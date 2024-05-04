Canada PM Justin Trudeau Somehow Managed to Out-Cringe Biden on Star Wars Day

When it comes to politicians, May the 4th of each year might be worse than April Fools' Day for unleashing the cringe-y posts and comments.
The Biden White House swung for the fences this year, but Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau might have outdone them (we'll get to that in a minute).
First, here's some of the cringe to come from the White House this week:
⚠️ WARNING: CRINGE— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 3, 2024
"I said, 'Can I call you Joebi wan Kenobi?'" pic.twitter.com/DNR9zRIoOZ
Mark Hamill briefly joined the press briefing today after a meeting with POTUS.— Reagan Reese (@reaganreese_) May 3, 2024
"He said 'you can call me Joe.'"
"I said, 'can I call you Jobi One Kenobi?" pic.twitter.com/9Q6g3GLM7S
We had a very good feeling about this.— President Biden (@POTUS) May 4, 2024
May the 4th be with you, America. pic.twitter.com/uZVS5qHkcG
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau didn't want to be left out.
This from Justine takes a little of the cringe heat off the Biden White House:
May it always be with you. pic.twitter.com/VVjzFyuVXC— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 4, 2024
Yikes. Frankly, we can't help but be triggered by Trudeau's "assault lightsaber."
Can politics ever get back to anything resembling normal? Of course not.
Now that was just creepy AF— OG Horses Kisses in Global Clownworld 🇨🇦🍌🎗 (@CdnFreedomGirl) May 4, 2024
How utterly cringe 🤮🤮🤢🤢 pic.twitter.com/o6Re9riSfv— Michael (@justwannasayth2) May 4, 2024
Recommended
So….any guesses what this new Heritage Minute cost us taxpayers?@taxpayerDOTcom @mindingottawa #cdnpoli https://t.co/KncH7XzzHi pic.twitter.com/AejzMyXeiF— John Thomson (@JohnThomsonSK) May 4, 2024
Hey kids,— PaddyB - Fact Checker (@troutwhispers) May 4, 2024
Does it get any more cringe than this? https://t.co/18dysanHyq
Meanwhile, Trudeau's opponent in the upcoming PM election didn't bother with any such "May the 4th" BS.
Out knocking on doors in Toronto—St. Paul's this afternoon with common sense Conservative @donnydcf.— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) May 5, 2024
Workers here are sick of a government that taxes food, punishes work, doubles housing costs and unleashes crime and chaos in the community. pic.twitter.com/igzdr3KQCP
Good luck in the election, Pierre!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member