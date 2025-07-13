Dem John Fetterman Remembers Trump Assassination Attempt and Firefighter Father’s Heroic S...
Mike Davis: 'Here's the Problem With the Eipstein Mess'

Alex 'Jose' Padilla Says Trump Is to Blame for Violence Against ICE Carried Out by Dems’ Foot Soldiers

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:00 PM on July 13, 2025
AP Photo/Darron Cummings

It’s no surprise that Democrats never want to accept responsibility for the calls of violence and irrational hate they spew out into our world. Senator Alex ‘Jose’ Padilla is no exception. He’s blaming President Donald Trump for the recent attacks on ICE. Of course, these attacks are being carried out by the Democrats’ foot soldiers who are simply taking the party’s violent rhetoric to heart and fully acting on it.

Here’s Padilla on CNN. (WATCH)

Exactly. Democrats will never take responsibility. They’ll always pivot to ‘but Trump!’

Commenters note that the Democrat Party is violent weekly, but all they can point to in response to Republicans is an event from more than four years ago.

Trump lives in Padilla’s head.

We thought Padilla’s 15 minutes were up for rushing Kristi Noem during a press conference, but Democrats keep rolling him out.

It’s either him, Eric Swalwell, or Adam Schiff. The Democrats have no choice but to roll out Padilla again. He’s the best of the worst.

Editor's Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

