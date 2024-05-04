Identity of Biden Fanboy on Election Panel Exposed and It Explans Everything

The official Biden Harris campaign account released a video of some Gen Z voters explaining why they are all in for Joe Biden. Try not to let your eyeballs roll back in your head.

Gen Z voter: The biggest issue for me is democracy. We saw January 6. Now Trump is admitting he'll be a dictator on day one. That's not just rhetoric, that's an admission pic.twitter.com/JxkQbLgcNa — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) May 3, 2024

The account failed to disclose that guy is a Democratic activist, but whatever.

You forgot to mention he’s an activist for the College Democrats.



No normal college dude talks like this. https://t.co/a1RQUwT5lD — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 4, 2024

Dude, save some chicks for the rest of us https://t.co/AUE6vNEN96 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 4, 2024

Listen, the 'chicks' on his side might actually be dudes so proceed with caution.

Ugly mutant weirdos don’t count https://t.co/AUE6vNEN96 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 4, 2024

Why do they always look like this?

This is not a normal "Gen Z voter." He's the co-chair of the Michigan College Democrats.



The majority of young people are not conservative. But young men are trending to the right.



The average 20-year-old boy doesn't talk like this — and he'd look at you funny if you did. https://t.co/74BPAuLgjF pic.twitter.com/pqZ1SJ9syj — America 2100 (@America_2100) May 4, 2024

Wonder if he was part of the group that disrupted the Michigan graduation today?

Fake round table. These kids would get destroyed if there were actual Republicans and Libertarians kids at the table, who would destroy them with facts about the economy, crime, immigration, housing & rent, etc.



Oh wait. Mom & Dad pay for everything. That explains the lunacy. https://t.co/eY6oD3N61o — Nick Flor 🥋+🇺🇸 (@ProfessorF) May 4, 2024

No one should be surprised trust fund babies lack actual perspective on life.

My bet:



These kids couldn’t date the Civil War within 30 years, could not tell us who wrote the Declaration of Independence and couldn’t tell us even one of the first ten amendments. https://t.co/spYGv93lpu — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) May 4, 2024

It would be incredible to watch them face some hard ball questions.

Pretty clear evidence that no unmarried, non-real property owners should vote. https://t.co/bYe5EO8mMM — Pete Morrison (@PewsViews) May 4, 2024

Gen Z voter: the biggest issue for you is being drafted to fight a war in Ukraine. https://t.co/PaGJQaI26L — Donna (@DMLrad) May 4, 2024

Little babies have no idea what a metaphor is. https://t.co/3as5KXrHLh — SnarkyMonk (@SnarkyMonk) May 4, 2024

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Somebody get this soy boy a tissue paper. https://t.co/QjyXwd6JCN — Blake Amrhein (@Blakeamrhein) May 4, 2024

He seems to need a hug.

I watched this whole segment. That Gen Z voter is literally the Chair of the College Democrats at Umich and the two to his right and left are Democrats in Michigan that aren't voting for Biden. He didn't convince them. The other is a Haley primary voter worried about high prices https://t.co/yt9f9yrMnt — Corey Uhden (@CACoreyU) May 4, 2024

Here are some more Gen Z voters.



How about you post these ones 🤨 pic.twitter.com/HgBN490Evm — Rob Coates 🇺🇸 (@LuckyHippie926) May 3, 2024

There is another group of Gen Z voters being awakened by the college protests. Time will tell how many of them show up to the polls in November.







