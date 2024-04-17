'Paroled ILLEGALLY': Impeached DHS Director Won't Answer Question About Laken Riley's Killer

NPR Whistleblower Uri Berliner Resigns From His Job, Blames 'Disparagement by New CEO'...
Doug P.  |  12:10 PM on April 17, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Yesterday House Republicans delivered the Articles of Impeachment for Homeland Security Director Alejandro Mayorkas to the Senate. What happens next will be Democrats attempting to make it all go away:

Senate Democrats could end the impeachment trial of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday before arguments even begin. 

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is expected to call votes to dismiss two articles of impeachment against Mayorkas after senators are sworn in as jurors midday, a move that could scuttle the trial and frustrate Republicans who have demanded that House prosecutors be able to make their case. Democrats appear to be united in opposition to moving forward.

Mayorkas won't be removed because according to the Democrats, he's doing a great job for Biden when it comes to keeping the border as open as possible. 

In a more sane world, both Biden and Mayorkas would have been removed from office for dereliction of duty at the border that's had tragic consequences, including the illegal alien charged with murdering Laken Riley:

Republican Rep. Dan Bishop tried to get some answers from Mayorkas about what lawful basis the DHS had for paroling Laken Riley's killer, and he just didn't want to answer the question: 

The Biden administration has demonstrated repeatedly that they're not concerned in having a "lawful basis" for doing pretty much anything, and this is no different. 

A lawless administration doing something illegally isn't surprising because it's very on-brand for Team Biden.

Mayorkas is doing the job he's been assigned, and the fact that there aren't even a couple of Democrats who find that troubling speaks volumes (none of them good).

November can't come fast enough.

