Alex 'Jose' Padilla Says Trump Is to Blame for Violence Against ICE Carried Out by Dems’ Foot Soldiers

It’s no surprise that Democrats never want to accept responsibility for the calls of violence and irrational hate they spew out into our world. Senator Alex ‘Jose’ Padilla is no exception. He’s blaming President Donald Trump for the recent attacks on ICE. Of course, these attacks are being carried out by the Democrats’ foot soldiers who are simply taking the party’s violent rhetoric to heart and fully acting on it.

Here’s Padilla on CNN. (WATCH)

Dana Bash asks Padilla if incendiary rhetoric by Democrats is escalating the violent attacks against ICE.



Jose flails, trying to blame Trump admin rhetoric for the attacks (!) then refuses to say Democrats calling ICE agents “gestapo” is a problem.



They’re not going to stop. pic.twitter.com/CBmgZLIJJ2 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 13, 2025

Did you think they would? — Srokasaki (@ssrok) July 13, 2025

Not for a minute. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 13, 2025

Democrats are physically incapable of admitting any wrongdoing.



The party of delusions of grandeur and never ending narcissism. — MAGA GAY (@MAGA_GAY62) July 13, 2025

Exactly. Democrats will never take responsibility. They’ll always pivot to ‘but Trump!’

Commenters note that the Democrat Party is violent weekly, but all they can point to in response to Republicans is an event from more than four years ago.

Democrats to blame.. when all they have is Jan6th hoax to blame Trump over rhetoric?.. yep, Democrats to blame.. all the time, everytime! — D.M. Jackson 🇺🇸 (@daisymae9725) July 13, 2025

Bash: Is incendiary rhetoric feeding this?



Jose: Yes, from Trump.



Hysterical. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 13, 2025

Trump lives in Padilla’s head.

We thought Padilla’s 15 minutes were up for rushing Kristi Noem during a press conference, but Democrats keep rolling him out.

They can't help themselves. Jose is still trying to milk his 15 minutes of fame. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) July 13, 2025

His 15 minutes ended 20 minutes ago. Why are they trying to make him relevant still?



They prop up the worst performance artists. — justathreeringcircus (@ezroll234) July 13, 2025

Jose is the CA guy, so they have to throw him out there.



He’s horrible at this. Just not a bright guy. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 13, 2025

bc the ICE raids in CA — they are stuck sending this clown out there bc that’s his state and he’s hispanic



Schiff is kinda MIA from all of this — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 13, 2025

The Democrats don't have many good spokespeople right now. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) July 13, 2025

It’s either him, Eric Swalwell, or Adam Schiff. The Democrats have no choice but to roll out Padilla again. He’s the best of the worst.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

