Bill Melugin calls BS on another 'blatantly false claim' from Karine Jean-Pierre

Doug P.  |  11:18 AM on August 31, 2023
meme

Because yesterday was a day of the week that ends in a "Y," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had some gaslighting to do and this time it was a ridiculous claim about the border.

Jean-Pierre unleashed another doozy when she said Biden's policies have "stopped the flow" at the border: 

Who does she think she's fooling (besides the dwindling percentage of people who still approve of the job Biden's doing)? 

Bill Melugin has spent more time at the border than Biden, Harris, Mayorkas, Schumer, Jeffries and KJP combined and called out the latest White House lie:

Another day brings with it another lie from Biden's press secretary.

And, like her predecessor, KJP will probably end up at MSNBC because dishonesty is a job requirement.

That might be tied with everything else she's ever said from the briefing room podium.

*** 

