Massachusetts governor declares state of emergency over illegal immigrants

New York City Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency a few months ago over the influx of illegal immigrants being bussed in from border states like Texas. Adams promised during his campaign that New York City would remain a sanctuary city, but he's run out of room and resources.
California is a sanctuary state, but when a busload of illegal immigrants was dropped off in Sacramento, Gov. Gavin Newsom literally accused Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis of kidnapping, despite video of immigrants filling out forms and cheering when they got to California.
Massachusetts is also a sanctuary state, and Gov. Maura Healey has now declared a state of emergency over illegal immigrants.
Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey (D) just declared a state of emergency over illegal immigration into her state.— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 8, 2023
Massachusetts is a sanctuary state. pic.twitter.com/8nQCsejZoW
Martha’s Vineyard: removed illegal aliens in 2 days— Christian Julio Lasval (@christianlasval) August 8, 2023
NYC: State of Emergency after 17k aliens
Mass.: State of Emergency after 20k aliens
Border states take in this many aliens in one week.
It’s easy to virtue signal about opening the border until the consequences get to you. https://t.co/XE5mmcON1u
Another diversity hire in way over her head.— JWF (@JammieWF) August 8, 2023
Border states to Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey: pic.twitter.com/8yFN13zZRp— Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) August 8, 2023
But how can it be an emergency? You’re a sanctuary state. You’re getting exactly what you want. Carry on— The Vulgar Boatman (@Handiman60) August 8, 2023
Illegal immigration is the lowest it has been in years they said.— 🍌Republic (@TheByrdsHouse) August 8, 2023
Rather than declaring a state of emergency it might make more sense to publicly call out the Biden administration for the most destructive open border policy ever dreamed of and vote accordingly in 2024. Oh wait…they all voted for him.— John Ayres (@JohnAyr12294351) August 8, 2023
But but but Mayorkas said the border was secure and closed... HOW DOES THIS HAPPEN?— FHP77 (@FParker_77) August 8, 2023
How it started. How it’s going. pic.twitter.com/32tpNTyTJ0— Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) August 8, 2023
I'm sure she could probably find room for 200 families in the governor's mansion 🤔🤔— Frank z (@FrankZamiar) August 8, 2023
Seriously?!?!?!? That's nothing!!!! Bidenomics should solve any problem you have.— Tom (@ogtomvalenzuela) August 8, 2023
Just getting what you want. What’s the problem?— Deb (@DebHeacox) August 8, 2023
Enjoy it Massachusetts, keep ‘em coming. Bury them with their policies— Dunk (@Dunk_on_you_) August 8, 2023
It was all fun and games when they were able to virtue-signal and declare their states "sanctuaries" until the rubber hit the road and they actually had to put their money where their mouth was. Now it's a "crisis".— C. Swickster 🇺🇸 (@cdswick) August 8, 2023
Have any of them appealed to President Biden to get serious and close the border? Texas put up floats to deter immigrants from crossing the Rio Grande, and the Biden administration sued. Cue the video from the debate where Biden said migrants should surge to the border when he was elected.
