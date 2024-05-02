Biden Continues to Earn the Respect of Other Countries by Calling Japan 'Xenophobic'

Remember when Biden ran for office, how he promised America would be respected on the world stage again if we elected him?

Good times.

Because he's pretty determined to insult and alienate all our allies.

Biden says ally Japan is “xenophobic” while also talking about China and Russia. https://t.co/MQZGgitgAG pic.twitter.com/7QfY0V7Ci9 — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) May 2, 2024

More from Bloomberg:

US President Joe Biden included ally Japan along with rivals China and Russia in a list of countries he called “xenophobic” in a speech at a campaign fundraising event in Washington. Biden reiterated remarks he made last month linking China’s economic woes to its unwillingness to accept immigration. This time he added Russia, but also longstanding ally Japan, whose Prime Minister Fumio Kishida he welcomed for a summit and state dinner in Washington three weeks ago. “You know, one of the reasons our economy is growing is because of you and many others. Why? Because we welcome immigrants,” Biden told Asian American and Pacific Islander donors Wednesday. “The reason - think about it - why is China stalling so bad economically? Why is Japan having trouble? Why is Russia, why is anyone? Because they’re xenophobic, they don’t want immigrants.”

Our economy is barely growing.

While illegal immigrants are bankrupting our cities and murdering our citizens.

But Japan is the bad guy here.

Sure, Gramps.

Here's some video of the remarks, too.

It's a shame that President Biden had to make this insulting comment about Japan after the successful visit by Fumio Kishida. Every single country on Earth struggles with xenophobia -- including the United States. https://t.co/DhXN8kRsDw — Anthony LaMesa (@ajlamesa) May 2, 2024

We're so sorry, Japan.

Or it could be that the Japanese cherish their culture and move slowly and democratically when considering culture-altering policies. — Gambare (@d3navy) May 2, 2024

Exactly. Biden and the Democrats hate America, so they seek to destroy it.

How to win friends and influence people... 😬 — CanLen 🕙 (@CandiceLen) May 2, 2024

He's doing a bang up job.

Back and in charge!

Feel the soul of the nation healing?

Did he call them slant eyes yet? That's next. — Corn Pop's Gun Moll (@jeannebodine) May 2, 2024

Probably.

He's still mad about his uncle getting stir fried in Papua New Guinea — Cold War Watch (@coldwarwatch) May 2, 2024

We laughed OUT LOUD at this one.

That's funny because in Europe we have mass immigration and our economies are tanking. — A.J. Brankston (@TheWaywardLion) May 2, 2024

But look at the bright side: at least you're not xenophobic!

Biden is just making his way through old Democratic presidents.



He started as Clinton, made his way to Carter with hating on Jews, has arrived at FDR with looking sideways at the Japanese.



By November he’ll be espousing the wonders of slavery. https://t.co/WbOpHELNkv — Sunny (@sunnyright) May 2, 2024

This is going to be a wild summer.

Remember when the press assured us Biden would bolster our alliances after mean, old Trump strained them?



He’s now calling Japan xenophobic because they don’t do open borders. https://t.co/E8JLhARRQU — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 2, 2024

We remember.

Nailed it.

This is an incredibly insulting thing to say about a country whose prime minister just delivered a heartwarming speech to the U.S. Congress. And it's also ignorant, because Japan is now welcoming more foreign residents than ever before in its history. https://t.co/3AYIzIgbT4 — Anthony LaMesa (@ajlamesa) May 2, 2024

It's so insulting and embarassing.

Biden is now angry at Japan for wanting Japan to stay Japanese. And he said this to Asian American Democrat donors. https://t.co/T8SOhamEpv — Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) May 2, 2024

And they'll still give him money and vote for him in November.

Self-loathing knows no bounds.

Um buried lede here is that Biden is admitting the border invasion is intentional https://t.co/jm9eJ0QLqm — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) May 2, 2024

Yep.

Perfect meme.

“My son Beau committed seppuku to fight xenophobia.” https://t.co/jlxuJewAoz — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) May 2, 2024

Sounds just like something Biden would say.

Alliances strengthened, temperature dropped. https://t.co/GWyGklY8VO — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) May 2, 2024

Promises made, promises kept.

NEW: Biden says that US is prospering because of immigrants, unlike “xenophobic” Japan.



BIDEN’S “XENOPHOBIC”

AMERICA: JAPAN: pic.twitter.com/WSFiu2OeE0 — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) May 2, 2024

A stark contrast.