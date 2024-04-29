Forever War: Ukraine, US in Talks to Fix Levels of Support for Next...
NYC Firefighter Dies After Being Let Go to Fund Illegal Immigrants, Leaves Family With Massive Debt

Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on April 29, 2024
Derek Floyd suffered a heart attack in 2019, while at the Fire Academy. Afterwards, he was serving his city and his fellow first responders in the fire department's chaplain office as one of their ten employees on 'long term duty' -- jobs for those who were injured on the job or sick for extended periods of time. Floyd was also a Marine who served three tours in Iraq.

Just before Christmas, he was laid off as the city sought to free up money to pay for illegal immigrants.

Floyd later died of a heart attack. He was 36 years old. Without the FYND life insurance and salary, his family has been left 'swimming in debt', according to his widow, Christine. The couple have two children, ages 6 and 2.

More from The New York Post:

“If Derek would have stayed on, he would have had a life insurance policy with the FDNY,” the widow said. “That would have helped out financially because right now, it’s really bad. I’m honestly swimming in a lot of debt.”

Floyd’s firing was part of City Hall’s plan to slash the FDNY budget by $74 million by the end of 2025 to make way for migrant spending.

It is unclear how many “long-term duty” staff will ultimately be let go as part of the effort, but there are typically between 800 to 1,000 designated individuals at any given time.

Also facing cuts is the NYPD, which is to have its budget slashed by $132 million through the axing of five upcoming Police Academy classes.

The city Department of Education will lose about $547 million, too, and the Department of Sanitation will have its budget cut by $32 million.

We've already told you Denver has slashed police and fire department budgets to the tune of $8+ million, also to pay for illegal immigrants. We know how deadly illegal immigration was for Laken Riley. And we see how Chicago is struggling with the influx of illegals, to the detriment of residents there. How many more Americans have to suffer and die under the Left's open borders, sanctuary city nonsense?

Just insane.

$600,000 would be a tremendous help to his family; as would the medical benefits.

But we guess they don't matter.

Yep.

This is exactly what the Biden administration meant.

Yes. A kick in the proverbial teeth.

Yes. This is all on him.

Maybe then the powers that be will care about them.

Something has to happen to make it stop.

Unacceptable is putting it mildly.

Let that sink in. NYC is firing fire fighters to pay for people who should not be here.

And imagine what things will be like in 2028 if Biden wins.

It's easy to understand why we feel this way, though.

It does, and it's ugly.

They never will. Mayor Adams, President Biden -- every politician who has let the illegal immigration issue boil over will walk away with lifelong pensions and benefits. While average Americans are fired and left destitute.

