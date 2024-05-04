Fan of October 7 Attack Elected to Public Office in Britain

Earlier this week, Biden-Harris HQ posted a segment of video from a Donald Trump rally that they obviously thought would hurt him. "Look at Paris. Look at London. They're no longer recognizable," Trump told the crowd. "I'm going to get myself into a lot of trouble, but you know what? That's the fact, they are no longer recognizable. We can't let that happen here."

A lot of people thanked Biden-Harris HQ for campaigning for Trump, because people don't want what's happened in London and Paris to happen here. Biden himself managed to insult our ally Japan by calling the country "xenophobic," a favorite word of his. "The reason — think about it — why is China stalling so bad economically? Why is Japan having trouble? Why is Russia, why is anyone? Because they’re xenophobic, they don’t want immigrants," Biden proclaimed.

It's funny … just a few weeks ago, Jimmy Kimmel said that his trip to Japan made him realize how "filthy and disgusting" the U.S. is by comparison. Maybe Kimmel will emigrate there.

It's true that Japan doesn't have a porous border. That doesn't make them xenophobic. European countries wanted to prove they weren't xenophobic and so let in massive numbers of Muslim immigrants who had no intention of assimilating into the culture. Back in 2018, German Chancellor Angela Merkel was given a two-week deadline "to come up with a plan addressing the migrant crisis or her coalition government could be destroyed." The mayor of Cologne was blasted by feminists after she suggested that women adopt a “code of conduct” for their own safety, such as recommending that women maintain an arm’s length distance from strangers. This was after dozens of German women reported being sexually assaulted on New Year’s Eve, allegedly by men of “Arab or North African” descent.

Over in the not-xenophobic United Kingdom, meet the new City Councillor or Leeds.

Islamists shouting “Allah Akbar” interfere in a UK local election, attempting to stop votes being counted while waving a Palestinian flag at Leeds City Council building. pic.twitter.com/essQgkXgra — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 3, 2024

A man wearing an Islamic dress just won an election in the UK and celebrated by screaming “Allah Akbar” and vowing to “raise the voice of Al Aqsa [the mosque built on top of the Jewish temple in Jerusalem].”pic.twitter.com/KMaI2LZZ7N — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) May 4, 2024

The U.K. is getting its own Dearborn. The newly elected councillor has left behind some interesting videos:

This a new elected representative in Britain ladies and gentlemen…



And that is the video he posted on the morning of October 7… Britain, what are you doing?



cc: @HeidiBachram pic.twitter.com/IsuxAcQGm0 — Michael Elgort (@just_whatever) May 4, 2024

This is his next video on October 8 in the morning before any retaliation even happened when Israeli forces were securing the Israel proper territory… pic.twitter.com/zOzNjX0SXS — Michael Elgort (@just_whatever) May 4, 2024

For the context: he just won election for the Leeds council https://t.co/f5y4K5k397 — Michael Elgort (@just_whatever) May 4, 2024

I found another, no less appalling video of this person



Let’s put aside the fact that Al Ahli hospital bombing was never done by Israel and it was Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket that misfired and allegedly killed several dozens (we still do not know how many), but it is still… pic.twitter.com/xAgmYhGLWu — Michael Elgort (@just_whatever) May 4, 2024

Let’s put aside the fact that Al Ahli hospital bombing was never done by Israel and it was Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket that misfired and allegedly killed several dozens (we still do not know how many), but it is still a tragedy indeed… so he started his rant with it as a proven fact, blamed Israel and towards the end of the clip around 02:10 ended up with a reference to Shakespeare’s Shylock “who is craving pound of flesh” and claiming “Israelis are thirsty for blood and they (Israelis) will going to get their pound of flesh”…

What's this guy's name? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 4, 2024

Mothin Ali



He has just deleted his Twitter account.



Need someone to find archive of it. https://t.co/cbeeuFQl7p — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) May 4, 2024

"White supremacist european settler colonialism must end!" he posted. Who's colonizing whom?

Europe and has fallen.

The migrants are not trying to assimilate or integrate.

Major European capital cities are becoming unsafe , dirty , and without social cohesiveness. Europe will be unrecognizable in the near future.

Soon the Sharia laws will conquer the continent. — L (@LimorIB) May 4, 2024

Hey, that's xenophobic.

What is going on in the UK?



The same thing that's going on here, only further advanced. — Cmate (@DingusPal) May 4, 2024

European men have become weak — Ger (@StargazerGer) May 4, 2024

Yep. Coming to a town near you. — Ben (@Based_Ben_) May 4, 2024

What's going on in the UK is that it is being conquered by foreigners with a hostile antiwestern culture — Werther Marciales 🇺🇸 (@RobotDolphin3) May 4, 2024

The Biden administration is reportedly considering welcoming Palestinian refugees who were brought up to chant "Death to America." What evidence is there that Biden isn't intentionally trying to destroy America?

Demographics. — Lynn Greenhough (@KolotRabbi) May 4, 2024

Wow! It’s just all happening before our eyes! — Ap (@Skybound2JC) May 4, 2024

As @GadSaad says " demography is destiny " — O (@Fitosifitness) May 4, 2024

Okay so these are very much local elections. He’s not got a seat in Parliament or anything like that. Normally this kind of rhetoric would cause even a council member (which he now is presumably) to get into serious trouble. But these aren’t normal times. — Jake Murray (@Jakesnewvoices) May 4, 2024

No, but Sadiq Khan just won reelection to a third term as London's mayor:

Sadiq Khan is getting booed at his victory speech after winning the election for London’s mayor for the third term. pic.twitter.com/DUGWfF6qI9 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 4, 2024

Sadiq Khan met with huge chorus of boos and heckles as he wins the London Mayoral Election, securing a third term in office.



A man walks across the stage shouting “Khan Killed London.”



pic.twitter.com/dOmG6EUcga — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 4, 2024

40% turnout.



All Londoners that didn't vote, effectively voted him in.



You're on your own👋 — Pigs & Proles 🇬🇧 🐝 (@PigsandProles) May 4, 2024

London deserves everything it gets — J Caplinger (@CaplingerMi) May 4, 2024

Knife crime is way up under Khan, as are acid attacks.

If that piece of trash loved that city he wouldn’t have destroyed it nor would he even think about running again. — Edgar Friendly (@EddyFriendly) May 4, 2024

Trump is right. We don't want what's happened to London to happen here. Joe Biden does.

***



