Canada PM Justin Trudeau Somehow Managed to Out-Cringe Biden on Star Wars Day

When it comes to politicians, May the 4th of each year might be worse than April Fools' Day for unleashing the cringe-y posts and comments.

The Biden White House swung for the fences this year, but Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau might have outdone them (we'll get to that in a minute).

Advertisement

First, here's some of the cringe to come from the White House this week:

⚠️ WARNING: CRINGE



"I said, 'Can I call you Joebi wan Kenobi?'" pic.twitter.com/DNR9zRIoOZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 3, 2024

Mark Hamill briefly joined the press briefing today after a meeting with POTUS.



"He said 'you can call me Joe.'"

"I said, 'can I call you Jobi One Kenobi?" pic.twitter.com/9Q6g3GLM7S — Reagan Reese (@reaganreese_) May 3, 2024

We had a very good feeling about this.



May the 4th be with you, America. pic.twitter.com/uZVS5qHkcG — President Biden (@POTUS) May 4, 2024

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau didn't want to be left out.

This from Justine takes a little of the cringe heat off the Biden White House:

May it always be with you. pic.twitter.com/VVjzFyuVXC — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 4, 2024

Yikes. Frankly, we can't help but be triggered by Trudeau's "assault lightsaber."

Can politics ever get back to anything resembling normal? Of course not.

Now that was just creepy AF — OG Horses Kisses in Global Clownworld 🇨🇦🍌🎗 (@CdnFreedomGirl) May 4, 2024

Hey kids,



Does it get any more cringe than this? https://t.co/18dysanHyq — PaddyB - Fact Checker (@troutwhispers) May 4, 2024

Meanwhile, Trudeau's opponent in the upcoming PM election didn't bother with any such "May the 4th" BS.

Out knocking on doors in Toronto—St. Paul's this afternoon with common sense Conservative @donnydcf.



Workers here are sick of a government that taxes food, punishes work, doubles housing costs and unleashes crime and chaos in the community. pic.twitter.com/igzdr3KQCP — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) May 5, 2024

Good luck in the election, Pierre!