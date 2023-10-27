Mayor Adams' Offer to 'Migrants' Means NYC's Sanctuary City Status is False Advertising

It's time again to play "How It Started / How It's Going."

Today's contestant is once again New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who, before taking office, said that if he were to be the city's next mayor NYC would remain a proud sanctuary city.

Advertisement

How it started:

"We should protect our immigrants." Period.



Yes, New York City will remain a sanctuary city under an Adams administration. #EricOnNBC — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) October 20, 2021

How it's going:

NYC is offering migrants one-way plane tickets to leave the city https://t.co/0CRYeC1sLW — Axios (@axios) October 27, 2023

Gee, what went wrong?

Details: A spokesperson for Adam said on Friday the city has set up a "reticketing center" where migrants can secure a plane ticket. The city will increase efforts "to purchase tickets for migrants to help them take the next steps in their journeys."

"It helps us triage operations" for new arrivals at The Roosevelt Hotel, the spokesperson said, referring to a once-closed hotel that was reopened as a shelter for asylum seekers earlier this year. Adams said on Thursday said that New York City and other major cities have taken in an exorbitant amount of migrants compared to other locations across the country.

Well, self-proclaimed sanctuary cities should take in more illegals compared to other locations because they call themselves sanctuary cities!

Don't make me tap the statue, dude. https://t.co/mOtgeAcojU — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) October 27, 2023

But that's not what it says on the statue of Liberty!!! https://t.co/RWUFPaFJgg — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 27, 2023

Making northern liberal politicians who were virtue-signaling about running "sanctuary cities" feel the effects of the kinds of insane insecure border policies they support was a brilliant and necessary move on the part of southern Republican governors.

Why are we giving illegal immigrants plane tickets to anywhere they want instead of deporting them? https://t.co/sodjhqQhG4 — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 27, 2023

This administration's insanity has to stop.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!