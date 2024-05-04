Fan of October 7 Attack Elected to Public Office in Britain

LOL: J.B. Pritzker's 'May the Fourth' Post Made Millions of Voices Suddenly Cry...
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on May 04, 2024
AP Photo/Kin Cheung

Earlier this week, Biden-Harris HQ posted a segment of video from a Donald Trump rally that they obviously thought would hurt him. "Look at Paris. Look at London. They're no longer recognizable," Trump told the crowd. "I'm going to get myself into a lot of trouble, but you know what? That's the fact, they are no longer recognizable. We can't let that happen here." 

A lot of people thanked Biden-Harris HQ for campaigning for Trump, because people don't want what's happened in London and Paris to happen here. Biden himself managed to insult our ally Japan by calling the country "xenophobic," a favorite word of his. "The reason — think about it — why is China stalling so bad economically? Why is Japan having trouble? Why is Russia, why is anyone? Because they’re xenophobic, they don’t want immigrants," Biden proclaimed.

It's funny … just a few weeks ago, Jimmy Kimmel said that his trip to Japan made him realize how "filthy and disgusting" the U.S. is by comparison. Maybe Kimmel will emigrate there.

It's true that Japan doesn't have a porous border. That doesn't make them xenophobic. European countries wanted to prove they weren't xenophobic and so let in massive numbers of Muslim immigrants who had no intention of assimilating into the culture. Back in 2018, German Chancellor Angela Merkel was given a two-week deadline "to come up with a plan addressing the migrant crisis or her coalition government could be destroyed." The mayor of Cologne was blasted by feminists after she suggested that women adopt a “code of conduct” for their own safety, such as recommending that women maintain an arm’s length distance from strangers. This was after dozens of German women reported being sexually assaulted on New Year’s Eve, allegedly by men of “Arab or North African” descent.

Over in the not-xenophobic United Kingdom, meet the new City Councillor or Leeds.

The U.K. is getting its own Dearborn. The newly elected councillor has left behind some interesting videos:

Let’s put aside the fact that Al Ahli hospital bombing was never done by Israel and it was Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket that misfired and allegedly killed several dozens (we still do not know how many), but it is still a tragedy indeed… so he started his rant with it as a proven fact, blamed Israel and towards the end of the clip around 02:10 ended up with a reference to Shakespeare’s Shylock “who is craving pound of flesh” and claiming “Israelis are thirsty for blood and they (Israelis) will going to get their pound of flesh”…

"White supremacist european settler colonialism must end!" he posted. Who's colonizing whom?

Hey, that's xenophobic.

The Biden administration is reportedly considering welcoming Palestinian refugees who were brought up to chant "Death to America." What evidence is there that Biden isn't intentionally trying to destroy America?

No, but Sadiq Khan just won reelection to a third term as London's mayor:

Knife crime is way up under Khan, as are acid attacks.

Trump is right. We don't want what's happened to London to happen here. Joe Biden does.

