Texas Says Hello: Mayors of Three Large Cities Say They're at Capacity With Migrants

The ongoing migrant crisis is something Twitchy has covered extensively. Mayors in places like Chicago and New York have been struggling with the influx of migrants being sent from Texas, Florida, and elsewhere.

Now three big city mayors are saying their cities are at capacity with migrants:

The mayors of three of the biggest cities in the country say their areas are almost at capacity with migrants. https://t.co/BmOyAoT6C5 — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 28, 2023

From CBS News:

The mayors of three of the biggest cities in the country – including Chicago – met Wednesday to discuss the migrant crisis each is facing. As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, Mayor Brandon Johnson on Wednesday said Chicago is almost at capacity with migrants, even as more asylum seekers were making their way to the suburbs and other towns and villages in the area. New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston both said they will take a page from Chicago's book, as the leaders of those cities likewise said they are at a tipping point. Not only are they running out of housing and resources, but they are still dealing with unannounced buses arriving every single day – and more expected to come. "All of our cities have reached a point where we are either close to capacity, or nearly out of room," said Mayor Johnson.

New York, Denver, and Chicago are all sanctuary cities, who are finally being held up to their own standards.

After years of small border towns putting up with floods of migrants, the places that wagged their fingers are finally feeling the burden -- and if bigger cities with larger economies, budgets, and resources can't handle the influx, what does that say about Biden's de facto open-borders policies?

Nothing good.

What does the mayor of Eagle Pass, TX say? What's that area like? — BlimpCo Omniversal (@Blimp_Co2) December 28, 2023

Mayor Rolando Salinas has been very critical of the Biden administration's handling of the border.

That’s adorable. - Texas — CenTex Lake Rat (@CenTexLakeRat) December 28, 2023

Totes adorbs.

B-o-o H-o-o. All fun and games when you declare yourself a sanctuary city when the migrants decimate the south, when you actually have to live up to it, it’s a crisis. Vote better. — triviagirl112 (@triviagirl112) December 28, 2023

Voting for people who don't let the border turn into Swiss cheese might be a good idea.

Just a suggestion.

Martha's Vineyard, Nantucket, Vail, Beaver Creek... tons of space. — Jack Daniels, Please (@JackDanielsPls) December 28, 2023

Tons. Keep sending buses and planes.

Why are they concerned? The border is the most secure it has been in history. Mayorkas said so. Meanwhile at the border… https://t.co/sRR9q5toe4 — Conservative Dude (@swterry911) December 28, 2023

The White House keeps saying the border is secure.

Chicago, Denver, and New York say they're being crushed under the flux of migrants.

Only one can be true.

They have room. They are big cities.



I don’t ever remember California complaining about too many migrants and they have several of the largest cities. pic.twitter.com/SSlF1iJ0nm — Noah Fence (@tilh16) December 28, 2023

California is going broke, but at least they're not whining about migrants yet. But give it time.

It will continue as of now #BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/X8r9YS2zCu — Betty Holmes (@MissBettyHolmes) December 28, 2023

No plans to shut down the border.

Keep them coming.

And more, and more.

And gas up the buses.

That’s shame. Where the pleasure of smugly proclaiming your Sanctuary City status meets the reality of actually being one. https://t.co/Y55VNev4An — Todd Lemmon (@toddlemmon) December 28, 2023

And reality bites. Hard.

“There is no border crisis.”



-KJP

Biden Administration Press Secretary https://t.co/iwSooPJJvS — ChangeAgent (@ScotJohn_) December 28, 2023

The mayors of major cities would like a word.

As of Wednesday, Chicago has received more than 26,000 asylum seekers. https://t.co/yGf9YdqEuS — Aaron Cantrell (@AaronTheNewsGuy) December 28, 2023

Oh well.

This is what they wanted. Deal with it. A better idea, close and protect our borders, no matter what the cost is. — Jared (@lurking_918) December 28, 2023

We haven't crunched the numbers, but we're sure closing and securing the border would cost less, in the long run, than unfettered illegal immigration.

New York, Chicago, and Denver say they're going broke.

Surely putting up a wall is more cost-effective.

Yet these same Mayors all still support sanctuary city status while publicly acknowledging that designation will lead to the collapse of their cities. https://t.co/OKAT08udw6 — SafeSuburbsUSA (@SafeSuburbsUSA) December 28, 2023

'Sanctuary cities' was always a virtue signal meant to shame the small, poor border towns that couldn't handle illegal immigration. A way to say they're racist for not welcoming countless migrants with open arms.

They never meant for someone to take them at their word.

And now they're livid that someone has.

Our sympathies are limited. Keep sending migrants until the border is fixed.

***

