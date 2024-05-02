Pro-Hamas Activists Tie Themselves to Flag Pole After Raising Palestinian Flag
Hims CEO Looking to Hire Protesters Who Know Moral Courage Beats a College...
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Tells Viewers If They're Too Stupid They Can Change the...
A Year After Biden Said We 'Ended Cancer' Patients Continue Dying From Shortages...
Pfizer CEO Proudly Boasts of Saving the World from COVID
The Time Has Come to Get Serious About Punishing and Removing Campus Tyrants
A Heartbeat Away: Supercut of Kamala Harris' Word Salad Is MAJOR Cringe
Columbia Law Students Urge School to Cancel Exams, as Violence has Left Them...
Biden Bullied Into Breaking Silence, Reality for Spoiled Students!
Call a WHAAMBULANCE: Univ of South Florida Senior Whines After Suspension for Planning...
Based: John Fetterman Says There Are Two Types of Protesters - Pro-Hamas and...
Reporter Asks KJP the PERFECT Follow-Up After She Again Claims 'the President Was...
Finally, the Truth! UCLA Protest Spokesperson Shows What Protests Are REALLY About
TikTok Trans Activists Are Now Talking About ‘Eight Person Trans Polycules’?

Biden Continues to Earn the Respect of Other Countries by Calling Japan 'Xenophobic'

Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on May 02, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Remember when Biden ran for office, how he promised America would be respected on the world stage again if we elected him?

Good times.

Because he's pretty determined to insult and alienate all our allies.

Advertisement

More from Bloomberg:

US President Joe Biden included ally Japan along with rivals China and Russia in a list of countries he called “xenophobic” in a speech at a campaign fundraising event in Washington.

Biden reiterated remarks he made last month linking China’s economic woes to its unwillingness to accept immigration. This time he added Russia, but also longstanding ally Japan, whose Prime Minister Fumio Kishida he welcomed for a summit and state dinner in Washington three weeks ago.

“You know, one of the reasons our economy is growing is because of you and many others. Why? Because we welcome immigrants,” Biden told Asian American and Pacific Islander donors Wednesday. “The reason - think about it - why is China stalling so bad economically? Why is Japan having trouble? Why is Russia, why is anyone? Because they’re xenophobic, they don’t want immigrants.”

Our economy is barely growing.

While illegal immigrants are bankrupting our cities and murdering our citizens.

But Japan is the bad guy here.

Sure, Gramps.

Recommended

Hollaria Briden Takes Pro-Hamas Protester Hayley Becker to the WOODSHED With Hilarious Thread
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Here's some video of the remarks, too.

We're so sorry, Japan.

Exactly. Biden and the Democrats hate America, so they seek to destroy it.

He's doing a bang up job.

Back and in charge!

Feel the soul of the nation healing?

Probably.

We laughed OUT LOUD at this one.

Advertisement

But look at the bright side: at least you're not xenophobic!

This is going to be a wild summer.

We remember.

Nailed it.

It's so insulting and embarassing.

Advertisement

And they'll still give him money and vote for him in November.

Self-loathing knows no bounds.

Yep.

Perfect meme.

Sounds just like something Biden would say.

Promises made, promises kept.

A stark contrast.

Tags: BIDEN ECONOMICS ECONOMY IMMIGRATION JAPAN XENOPHOBIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hollaria Briden Takes Pro-Hamas Protester Hayley Becker to the WOODSHED With Hilarious Thread
Grateful Calvin
Hims CEO Looking to Hire Protesters Who Know Moral Courage Beats a College Degree
Brett T.
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Tells Viewers If They're Too Stupid They Can Change the Channel
Brett T.
Call a WHAAMBULANCE: Univ of South Florida Senior Whines After Suspension for Planning Campus Protests
Amy Curtis
Columbia Law Students Urge School to Cancel Exams, as Violence has Left Them 'Irrevocably Shaken'
Brett T.
Finally, the Truth! UCLA Protest Spokesperson Shows What Protests Are REALLY About
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Hollaria Briden Takes Pro-Hamas Protester Hayley Becker to the WOODSHED With Hilarious Thread Grateful Calvin
Advertisement