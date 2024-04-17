'Paroled ILLEGALLY': Impeached DHS Director Won't Answer Question About Laken Riley's Killer

Yesterday House Republicans delivered the Articles of Impeachment for Homeland Security Director Alejandro Mayorkas to the Senate. What happens next will be Democrats attempting to make it all go away:

Senate Democrats could end the impeachment trial of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday before arguments even begin. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is expected to call votes to dismiss two articles of impeachment against Mayorkas after senators are sworn in as jurors midday, a move that could scuttle the trial and frustrate Republicans who have demanded that House prosecutors be able to make their case. Democrats appear to be united in opposition to moving forward.

Mayorkas won't be removed because according to the Democrats, he's doing a great job for Biden when it comes to keeping the border as open as possible.

In a more sane world, both Biden and Mayorkas would have been removed from office for dereliction of duty at the border that's had tragic consequences, including the illegal alien charged with murdering Laken Riley:

Sen. @tedcruz: “They apprehended her killer when he came illegally…Had Joe Biden and Alejandro Mayorkas simply followed the law they would’ve put him on a plane and flown him back to Venezuela, and Laken Riley would still been alive. But they didn’t." pic.twitter.com/Ws1IzVw6uR — GOP (@GOP) April 17, 2024

Republican Rep. Dan Bishop tried to get some answers from Mayorkas about what lawful basis the DHS had for paroling Laken Riley's killer, and he just didn't want to answer the question:

WATCH: Secretary Mayorkas refuses to answer @RepDanBishop when asked what lawful basis DHS had in paroling Laken Riley's killer, Jose Ibarra, into the country. pic.twitter.com/a3HdqIky64 — House Homeland GOP (@HomelandGOP) April 16, 2024

The Biden administration has demonstrated repeatedly that they're not concerned in having a "lawful basis" for doing pretty much anything, and this is no different.

He had no lawful basis at all. https://t.co/jlGX6OeSRv — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) April 16, 2024

On the other side of the Capitol today, DHS confirmed that Ibarra was paroled ILLEGALLY. ⬇️ https://t.co/ugHlTTZu4E — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) April 16, 2024

A lawless administration doing something illegally isn't surprising because it's very on-brand for Team Biden.

I've yet to see Secretary Mayorkas answer anything on any hearing. He lies and never knows the answer to any questions.. — Diana (@DianaDeemer) April 17, 2024

Mayorkas is doing the job he's been assigned, and the fact that there aren't even a couple of Democrats who find that troubling speaks volumes (none of them good).

This is infuriating. — L Steinke (@SteinkeL89658) April 17, 2024

November can't come fast enough.