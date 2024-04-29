NYC Firefighter Dies After Being Let Go to Fund Illegal Immigrants, Leaves Family With Massive Debt

Derek Floyd suffered a heart attack in 2019, while at the Fire Academy. Afterwards, he was serving his city and his fellow first responders in the fire department's chaplain office as one of their ten employees on 'long term duty' -- jobs for those who were injured on the job or sick for extended periods of time. Floyd was also a Marine who served three tours in Iraq.

Just before Christmas, he was laid off as the city sought to free up money to pay for illegal immigrants.

Floyd later died of a heart attack. He was 36 years old. Without the FYND life insurance and salary, his family has been left 'swimming in debt', according to his widow, Christine. The couple have two children, ages 6 and 2.

NYC firefighter dies of heart attack after being fired to pay for migrants — leaving his family with nothing https://t.co/yplOo0Csp9 pic.twitter.com/Snv1TRXECx — New York Post (@nypost) April 28, 2024

More from The New York Post:

“If Derek would have stayed on, he would have had a life insurance policy with the FDNY,” the widow said. “That would have helped out financially because right now, it’s really bad. I’m honestly swimming in a lot of debt.” Floyd’s firing was part of City Hall’s plan to slash the FDNY budget by $74 million by the end of 2025 to make way for migrant spending. It is unclear how many “long-term duty” staff will ultimately be let go as part of the effort, but there are typically between 800 to 1,000 designated individuals at any given time. Also facing cuts is the NYPD, which is to have its budget slashed by $132 million through the axing of five upcoming Police Academy classes. The city Department of Education will lose about $547 million, too, and the Department of Sanitation will have its budget cut by $32 million.

We've already told you Denver has slashed police and fire department budgets to the tune of $8+ million, also to pay for illegal immigrants. We know how deadly illegal immigration was for Laken Riley. And we see how Chicago is struggling with the influx of illegals, to the detriment of residents there. How many more Americans have to suffer and die under the Left's open borders, sanctuary city nonsense?

Floyd had been just shy of vesting additional medical benefits for his family and more than $600,000 worth of death benefits when he was booted to pay for the expense of welfare to illegal immigrants, now leaving his family with nothing despite his years of service. — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) April 29, 2024

Just insane.

$600,000 would be a tremendous help to his family; as would the medical benefits.

But we guess they don't matter.

This is what building back better looks like? — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) April 29, 2024

Yep.

This is exactly what the Biden administration meant.

This is so shameful. He served his country and his community and this is how he and his family are repaid. — CockStockton (@CockStockton) April 28, 2024

Yes. A kick in the proverbial teeth.

Bidens America — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) April 29, 2024

Yes. This is all on him.

His widow and children should fly to Mexico and then walk across the border and claim asylum to get free housing. — David Pinsen (@dpinsen) April 29, 2024

Maybe then the powers that be will care about them.

There must be justice! Class action law suit. We can not allow this tyranny to continue! — Samuel Whittemore (@SamuelWhittem14) April 29, 2024

Something has to happen to make it stop.

This is unacceptable. A Marine and NYFD FF.



A guy who put his life on the line to save others. @ericadamsfornyc is a disgrace as is the far left Fire Commissioner. https://t.co/SoIOpGtVaf — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) April 29, 2024

Unacceptable is putting it mildly.

NYC is firing firefighters to pay for illegal migrants. https://t.co/fQLxJizYOT — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) April 29, 2024

Let that sink in. NYC is firing fire fighters to pay for people who should not be here.

And imagine what things will be like in 2028 if Biden wins.

I am so disgusted



I don’t want to say I hate this country as that turns me into something I don’t like, but I am just so close https://t.co/M8WM1Robca — ℒ (@FletchMatlock) April 29, 2024

It's easy to understand why we feel this way, though.

“New York City has a brand.”



- Mayor Eric Adams https://t.co/TzPgUbYEso — Chris McKeever 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheRealMcKeever) April 29, 2024

It does, and it's ugly.

This is heartbreaking and disgusting.



The politicians should give up their pay. https://t.co/h0Wwykag6P — Wendy Patterson (@wendyp4545) April 28, 2024

They never will. Mayor Adams, President Biden -- every politician who has let the illegal immigration issue boil over will walk away with lifelong pensions and benefits. While average Americans are fired and left destitute.