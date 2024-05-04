Canada PM Justin Trudeau Somehow Managed to Out-Cringe Biden on Star Wars Day

Patriotic Counter-Protesters Are Out in Force This Weekend
Doug P.  |  10:20 PM on May 04, 2024
Meme

When it comes to politicians, May the 4th of each year might be worse than April Fools' Day for unleashing the cringe-y posts and comments. 

The Biden White House swung for the fences this year, but Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau might have outdone them (we'll get to that in a minute). 

First, here's some of the cringe to come from the White House this week:

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau didn't want to be left out.

This from Justine takes a little of the cringe heat off the Biden White House:

Yikes. Frankly, we can't help but be triggered by Trudeau's "assault lightsaber."

Can politics ever get back to anything resembling normal? Of course not. 

Meanwhile, Trudeau's opponent in the upcoming PM election didn't bother with any such "May the 4th" BS.

Good luck in the election, Pierre!

