Where's Kamala, Border Czar? Over 300 Migrants Camping At San Diego Airport

Vice President Kamala Harris is still, ostensibly, the border czar for the Biden administration, right?

She's doing a bang up job.

The San Diego International Airport has become overrun with migrants waiting for flights out of the area — with more than 300 hunkering down there last week, including some who sat on the floor for days.https://t.co/3ZHkwwcF5f — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) November 27, 2023

Advertisement

Remind us again how immigration isn't a problem.

More from The New York Post:

The San Diego International Airport has become overrun with migrants waiting for flights out of the area — with more than 300 hunkering down there last week, including some who sat on the floor for days. “It’s grown exponentially, and we’re not totally sure why,” said Krystle Johnson, a volunteer with We All We Got, to the San Diego Union-Tribune. “It’s almost becoming a second [migrant welcome] center because there’s so many people there,” she said of the airport. Volunteers say the situation has gotten worse in recent weeks. Roni Elias, another volunteer for We All We Got, said the organization had typically been bringing 50 sandwiches and meal packs to migrants at the airport, but when she handed them out last week, she realized that wasn’t close to enough.

It's so bad, and no one in government has any interest in fixing it.

As an Uber driver I witness this daily, multiple times daily, for the past 12 months. I’ve reached out to local media and electeds, but never a response. Oh well! — SDisClassy (@SDluvstacos) November 27, 2023

People notice this, and yet the politicians do nothing.

Andy Ngo and staff at The Post Millennial has more:

Hundreds of different foreign national migrants are sleeping overnight every night at the San Diego International Airport as they are quickly processed and released by U.S. Customs and Border for flights to other states. Read: https://t.co/C2QprWIEFf — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 26, 2023

They write:

Hundreds of illegal immigrants have taken to sleeping at the San Diego airport for days after being processed by border patrol agents, as they wait for their flights to leave. According to Fox 5, immigrants have historically been known to stay overnight the day before a flight, but recently have been showing up days in advance. Local organizations report the number of people sleeping there has recently increased significantly. One volunteer with the We All We Got aid organization, Roni Elias told the outlet that they have had to increase the number of aid packages they deliver to the airport. She said, "We would initially make just about 50 sandwiches, 50 meal packs for people. But then, we realized that was not enough." "Last week, I counted 308 people sleeping over," Elais added. Our biggest concern is all the children that are there and the vulnerable populations that are sleeping there." Another volunteer with the organization, Krystle Johnson, told the San Diego Union-Tribune, that the airport is "almost becoming a second (migrant welcome) center because there’s so many people there.”

Is AOC going to show up and cry at the terminals?

I want just one liberal to explain to me why it's a virtue to have zero border security and a program of forcing endless people, illegally and using the asylum system, onto the population here. Just one. — Slim Wiggy🇺🇸 (@SlimWiggy) November 26, 2023

We're waiting for this explanation too.

Advertisement

Never mind the human trafficking, drug trafficking, and other crimes unfettered illegal immigration bring.

Should be for flights home. Send them back. https://t.co/0FQ8M52xrV — Leo Kiely (@kiely_leo) November 27, 2023

Yes, it should be. But it won't.

These are illegals.



'In one video, an illegal immigrant asked a Border Patrol agent if he could go to Chicago, to which the agent responded, "You can do whatever you want, you're free."' https://t.co/KfoUrUiYsW — WendyEJohnson (@WendyEJohnson) November 27, 2023

Ridiculous.

We are seeing America now without borders. A nation cannot survive without borders. https://t.co/6UbVrDKAhf — [email protected] (@CATHYFORRIGHTS) November 26, 2023

No, it cannot.

And you'd be hard pressed to find another nation that allowed this to happen. Because most wouldn't.

San Diego airport turned to a shelter for illegals.



They can’t afford food but yet they can afford cellphones and designer clothes. pic.twitter.com/TET9Iwj64O — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) November 26, 2023

Our tax dollars probably paid for a lot of that, alas.

This will reach a boiling point sooner rather than later. — Dadicus (@Dadicus_K) November 26, 2023

Yes, it will. It has to. This is unsustainable.

Hundreds of migrants living in San Diego airport as California battles 'unimaginable' homeless crisis https://t.co/A4vCQrVwiG — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 28, 2023

Gavin Newsom said he'd fix homelessness in California. You mean he lied?!

@POTUS's 10 million+ illegal aliens are causing a national crisis on all of America's social programs, food banks, jobs, housing, medicare and medicaid, hospitals etc. and increasing the U.S. crime rate like never witnessed in America history before. https://t.co/a36ZYQCTGO — Maria🙏🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@mortonrose23) November 29, 2023

Advertisement

And they don't care.

San Diego County has seen 42,000 migrants dropped in our region in the past two months. Many are ending up in our airport and on the streets, adding to the homeless crisis.



This is a complete failure by the Federal Government. pic.twitter.com/gbtQKM3x9q — Bill Wells (@MayorBillWells) November 28, 2023

At every level, and yet they keep getting elected and re-elected. And that's on the voters.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!