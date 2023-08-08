In today's 'WTF is wrong with Biden' episode, he claims there are NINE...
Sanctuary State Declares 'Emergency' Over Influx of Illegals

Massachusetts governor declares state of emergency over illegal immigrants

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on August 08, 2023

New York City Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency a few months ago over the influx of illegal immigrants being bussed in from border states like Texas. Adams promised during his campaign that New York City would remain a sanctuary city, but he's run out of room and resources. 

California is a sanctuary state, but when a busload of illegal immigrants was dropped off in Sacramento, Gov. Gavin Newsom literally accused Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis of kidnapping, despite video of immigrants filling out forms and cheering when they got to California.

Massachusetts is also a sanctuary state, and Gov. Maura Healey has now declared a state of emergency over illegal immigrants.

Have any of them appealed to President Biden to get serious and close the border? Texas put up floats to deter immigrants from crossing the Rio Grande, and the Biden administration sued. Cue the video from the debate where Biden said migrants should surge to the border when he was elected.

***

