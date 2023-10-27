Update: Ryan Fournier Retracts Meadows 'Wire-Tapping' Accusation
Twitter Celebrates New York Man Who Confronts Coward Tearing Down 'Kidnapped In Israel'...
Vivek Ramaswamy Lies About DeSantis Removing ‘Pro-Palestine’ Groups From College Campuses
Dana Loesch Spots Cluelessness on 'The View' From People Who 'Know Absolutely Nothing...
Brad Polumbo CONDEMNS DeSantis For Promise to Expel Students Supporting Hamas But Twitter...
Don't Threaten Us With a Good Time: Mother Jones Tries to Scare Virginia...
Senator Kennedy Makes Biden Lackeys Look Like Fools During Epic Confrontation
Soros-Funded Dem PAC Labels Black Republican Uncle Tom In Racist AF Ad: ‘Skinfolk...
DUDE: Jake Tapper DRAGGED for Claiming Lewiston, ME Shooting is More Violent than...
WaPo's Jennifer Rubin Says Media Can't Ignore This About Biden (and WE Can't...
College Student Calls for Boycott of Companies Doing Business With Israel…There’s Just One...
Bizarre Twitter/X Account Nobody Knows Trends For Blocking Basically EVERYONE Annd It's Co...
He's DEAD, Jim. Dead! Matt Gaetz EMBARRASSES Adam Kinzinger for Cheap Attack on...
Josh Hawley Drags Biden Admin Official for Putting Children in Harm’s Way

Mayor Adams' Offer to 'Migrants' Means NYC's Sanctuary City Status is False Advertising

Doug P.  |  11:49 AM on October 27, 2023
Meme screenshot

It's time again to play "How It Started / How It's Going." 

Today's contestant is once again New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who, before taking office, said that if he were to be the city's next mayor NYC would remain a proud sanctuary city.

Advertisement

How it started:

How it's going: 

Gee, what went wrong?

Details: A spokesperson for Adam said on Friday the city has set up a "reticketing center" where migrants can secure a plane ticket.

  • The city will increase efforts "to purchase tickets for migrants to help them take the next steps in their journeys."
  • "It helps us triage operations" for new arrivals at The Roosevelt Hotel, the spokesperson said, referring to a once-closed hotel that was reopened as a shelter for asylum seekers earlier this year.

Adams said on Thursday said that New York City and other major cities have taken in an exorbitant amount of migrants compared to other locations across the country.

Well, self-proclaimed sanctuary cities should take in more illegals compared to other locations because they call themselves sanctuary cities!

Recommended

Twitter Celebrates New York Man Who Confronts Coward Tearing Down 'Kidnapped In Israel' Posters
justmindy
Advertisement

Making northern liberal politicians who were virtue-signaling about running "sanctuary cities" feel the effects of the kinds of insane insecure border policies they support was a brilliant and necessary move on the part of southern Republican governors.

This administration's insanity has to stop.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Twitter Celebrates New York Man Who Confronts Coward Tearing Down 'Kidnapped In Israel' Posters
justmindy
Don't Threaten Us With a Good Time: Mother Jones Tries to Scare Virginia Voters and, LOL, No
Grateful Calvin
Dana Loesch Spots Cluelessness on 'The View' From People Who 'Know Absolutely Nothing About Guns'
Doug P.
Brad Polumbo CONDEMNS DeSantis For Promise to Expel Students Supporting Hamas But Twitter Begs to Differ
justmindy
Senator Kennedy Makes Biden Lackeys Look Like Fools During Epic Confrontation
Twitchy Video
Update: Ryan Fournier Retracts Meadows 'Wire-Tapping' Accusation
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Twitter Celebrates New York Man Who Confronts Coward Tearing Down 'Kidnapped In Israel' Posters justmindy
Advertisement