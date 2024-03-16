Send More: Sanctuary City Chicago Plans to Evict Illegal Immigrants From Shelters

The Statue of Liberty is going to be very, very disappointed in Chicago.

After touting itself a 'sanctuary city' for illegal immigrants, and getting busloads of them, they've come to realize unfettered illegal immigration is a problem. An expensive one, and the illegal immigrants aren't happy about the accommodations or weather in the Windy City.

They'll be even less happy as Chicago prepares to go ahead and evict illegal immigrants from shelters:

Chicago will move forward Sunday with its previously delayed plan to evict thousands of migrants from city and state-operated shelters. https://t.co/e9VPUeX3bI — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 16, 2024

More from NBC News:

Chicago will move forward Sunday with its previously delayed plan to evict thousands of migrants from city and state-operated shelters, a move that has been met with outrage by advocates and some local elected officials, and with confusion by migrants who will have to scramble to find other housing. City officials said Friday that 2,026 people will be evicted from their current shelters by the end of April. The first of those — 35 people — will have to move out Sunday. Overall, 244 migrants will be evicted by the end of the month and the remaining 1,782 will leave throughout the month of April.

The mass eviction is starting months after the city announced in November that it would limit shelter stays to 60 days and require migrants who reached that limit to find other housing or go back to the city’s “landing zone” for newly arrived migrants and request placement at another shelter. The city has postponed the policy three times due to extreme winter weather, staffing concerns and backlash from advocates and some elected officials. There were 11,210 people living in 23 active shelters run by the city and state as of Friday, according to a city census.

11,000 people in the city's shelters, and they're overwhelmed.

Good. Send more.

Lots of Twitter/X users had other suggestions:

Pack them up and deport the illegals back to where they came from. Do It! — The Detroit Trader (@detroittraders) March 16, 2024

And this was a shared sentiment:

I'll go out on a limb here and say maybe they should be deported back to their native country rather than thrown out on the streets here. Every big city appears to have more than enough people living in the streets already. — Ken Sprague (@KenSprague5) March 16, 2024

Yes, they do.

Isn’t there someone you forgot to ask? pic.twitter.com/tKHzCMnT4M — Right Side of Life🌳🪓 (@realrighttolife) March 16, 2024

Clearly, they haven't read that poem.

I can hear the liberal's doors opening already. — AMWilkin2 (@AMWilkin2) March 16, 2024

Not a chance.

This makes no sense why kick them out only to put them back in line to go back to the shelter https://t.co/7FvTpqtUej — Rose No f*****g DM'S (@RoseMPearl2) March 16, 2024

No, it doesn't make sense.

But this is what Chicago signed up for when it said it was a 'sanctuary city'. Unless, of course, that was just some major virtue signaling to shame small border towns in Texas and Arizona. Which we all know it was.

They never expected to have to put their money where their mouths are. And given the tens of thousands of illegal immigrants coming over the border, the fact they can't handle 11,000 in their shelters speaks volumes.

And yet the Biden administration has zero interest in shutting down the flow.

