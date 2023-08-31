Bill Melugin calls BS on another 'blatantly false claim' from Karine Jean-Pierre

Because yesterday was a day of the week that ends in a "Y," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had some gaslighting to do and this time it was a ridiculous claim about the border.

Jean-Pierre unleashed another doozy when she said Biden's policies have "stopped the flow" at the border:

DOOCY TIME: "Eric Adams is saying...any plan that does not include stopping the flow at the border is a failed plan. So, why aren't you guys stopping the flow at the border?"



KJP: "We are stopping the flow...[W]hat [Biden] has been able to do...is indeed stopping...the flow" pic.twitter.com/ZE4MPXXekz — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 30, 2023

Who does she think she's fooling (besides the dwindling percentage of people who still approve of the job Biden's doing)?

Bill Melugin has spent more time at the border than Biden, Harris, Mayorkas, Schumer, Jeffries and KJP combined and called out the latest White House lie:

This is a blatantly false claim from the White House podium. There were more than 7,000 migrants apprehended by Border Patrol on Tuesday alone after they crossed illegally. Following a brief lull in the weeks after the end of T42 in May, illegal crossings are surging once again. https://t.co/POYcaGuFLj — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 31, 2023

Another day brings with it another lie from Biden's press secretary.

@PressSec Will be remembered for her blatant lies at the podium. — Barbara Matthews 🇺🇸🐊 (@barbarapagem) August 31, 2023

And, like her predecessor, KJP will probably end up at MSNBC because dishonesty is a job requirement.

Chalk up KPJ’s claims on border flow as “lie of the decade.” https://t.co/vF2tpbT03t — Ford O'Connell (@FordOConnell) August 31, 2023

That might be tied with everything else she's ever said from the briefing room podium.

***

