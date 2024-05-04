Identity of Biden Fanboy on Election Panel Exposed and It Explans Everything

'60 Minutes' Features Two High School Seniors Who Solved 'Impossible' Mathematical Puzzle
justmindy
justmindy  |  7:15 PM on May 04, 2024
Twitchy

The official Biden Harris campaign account released a video of some Gen Z voters explaining why they are all in for Joe Biden. Try not to let your eyeballs roll back in your head.

The account failed to disclose that guy is a Democratic activist, but whatever.

Listen, the 'chicks' on his side might actually be dudes so proceed with caution.

Why do they always look like this?

Wonder if he was part of the group that disrupted the Michigan graduation today?

No one should be surprised trust fund babies lack actual perspective on life.

It would be incredible to watch them face some hard ball questions.

He seems to need a hug.

There is another group of Gen Z voters being awakened by the college protests. Time will tell how many of them show up to the polls in November.



