HOW DOES THIS HAPPEN? — FHP77 (@FParker_77) August 8, 2023

How it started. How it’s going. pic.twitter.com/32tpNTyTJ0 — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) August 8, 2023

I'm sure she could probably find room for 200 families in the governor's mansion 🤔🤔 — Frank z (@FrankZamiar) August 8, 2023

Seriously?!?!?!? That's nothing!!!! Bidenomics should solve any problem you have. — Tom (@ogtomvalenzuela) August 8, 2023

Just getting what you want. What’s the problem? — Deb (@DebHeacox) August 8, 2023

Enjoy it Massachusetts, keep ‘em coming. Bury them with their policies — Dunk (@Dunk_on_you_) August 8, 2023

It was all fun and games when they were able to virtue-signal and declare their states "sanctuaries" until the rubber hit the road and they actually had to put their money where their mouth was. Now it's a "crisis". — C. Swickster 🇺🇸 (@cdswick) August 8, 2023

Have any of them appealed to President Biden to get serious and close the border? Texas put up floats to deter immigrants from crossing the Rio Grande, and the Biden administration sued. Cue the video from the debate where Biden said migrants should surge to the border when he was elected.

***