Texas Says Hello: Mayors of Three Large Cities Say They're at Capacity With Migrants

Amy Curtis  |  11:30 AM on December 28, 2023

The ongoing migrant crisis is something Twitchy has covered extensively. Mayors in places like Chicago and New York have been struggling with the influx of migrants being sent from Texas, Florida, and elsewhere.

Now three big city mayors are saying their cities are at capacity with migrants:

From CBS News:

The mayors of three of the biggest cities in the country – including Chicago – met Wednesday to discuss the migrant crisis each is facing.

As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, Mayor Brandon Johnson on Wednesday said Chicago is almost at capacity with migrants, even as more asylum seekers were making their way to the suburbs and other towns and villages in the area.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston both said they will take a page from Chicago's book, as the leaders of those cities likewise said they are at a tipping point.

Not only are they running out of housing and resources, but they are still dealing with unannounced buses arriving every single day – and more expected to come.

"All of our cities have reached a point where we are either close to capacity, or nearly out of room," said Mayor Johnson.

New York, Denver, and Chicago are all sanctuary cities, who are finally being held up to their own standards.

After years of small border towns putting up with floods of migrants, the places that wagged their fingers are finally feeling the burden -- and if bigger cities with larger economies, budgets, and resources can't handle the influx, what does that say about Biden's de facto open-borders policies?

Nothing good.

Mayor Rolando Salinas has been very critical of the Biden administration's handling of the border.

Totes adorbs.

Voting for people who don't let the border turn into Swiss cheese might be a good idea.

Just a suggestion.

Tons. Keep sending buses and planes.

The White House keeps saying the border is secure.

Chicago, Denver, and New York say they're being crushed under the flux of migrants.

Only one can be true.

California is going broke, but at least they're not whining about migrants yet. But give it time.

No plans to shut down the border.

Keep them coming.

And more, and more.

And gas up the buses.

And reality bites. Hard.

The mayors of major cities would like a word.

Oh well.

We haven't crunched the numbers, but we're sure closing and securing the border would cost less, in the long run, than unfettered illegal immigration.

New York, Chicago, and Denver say they're going broke.

Surely putting up a wall is more cost-effective.

'Sanctuary cities' was always a virtue signal meant to shame the small, poor border towns that couldn't handle illegal immigration. A way to say they're racist for not welcoming countless migrants with open arms.

They never meant for someone to take them at their word.

And now they're livid that someone has.

Our sympathies are limited. Keep sending migrants until the border is fixed.

***

